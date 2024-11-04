DMC Global Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

- Third quarter sales were $152.4 million, down 11% sequentially and year-over-year
- Net loss, inclusive of a $141.7 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge at Arcadia Products, was $159.4 million, while net loss attributable to DMC, inclusive of the goodwill impairment charge, was $101.3 million
- Adjusted net loss attributable to DMC* was $9.6 million, or $(0.49) per diluted share
- Adjusted EBITDA* attributable to DMC was $5.7 million, down 71% sequentially and down 77% vs. Q3 2023
- Total adjusted EBITDA, inclusive of non-controlling interest (NCI), was $7.0 million, or 5% of sales
BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024. As the Company recently announced, weakness in the U.S. construction and energy services industries negatively affected the performance of DMC’s two largest businesses.
At Arcadia, DMC’s architectural building products business, persistent high interest rates have impacted sales to the high-end luxury home market and have resulted in continued soft commercial construction activity. Under the direction of a new interim business president, Arcadia is executing a series of internal initiatives designed to strengthen sourcing and supply chain functions; improve sales, inventory and operations planning processes; and more effectively leverage Arcadia’s enterprise resource planning system. The business is also reviewing certain product lines that have not consistently met profitability targets.
Arcadia’s improvement initiatives are being led by interim president Chris Scocos, who joined the business in September 2024 with a 25-year track record of implementing lean manufacturing, process improvement and operational excellence programs for industrial manufacturing businesses across a broad range of industries, including building materials and industrial manufactured products.
Results at DynaEnergetics, DMC’s energy products business, reflect a further market-driven decline in U.S. well completions, which were down 6% sequentially and 13% versus last year’s third quarter. DynaEnergetics’ results also were impacted by a lower-margin customer mix. New automated assembly systems at DynaEnergetics’ U.S. manufacturing center in Blum, Texas, as well as a streamlined, next-generation model of its DynaStage perforating system, are expected to help strengthen DynaEnergetics’ profit margins beginning next year.
NobelClad, DMC’s composite metals business, delivered another solid quarter and achieved adjusted EBITDA margins of more than 23%. Management believes additional large order opportunities and continued strong demand for NobelClad’s Cylindra™ cryogenic transition joints will offset a recent slowdown in repair and maintenance work in North America’s downstream energy industry.
Guidance
Management has decided to limit quarterly financial guidance to consolidated sales and adjusted EBITDA during the current period of volatility and uncertainty in its energy and construction markets. For the fourth quarter, consolidated sales are expected to be in a range of $138 million to $148 million, while adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC is expected in a range of $5 million to $8 million. The expected sequential decline in consolidated sales principally reflects challenging market conditions, including an anticipated extended frac holiday in DynaEnergetics’ North American market. The continued impact of stubbornly high interest rates on luxury home sales and the related impact of lower fixed-cost absorption in certain factories, particularly those supporting certain high-end residential products, are expected to negatively impact Arcadia’s fourth quarter performance.
Summary Third Quarter Results
|Three months ended
|Change
|Sep 30, 2024
|Jun 30, 2024
|Sep 30, 2023
|Sequential
|Year-on-year
|Net sales
|$
|152,429
|$
|171,179
|$
|172,147
|(11
|)%
|(11
|)%
|Gross profit percentage
|19.8
|%
|27.1
|%
|30.6
|%
|SG&A*
|$
|28,205
|$
|27,122
|$
|28,713
|4
|%
|(2
|)%
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(159,416
