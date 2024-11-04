EverQuote Announces Record Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue Exceeds 150% Year-Over-Year Growth to $144.5 million

Variable Marketing Margin Increases Over 125% Year-Over-Year to $43.9 million

Delivers Net Income of $11.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $18.8 million

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

“We delivered record third quarter results for revenue, Variable Marketing Margin, or VMM, and Adjusted EBITDA that once again exceeded the high-end of our guidance range,” said Jayme Mendal, CEO of EverQuote. “We continue to benefit from the auto industry recovery and strong execution. We are strategically investing into this strengthening demand environment, as we continue to effectively optimize our traffic operations, improve our AI-powered bidding solutions, and roll-out our next generation agent technology platform."

“Our record third quarter financial results and cash flow are evidence that we are emerging from the auto insurance downturn as a stronger company due to our ability to efficiently scale, drive strong operational leverage, and maintain disciplined expense management,” said Joseph Sanborn, CFO of EverQuote. “Looking ahead, we expect to build upon our strong performance this year, while judiciously investing to position ourselves as the leader in our industry.”

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights:

(Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons are relative to the third quarter of 2023).

Total revenue of $144.5 million, an increase of 163%.

Automotive insurance vertical revenue of $130.0 million, up 202%, and representing 90% of revenue.

Home and renters insurance vertical revenue of $14.1 million, up 30% compared to $10.9 million.

VMM increased to $43.9 million, compared to VMM of $19.4 million.

GAAP net income improved to $11.6 million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $29.2 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $18.8 million, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.9 million.

Cash flow from operations of $23.6 million, compared to cash flow from operations of ($4.1) million.

Ended the quarter with $82.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, an increase of 36% from $60.9 million at the end of the second quarter of 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Outlook:

Revenue of $131.0 - $136.0 million, representing 140% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.

Variable Marketing Margin of $38.0 - $40.0 million, representing 89% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.

Adjusted EBITDA of $14.0 - $16.0 million, versus a loss of ($0.9) million in the prior year’s period.

With respect to the Company’s expectations under “Fourth Quarter 2024 Outlook” above, the Company has not reconciled the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP measure net income (loss) in this press release because the Company does not provide guidance for stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization expense, restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related costs, interest income, and income taxes on a consistent basis as the Company is unable to quantify these amounts without unreasonable efforts, which would be required to include a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income (loss). In addition, the Company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that could be confusing or misleading to investors.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

About EverQuote

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace, connecting consumers with insurance providers. Our vision is to become the largest online source of insurance policies by using data, technology, and knowledgeable advisors to make insurance simpler, more affordable, and personalized.

For more information, visit https://investors.everquote.com and follow on LinkedIn.

EVERQUOTE, INC. STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands except per share) Revenue $ 144,530 $ 55,011 $ 352,735 $ 232,216 Cost and operating expenses(1): Cost of revenue 5,450 6,150 15,502 17,467 Sales and marketing 111,794 46,505 273,491 195,537 Research and development 8,026 6,270 21,913 21,647 General and administrative 7,594 5,741 22,105 19,339 Restructuring and other charges — 19,757 — 23,589 Acquisition-related costs — — — (150 ) Total cost and operating expenses 132,864 84,423 333,011 277,429 Income (loss) from operations 11,666 (29,412 ) 19,724 (45,213 ) Other income: Interest income 554 411 1,396 869 Other income, net 53 20 154 5 Total other income, net 607 431 1,550 874 Income (loss) before income taxes 12,273 (28,981 ) 21,274 (44,339 ) Income tax expense (719 ) (236 ) (1,411 ) (600 ) Net income (loss) $ 11,554 $ (29,217 ) $ 19,863 $ (44,939 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.33 $ (0.87 ) $ 0.57 $ (1.36 ) Diluted $ 0.31 $ (0.87 ) $ 0.54 $ (1.36 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 35,234 33,549 34,845 33,146 Diluted 37,214 33,549 36,509 33,146 (1) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense, as follows: Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) Cost of revenue $ 51 $ 57 $ 129 $ 170 Sales and marketing 1,837 2,216 5,083 6,761 Research and development 1,342 1,820 4,080 6,479 General and administrative 2,216 1,386 6,012 4,585 Restructuring and other charges — 165 — 1,288 $ 5,446 $ 5,644 $ 15,304 $ 19,283





