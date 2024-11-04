Bitget lists Bitsmiley (SMILE) on Innovation, BTC Ecosystem and DeFi Zone for Spot Trading

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has listed BitSmiley (SMILE) in the Innovation, BTC Ecosystem, and DeFi Zone, with trading set to commence on 6 November 2024. This listing aligns with Bitget’s ongoing mission to broaden market accessibility to pioneering blockchain projects, offering users exposure to emerging DeFi protocols on the Bitcoin network. With this development, Bitget is expanding its range of supported assets in a space traditionally dominated by Ethereum-based tokens.

BitSmiley represents a unique integration of lending and stablecoin functionality built directly on the Bitcoin blockchain, a first in the realm of decentralized finance. The platform’s proprietary technology, Fintegra, provides a seamless ecosystem that leverages the security and resilience of Bitcoin while introducing users to a new form of decentralized lending. The BitSmiley protocol addresses scalability and liquidity, allowing users to participate in DeFi with reduced friction. The listing of BitSmiley at Bitget provides enhanced opportunities for traders interested in Bitcoin-based financial products that blend stability with lending capabilities.

Following this listing, deposits for BitSmiley have already been activated, providing users time to prepare for trading, which will officially launch at 10:00 (UTC) on 6 November. Withdrawals will be enabled on 7 November at 11:00 (UTC), facilitating seamless movement of assets. This early access and preparation phase allows Bitget’s users to familiarize themselves with the platform’s trading dynamics and further engage with decentralized finance innovations.

The BitSmiley initiative contributes to reshaping financial inclusion and decentralization on Bitcoin. With its focus on a robust financial infrastructure, BitSmiley’s unique stablecoin-lending framework seeks to expand the functionality and versatility of Bitcoin as an asset class. Through its listing on Bitget, users can explore new avenues for portfolio diversification within the security of a Bitcoin-based ecosystem, reflecting a growing market appetite for diversified DeFi options beyond Ethereum.

As Bitget continues to explore and support pioneering assets across blockchain networks, the addition of BitSmiley emphasizes its commitment to building an inclusive, cross-chain ecosystem where users can engage with the forefront of decentralized financial technology.

Bitget continues to expand its offerings, positioning itself as a leading platform for cryptocurrency trading. The exchange has established a reputation for innovative solutions that empower users to explore crypto within a secure CeDeFi ecosystem. With an extensive selection of over 800 cryptocurrency pairs and a commitment to broaden its offerings to more than 900 trading pairs, Bitget connects users to various ecosystems, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Base, and TON. The addition of SMILE into Bitget’s portfolio marks a significant step toward expanding its ecosystem, allowing users to access new tools and opportunities in the evolving DeFi landscape.

For more information on SMILE tokens listing on Bitget, please visit here .

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM market, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bitget.com

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices may fluctuate and experience price volatility. Only invest what you can afford to lose. The value of your investment may be impacted and it is possible that you may not achieve your financial goals or be able to recover your principal investment. You should always seek independent financial advice and consider your own financial experience and financial standing. Past performance is not a reliable measure of future performance. Bitget shall not be liable for any losses you may incur. Nothing here shall be construed as financial advice.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60e6db26-e892-426a-978e-f3c7dfe3ec95