|)
|$
|6,293
|$
|11,525
|(2,633
|)%
|(1,483
|)%
|Net (loss) income attributable to DMC
|$
|(101,323
|)
|$
|4,012
|$
|8,883
|(2,625
|)%
|(1,241
|)%
|Diluted net (loss) income per share attributable to DMC
|$
|(8.27
|)
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.38
|(3,546
|)%
|(2,276
|)%
|Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to DMC
|$
|(9,615
|)
|$
|5,675
|$
|9,861
|(269
|)%
|(198
|)%
|Adjusted diluted net (loss) income per share
|$
|(0.49
|)
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.50
|(269
|)%
|(198
|)%
|Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC
|$
|5,671
|$
|19,420
|$
|24,607
|(71
|)%
|(77
|)%
|Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation
|$
|7,015
|$
|24,398
|$
|29,981
|(71
|)%
|(77
|)%
|Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation margin
|4.6
|%
|14.3
|%
|17.4
|%
*SG&A in the three months ended September 30, 2023 included $805 of CEO transition expenses
Arcadia
|Three months ended
|Change
|Sep 30, 2024
|Jun 30, 2024
|Sep 30, 2023
|Sequential
|Year-on-year
|Net sales
|$
|57,818
|$
|69,748
|$
|71,455
|(17
|)%
|(19
|)%
|Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC
|$
|2,014
|$
|7,467
|$
|8,060
|(73
|)%
|(75
|)%
|Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation
|$
|3,358
|$
|12,445
|$
|13,434
|(73
|)%
|(75
|)%
|Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation margin
|5.8
|%
|17.8
|%
|18.8
|%
DynaEnergetics
|Three months ended
|Change
|Sep 30, 2024
|Jun 30, 2024
|Sep 30, 2023
|Sequential
|Year-on-year
|Net sales
|$
|69,679
|$
|76,210
|$
|72,998
|(9
|)%
|(5
|)%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|414
|$
|8,752
|$
|12,568
|(95
|)%
|(97
|)%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|0.6
|%
|11.5
|%
|17.2
|%
- Sales and margin declines reflect softer well-completion activity and continued pricing pressure in North America
- Third quarter 2024 adjusted EBITDA includes approximately $5 million in inventory and bad debt charges
NobelClad
|Three months ended
|Change
|Sep 30, 2024
|Jun 30, 2024
|Sep 30, 2023
|Sequential
|Year-on-year
|Net sales
|$
|24,932
|$
|25,221
|$
|27,694
|(1
|)%
|(10
|)%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|5,776
|$
|5,722
|$
|6,384
|1
|%
|(10
|)%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|23.2
|%
|22.7
|%
|23.1
|%
- Backlog at the end of the third quarter was $59.0 million versus $60.8 million at the end of the 2023 third quarter
- Rolling 12-month bookings were $103.9 million versus $108.4 million at the end of the prior-year third quarter; and the book-to-bill ratio was 0.96.
|DMC GLOBAL INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)
(unaudited)
|Three months ended
|Change
|Sep 30, 2024
|Jun 30, 2024
|Sep 30, 2023
|Sequential
|Year-on-year
|NET SALES
|$
|152,429
|$
|171,179
|$
|172,147
|(11
|)%
|(11
|)%
|COST OF PRODUCTS SOLD
|122,324
|124,766
|119,550
|(2
|)%
|2
|%
|Gross profit
|30,105
|46,413
|52,597
|(35
|)%
|(43
|)%
|Gross profit percentage
|19.8
|%
|27.1
|%
|30.6
|%
|COSTS AND EXPENSES:
|General and administrative expenses
|14,349
|15,623
|16,259
|(8
|)%
|(12
|)%
|Selling and distribution expenses
|13,856
|11,499
|12,454
|20
|%
|11
|%
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|5,278
|5,307
|5,667
|(1
|)%
|(7
|)%
|Goodwill impairment charge
|141,725
|—
|—
|100
|%
|100
|%
|Strategic review expenses
|1,763
|2,020
|—
|(13
|)%
|100
|%
|Restructuring expenses and asset impairments
|2,069
|279
|515
|642
|%
|302
|%
|Total costs and expenses
|179,040
|34,728
|34,895
|416
|%
|413
|%
|OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME
|(148,935
|)
|11,685
|17,702
|(1,375
|)%
|(941
|)%
|OTHER EXPENSE:
|Other (expense) income, net
|(520
|)
|(284
|)
|302
|83
|%
|272
|%
|Interest expense, net
|(2,113
|)
|(2,316
|)
|(2,392
|)
|(9
|)%
|(12
|)%
|(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|(151,568
|)
|9,085
|15,612
|(1,768
|)%
|(1,071
|)%
|INCOME TAX PROVISION
|7,848
|2,792
|4,087
|181
|%
|92
|%
|NET (LOSS) INCOME
|(159,416
|)
|6,293
|11,525
|(2,633
|)%
|(1,483
|)%
|Less: Net (loss) income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
|(58,093
|)
|2,281
|2,642
|(2,647
|)%
|(2,299
|)%
|NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS
|$
|(101,323
|)
|$
|4,012
|$
|8,883
|(2,625
|)%
|(1,241
|)%
|NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS
|Basic
|$
|(8.27
|)
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.38
|(3,546
|)%
|(2,276
|)%
|Diluted
|$
|(8.27
|)
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.38
|(3,546
|)%
|(2,276
|)%
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:
|Basic
|19,706,587
|19,659,908
|19,543,251
|—
|%
|1
|%
|Diluted
|19,706,587
|19,671,169
|19,596,575
|—
|%
|1
|%
Reconciliation to net (loss) income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest for purposes of calculating earnings per share
|Three months ended
|Sep 30, 2024
|Jun 30, 2024
|Sep 30, 2023
|Net (loss) income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders
|$
|(101,323
|)
|$
|4,012
|$
|8,883
|Adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest
|(61,687
|)
|793
|(1,263
|)
|Net (loss) income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest
|$
|(163,010
|)
|$
|4,805
|$
|7,620
|DMC GLOBAL INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)
(unaudited)
|Nine months ended
|Change
|Sep 30, 2024
|Sep 30, 2023
|Year-on-year
|NET SALES
|$
|490,477
|$
|545,152
|(10
|)%
|COST OF PRODUCTS SOLD
|371,607
|378,454
|(2
|)%
|Gross profit
|118,870
|166,698
|(29
|)%
|Gross profit percentage
|24.2
|%
|30.6
|%
|COSTS AND EXPENSES:
|General and administrative expenses
|45,952
|60,285
|(24
|)%
|Selling and distribution expenses
|37,578
|36,978
|2
|%
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|15,877
|17,001
|(7
|)%
|Goodwill impairment
|141,725
|—
|100
|%
|Strategic review expenses
|5,952
|—
|100
|%
|Restructuring expenses and asset impairments
|2,348
|515
|356
|%
|Total costs and expenses
|249,432
|114,779
|117
|%
|OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME
|(130,562
|)
|51,919
|(351
|)%
|OTHER EXPENSE:
|Other expense, net
|(1,213
|)
|(337
|)
|260
|%
|Interest expense, net
|(6,746
|)
|(7,205
|)
|(6
|)%
|(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|(138,521
|)
|44,377
|(412
|)%
|INCOME TAX PROVISION
|12,283
|13,187
|(7
|)%
|NET (LOSS) INCOME
|(150,804
|)
|31,190
|(584
|)%
|Less: Net (loss) income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
|(56,056
|)
|7,695
|(828
|)%
|NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS
|$
|(94,748
|)
|$
|23,495
|(503
|)%
|NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS
|Basic
|$
|(8.04
|)
|$
|1.07
|(851
|)%
|Diluted
|$
|(8.04
|)
|$
|1.07
|(851
|)%
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:
|Basic
|19,648,253
|19,492,212
|1
|%
|Diluted
|19,648,253
|19,540,978
|1
|%
Reconciliation to net (loss) income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest for purposes of calculating earnings per share
|Nine months ended
|Sep 30, 2024
|Sep 30, 2023
|Net (loss) income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders
|$
|(94,748
|)
|$
|23,495
|Adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest
|(63,201
|)
|(2,289
|)
|Net (loss) income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest
|$
|(157,949
|)
|$
|21,206
DMC GLOBAL INC.
SEGMENT STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in Thousands)
(unaudited)
Arcadia
|Three months ended
|Change
|Sep 30, 2024
|Jun 30, 2024
|Sep 30, 2023
|Sequential
|Year-on-year
|Net sales
|$
|57,818
|$
|69,748
|$
|71,455
|(17
|)%
|(19
|)%
|Gross profit
|13,562
|23,157
|23,789
|(41
|)%
|(43
|)%
|Gross profit percentage
|23.5
|%
|33.2
|%
|33.3
|%
|COSTS AND EXPENSES:
|General and administrative expenses
|7,223
|7,765
|7,413
|(7
|)%
|(3
|)%
|Selling and distribution expenses
|4,210
|4,116
|4,248
|2
|%
|(1
|)%
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|5,278
|5,278
|5,652
|—
|%
|(7
|)%
|Goodwill impairment
|141,725
|—
|—
|100
|%
|100
|%
|Restructuring expenses and asset impairments
|248
|279
|—
|(11
|)%
|100
|%
|Operating (loss) income
|(145,122
|)
|5,719
|6,476
|(2,638
|)%
|(2,341
|)%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|3,358
|12,445
|13,434
|(73
|)%
|(75
|)%
|Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
|(1,344
|)
|(4,978
|)
|(5,374
|)
|(73
|)%
|(75
|)%
|Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc.