EVERQUOTE, INC. BALANCE SHEET DATA September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents $ 82,841 $ 37,956 Working capital 79,913 39,293 Total assets 180,539 110,925 Total liabilities 62,837 30,018 Total stockholders' equity 117,702 80,907





EVERQUOTE, INC. STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 11,554 $ (29,217 ) $ 19,863 (44,939 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 1,618 2,251 4,117 5,121 Stock-based compensation expense 5,446 5,644 15,304 19,283 Loss on sale of health assets — 19,388 — 19,388 Impairment of right-of-use asset — 384 — 384 Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities — — — (150 ) Provision for bad debt 8 (38 ) 16 186 Unrealized foreign currency transaction (gains) losses 59 (17 ) 56 (1 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (219 ) (63 ) (27,079 ) 7,267 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,002 ) 770 312 2,637 Commissions receivable, current and non-current 1,078 2,740 3,722 2,611 Operating lease right-of-use assets 590 632 1,842 2,006 Other assets — — (291 ) 36 Accounts payable 5,220 (2,217 ) 29,703 (10,029 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 75 (3,791 ) 1,113 (3,522 ) Deferred revenue (120 ) 92 (93 ) 34 Operating lease liabilities (693 ) (705 ) (2,153 ) (2,348 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 23,614 (4,147 ) 46,432 (2,036 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property and equipment, including costs capitalized for development of internal-use software (1,489 ) (966 ) (3,111 ) (2,988 ) Proceeds from sale of health assets — 13,194 — 13,194 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1,489 ) 12,228 (3,111 ) 10,206 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 288 — 2,902 340 Tax withholding payments related to net share settlement (507 ) (67 ) (1,350 ) (299 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (219 ) (67 ) 1,552 41 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 16 (13 ) 12 3 Net increase in cash, cash equivalentsand restricted cash 21,922 8,001 44,885 8,214 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 60,919 31,048 37,956 30,835 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 82,841 $ 39,049 $ 82,841 $ 39,049





EVERQUOTE, INC. FINANCIAL AND OPERATING METRICS Revenue by vertical: Three Months Ended September 30, Change 2024 2023 % (in thousands) Automotive $ 130,005 $ 43,077 201.8 % Home and renters 14,142 10,889 29.9 % Other 383 1,045 -63.3 % Total revenue $ 144,530 $ 55,011 162.7 %





Nine Months Ended September 30, Change 2024 2023 % (in thousands) Automotive $ 310,165 $ 182,520 69.9 % Home and renters 40,715 31,068 31.1 % Other 1,855 18,628 -90.0 % Total revenue $ 352,735 $ 232,216 51.9 %

Other financial and non-financial metrics:

Three Months Ended September 30, Change 2024 2023 % (in thousands) Income (loss) from operations $ 11,666 $ (29,412 ) -139.7 % Net income (loss) $ 11,554 $ (29,217 ) -139.5 % Variable marketing margin $ 43,931 $ 19,368 126.8 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 18,783 $ (1,905 ) NM





Nine Months Ended September 30, Change 2024 2023 % (in thousands) Income (loss) from operations $ 19,724 $ (45,213 ) -143.6 % Net income (loss) $ 19,863 $ (44,939 ) -144.2 % Variable marketing margin $ 111,204 $ 79,614 39.7 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 39,299 $ 1,347 NM (1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. Please see “EverQuote, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP” below for more information.

To supplement the Company’s financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP and to provide investors with additional information regarding EverQuote’s financial results, the Company has presented Adjusted EBITDA as a non-GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP financial measure is not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), excluding the impact of stock-based compensation expense; depreciation and amortization expense; restructuring and other charges; acquisition-related costs; interest income; and income taxes. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss). The Company monitors and presents Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by management and the board of directors to understand and evaluate operating performance, to establish budgets and to develop operational goals for managing EverQuote’s business. In particular, the Company believes that excluding the impact of these items in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of EverQuote’s core operating performance.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate EverQuote’s operating performance and trends and make planning decisions. The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure helps identify underlying trends in EverQuote’s business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the items that the Company excludes in the calculations of Adjusted EBITDA. Accordingly, the Company believes that this financial measure provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating EverQuote’s operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects.

The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA rather than net income (loss), which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies may use other measures to evaluate their performance, which could reduce the usefulness of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.