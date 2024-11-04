UNCF Joins the World in Mourning the Loss of American Music Legend Quincy Jones

WASHINGTON, DC, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is deeply saddened by the passing of Quincy Jones, a monumental figure in the music industry and a passionate advocate for education and empowerment. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.

His remarkable contributions to the arts and his unwavering support for the African American community have left an indelible mark on countless lives. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

"Quincy Jones was not only a legendary musician and producer, but he was also a champion for education and social justice. His commitment to uplifting young talent and advocating for equitable access to education has profoundly impacted our communities,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and chief executive officer, UNCF. “As we mourn his loss, we will also celebrate his extraordinary life and the lasting influence he has had on the world.”

Quincy Jones was honored with the UNCF Award of Excellence in 2005 for his support of UNCF and its member institutions. The UNCF Award of Excellence is given to artists who combine artistic excellence with support for UNCF. Other past recipients of the award include Lou Rawls (2004), Stevie Wonder (2006), Aretha Franklin (2007) and Smokey Robinson (2008).

###

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. While totaling only 3% of all colleges and universities, UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 15% of bachelor’s degrees, 5% of master’s degrees, 10% of doctoral degrees and 19% of all STEM degrees earned by Black students in higher education. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 50,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

Attachment