|$
|2,014
|$
|7,467
|$
|8,060
|(73
|)%
|(75
|)%
|Nine months ended
|Change
|Sep 30, 2024
|Sep 30, 2023
|Year-on-year
|Net sales
|$
|189,491
|$
|230,951
|(18
|)%
|Gross profit
|53,532
|73,342
|(27
|)%
|Gross profit percentage
|28.3
|%
|31.8
|%
|COSTS AND EXPENSES:
|General and administrative expenses
|22,644
|23,476
|(4
|)%
|Selling and distribution expenses
|12,794
|13,721
|(7
|)%
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|15,833
|16,956
|(7
|)%
|Goodwill impairment
|141,725
|—
|100
|%
|Restructuring expenses and asset impairments
|527
|—
|100
|%
|Operating (loss) income
|(139,991
|)
|19,189
|(830
|)%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|21,709
|40,390
|(46
|)%
|Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
|(8,684
|)
|(16,156
|)
|(46
|)%
|Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc.
|$
|13,025
|$
|24,234
|(46
|)%
DMC GLOBAL INC.
SEGMENT STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in Thousands)
(unaudited)
DynaEnergetics
|Three months ended
|Change
|Sep 30, 2024
|Jun 30, 2024
|Sep 30, 2023
|Sequential
|Year-on-year
|Net sales
|$
|69,679
|$
|76,210
|$
|72,998
|(9
|)%
|(5
|)%
|Gross profit
|8,347
|15,133
|19,585
|(45
|)%
|(57
|)%
|Gross profit percentage
|12.0
|%
|19.9
|%
|26.8
|%
|COSTS AND EXPENSES:
|General and administrative expenses
|2,299
|3,011
|3,095
|(24
|)%
|(26
|)%
|Selling and distribution expenses
|7,276
|5,041
|5,604
|44
|%
|30
|%
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|—
|29
|15
|(100
|)%
|(100
|)%
|Restructuring expenses and asset impairments
|1,821
|—
|—
|100
|%
|100
|%
|Operating (loss) income
|(3,049
|)
|7,052
|10,871
|(143
|)%
|(128
|)%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|414
|$
|8,752
|$
|12,568
|(95
|)%
|(97
|)%
|Nine months ended
|Change
|Sep 30, 2024
|Sep 30, 2023
|Year-on-year
|Net sales
|$
|224,011
|$
|239,720
|(7
|)%
|Gross profit
|40,451
|70,574
|(43
|)%
|Gross profit percentage
|18.1
|%
|29.4
|%
|COSTS AND EXPENSES:
|General and administrative expenses
|8,201
|12,869
|(36
|)%
|Selling and distribution expenses
|17,540
|15,888
|10
|%
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|44
|45
|(2
|)%
|Restructuring expenses and asset impairments
|1,821
|—
|100
|%
|Operating income
|12,845
|41,772
|(69
|)%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|19,705
|$
|46,984
|(58
|)%
NobelClad
|Three months ended
|Change
|Sep 30, 2024
|Jun 30, 2024
|Sep 30, 2023
|Sequential
|Year-on-year
|Net sales
|$
|24,932
|$
|25,221
|$
|27,694
|(1
|)%
|(10
|)%
|Gross profit
|8,269
|8,222
|9,309
|1
|%
|(11
|)%
|Gross profit percentage
|33.2
|%
|32.6
|%
|33.6
|%
|COSTS AND EXPENSES:
|General and administrative expenses
|1,110
|1,023
|1,106
|9
|%
|—
|%
|Selling and distribution expenses
|2,190
|2,267
|2,531
|(3
|)%
|(13
|)%
|Restructuring expenses and asset impairments
|—
|—
|440
|—
|%
|(100
|)%
|Operating income
|4,969
|4,932
|5,232
|1
|%
|(5
|)%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|5,776
|$
|5,722
|$
|6,384
|1
|%
|(10
|)%
|DMC GLOBAL INC.
