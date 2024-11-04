Legendary Marina & Yacht Club in Gulf Shores Earns Best of Baldwin 2025 Nomination for Top Marina and Boat Storage Services

Gulf Shores, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulf Shores, Alabama -

Legendary Marina & Yacht Club in Gulf Shores, Alabama, has been nominated for Best of Baldwin 2025. This is a prestigious accolade in the community, recognizing excellence in marina and boat storage services. The nomination underscores how the facility is dedicated to offering outstanding amenities and services for boating enthusiasts in Gulf Shores.

At Legendary Marina & Yacht Club, members and visitors can enjoy a variety of features. The marina provides dry storage for boats up to 50 feet and wet slips for vessels up to 65 feet. Its strategic location allows easy access to the Gulf of Mexico, making it a top choice for both casual boaters and serious sea travelers. Jennifer Haynes Williams, who represents the marina, shared her excitement about the nomination, saying, "Being recognized in the Best of Baldwin 2025 is an honor for our team. Our aim has always been to deliver excellent service and unparalleled access to the water."

A standout service at the marina is the online and app-based launch request system. This tool lets boaters plan their launches conveniently, blending modern technology with traditional boating. Additionally, onsite fuel docks offer marine gas and diesel, making refueling straightforward for members and guests.

Legendary Marina & Yacht Club takes pride in its comprehensive services. Members enjoy unlimited in-and-out water services, taking the hassle out of their time on the water. Complimentary engine flushes, waste pump-outs, and freshwater fills ensure boats remain in top condition.

For more information about what Legendary Marina & Yacht Club offers, potential visitors can visit the website for a detailed overview.

After a day on the water, visitors can unwind in the indoor and outdoor dining areas. The clubhouse and member locker rooms provide added comfort, while an on-site pool offers a refreshing break during hot Alabama days. Legendary Marina & Yacht Club also maintains an active social media presence where they post updates and events. To stay connected with the community and see the latest news, those interested can check out the Facebook page.

Security is a top priority at the marina, with 24-hour monitoring in place. This guarantees members peace of mind regarding the safety of their boats and belongings. The on-site service and parts department is ready to help with any maintenance or repair needs.

Occasionally, the marina hosts live entertainment, creating a lively and engaging atmosphere. This blend of relaxation, service, and safety contributes to the marina's strong reputation in Baldwin County.

"Being part of the vibrant Gulf Shores community is something we cherish," Williams added. "We are committed to continuing our tradition of exceptional service and community involvement for many years to come."

The nomination for Best of Baldwin 2025 highlights Legendary Marina & Yacht Club's status as a leading provider of marina and boat storage services. This recognition brings attention to the marina's dedication to excellence and its role within the boating community. It not only stands as proof of the high-quality services offered but also inspires further improvements for new and existing members.

Legendary Marina & Yacht Club is committed to setting high standards for marina and boat storage services. As they look toward the future, they remain focused on serving the Gulf Shores community with pride and excellence.

