Sutro Biopharma Demonstrates Meaningful ADC Innovation with Five Presentations at the 15th Annual World ADC Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (Sutro or the Company) (NASDAQ: STRO), a clinical-stage oncology company pioneering site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced that the company will have five presentations at the 15th Annual World ADC Conference, taking place in San Diego, November 4-6, 2024.

Presentation Details:

Development of Dual-Payload Antibody Drug Conjugates Presenter: Daniel Calarese, Ph.D. Date/Time: November 4, 2024, 2:00pm PT





Showcasing Clinical Update & Learnings for Luvelta Targeting Folate Receptor



Presenter: Hanspeter Gerber, Ph.D. Date/Time: November 5, 2024, 11:30am PT





Characterizing ADC Safety & Activity in Preclinical Development of STRO-004



Presenter: Alice Yam, Ph.D. Date/Time: November 5, 2024, 2:00pm PT





Leveraging Cell-Free Protein Synthesis for Site- Specific Conjugation to Enhance ADC Therapeutic Index



Presenter: Gang Yin, Ph.D. Date/Time: November 5, 2024, 2:30pm PT





Optimizing High DAR & Dual Payload ADCs: Discovery of Hydrophilic β-glu Cleavable Linker Payloads for Superior Efficacy and Safety



Presenter: Krishna Bajjuri, Ph.D. Date/Time: November 6, 2024, 3:00pm PT





Following the event, the content will be made available in the Clinical/Scientific Presentation and Publication Highlights section of Sutro Biopharma’s website at www.sutrobio.com.