SEGMENT STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in Thousands)
(unaudited)
|Nine months ended
|Change
|Sep 30, 2024
|Sep 30, 2023
|Year-on-year
|Net sales
|$
|76,975
|$
|74,481
|3
|%
|Gross profit
|25,135
|23,113
|9
|%
|Gross profit percentage
|32.7
|%
|31.0
|%
|COSTS AND EXPENSES:
|General and administrative expenses
|3,207
|2,978
|8
|%
|Selling and distribution expenses
|6,927
|7,135
|(3
|)%
|Restructuring expenses and asset impairments
|—
|440
|(100
|)%
|Operating income
|15,001
|12,560
|19
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|17,378
|$
|15,152
|15
|%
|DMC GLOBAL INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in Thousands)
|Change
|Sep 30, 2024
|Jun 30, 2024
|Dec 31, 2023
|Sequential
|Year-end
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|14,511
|$
|14,567
|$
|31,040
|—
|%
|(53
|)%
|Marketable securities
|—
|—
|12,619
|—
|%
|(100
|)%
|Accounts receivable, net
|110,996
|118,247
|106,205
|(6
|)%
|5
|%
|Inventories
|165,636
|174,791
|166,712
|(5
|)%
|(1
|)%
|Prepaid expenses and other
|16,734
|13,270
|10,236
|26
|%
|63
|%
|Total current assets
|307,877
|320,875
|326,812
|(4
|)%
|(6
|)%
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|129,674
|128,189
|129,267
|1
|%
|—
|%
|Goodwill
|—
|141,725
|141,725
|(100
|)%
|(100
|)%
|Purchased intangible assets, net
|179,380
|184,658
|195,260
|(3
|)%
|(8
|)%
|Other long-term assets
|85,079
|94,038
|91,431
|(10
|)%
|(7
|)%
|Total assets
|$
|702,010
|$
|869,485
|$
|884,495
|(19
|)%
|(21
|)%
|LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST, AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Accounts payable
|$
|55,883
|$
|62,594
|$
|40,202
|(11
|)%
|39
|%
|Contract liabilities
|21,263
|16,401
|21,621
|30
|%
|(2
|)%
|Accrued income taxes
|16,616
|13,917
|12,810
|19
|%
|30
|%
|Current portion of long-term debt
|2,500
|2,500
|15,000
|—
|%
|(83
|)%
|Other current liabilities
|33,787
|31,266
|36,828
|8
|%
|(8
|)%
|Total current liabilities
|130,049
|126,678
|126,461
|3
|%
|3
|%
|Long-term debt
|71,715
|81,612
|100,851
|(12
|)%
|(29
|)%
|Deferred tax liabilities
|1,702
|1,935
|1,956
|(12
|)%
|(13
|)%
|Other long-term liabilities
|54,940
|56,191
|57,172
|(2
|)%
|(4
|)%
|Redeemable noncontrolling interest
|187,080
|187,080
|187,760
|—
|%
|—
|%
|Stockholders’ equity
|256,524
|415,989
|410,295
|(38
|)%
|(37
|)%
|Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and stockholders’ equity
|$
|702,010
|$
|869,485
|$
|884,495
|(19
|)%
|(21
|)%
|DMC GLOBAL INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in Thousands)
(unaudited)
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|Sep 30, 2024
|Jun 30, 2024
|Sep 30, 2023
|Sep 30, 2024
|Sep 30, 2023
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(159,416
|)
|$
|6,293
|$
|11,525
|$
|(150,804
|)
|$
|31,190
|Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation
|3,444
|3,431
|3,460
|10,294
|10,294
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|5,278
|5,307
|5,667
|15,877
|17,001
|Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs
|217
|217
|141
|624
|412
|Stock-based compensation
|1,772
|1,782
|1,832
|5,103
|8,558
|Bad debt expense
|3,943
|560
|317
|4,979
|141
|Deferred income taxes
|6,026
|(746
|)
|1,558
|4,734
|2,218
|Asset impairments
|1,044
|—
|515
|1,044
|515
|Goodwill impairment
|141,725
|—
|—
|141,725
|—
|Other
|712
|197
|(1,607
|)
|(76
|)
|(2,040
|)
|Change in working capital, net
|14,257
|(14,698
|)
|796
|1,285
|(25,541
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|19,002
|2,343
|24,204
|34,785
|42,748
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Investment in marketable securities
|—
|—
|(5,102
|)
|—
|(7,516
|)
|Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
|—
|—
|—
|3,000
|—
|Proceeds from sales of marketable securities
|—
|—
|—
|9,619
|—
|Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
|(6,085
|)
|(2,547
|)
|(2,333
|)
|(11,600
|)
|(7,455
|)
|Proceeds from property, plant and equipment reimbursements
|406
|—
|—
|406
|—
|Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment
|—
|100
|—
|100
|—
|Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|(5,679
|)
|(2,447
|)
|(7,435
|)
|1,525
|(14,971
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Repayments on term loan
|(625
|)
|(625
|)
|(3,750
|)
|(118,750
|)
|(13,750
|)
|Borrowings on term loan
|—
|—
|—
|50,000
|—
|Borrowings on revolving loans
|500
|6,700
|—
|77,650
|—
|Repayments on revolving loans
|(9,875
|)
|(10,075
|)
|—
|(50,400
|)
|—
|Payment of debt issuance costs
|—
|—
|—
|(2,735
|)
|—
|Distributions to redeemable noncontrolling interest holder
|(3,649
|)
|(1,547
|)
|(4,034
|)
|(8,321
|)
|(10,345
|)
|Net proceeds from issuance of common stock to employees and directors
|—
|132
|—
|132
|212
|Treasury stock purchases
|(48
|)
|(16
|)
|(157
|)
|(1,000
|)
|(2,328
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(13,697
|)
|(5,431
|)
|(7,941
|)
|(53,424
|)
|(26,211
|)
|EFFECTS OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH
|318
|(342
|)
|508
|585
|1,350
|NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|(56
|)
|(5,877
|)
|9,336
|(16,529
|)
|2,916
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of the period
|14,567
|20,444
|18,724
|31,040
|25,144
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of the period
|$
|14,511
|$
|14,567
|$
|28,060
|$
|14,511
|$
|28,060
DMC GLOBAL INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST
DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS
(Amounts in Thousands)
(unaudited)
DMC Global
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
|Three months ended
|Change
|Sep 30, 2024
|Jun 30, 2024
|Sep 30, 2023
|Sequential
|Year-on-year
|Net (loss) income
|(159,416
|)
|6,293
|11,525
|(2,633
|)%
|(1,483
|)%
|Interest expense, net
|2,113
|2,316
|2,392
|(9
|)%
|(12
|)%
|Income tax provision
|7,848
|2,792
|4,087
|181
|%
|92
|%
|Depreciation
|3,444
|3,431
|3,460
|—
|%
|—
|%
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|5,278
|5,307
|5,667
|(1
|)%
|(7
|)%
|EBITDA
|(140,733
|)
|20,139
|27,131
|(799
|)%
|(619
|)%
|Stock-based compensation
|1,671
|1,676
|1,832
|—
|%
|(9
|)%
|Goodwill impairment
|141,725
|—
|—
|100
|%
|100
|%
|Strategic review expenses
|1,763
|2,020
|—
|(13
|)%
|100
|%
|Restructuring expenses and asset impairments
|2,069
|279
|515
|642
|%
|302
|%
|CEO transition expenses
|—
|—
|805
|—
|%
|(100
|)%
|Other expense (income), net
|520
|284
|(302
|)
|83
|%
|272
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|7,015
|$
|24,398
|$
|29,981
|(71
|)%
|(77
|)%
|Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
|(1,344
|)
|(4,978
|)
|(5,374
|)
|(73
|)%
|(75
|)%
|Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc.
|$
|5,671
|$
|19,420
|$
|24,607
|(71
|)%
|(77
|)%
|Nine months ended
|Change
|Sep 30, 2024
|Sep 30, 2023
|Year-on-year
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(150,804
|)
|$
|31,190
|(584
|)%
|Interest expense, net
|6,746
|7,205
|(6
|)%
|Income tax provision
|12,283
|13,187
|(7
|)%
|Depreciation
|10,294
|10,294
|—
|%
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|15,877
|17,001
|(7
|)%
|EBITDA
|(105,604
|)
|78,877
|(234
|)%
|Stock-based compensation
|4,824
|8,558
|(44
|)%
|Goodwill impairment
|141,725
|—
|100
|%
|Strategic review expenses
|5,952
|—
|100
|%
|Restructuring expenses and asset impairments
|2,348
|515
|356
|%
|CEO transition expenses
|—
|4,343
|(100
|)%
|Other expense, net
|1,213
|337
|260
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|50,458
|$
|92,630
|(46
|)%
|Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
|(8,684
|)
|(16,156
|)
|(46
|)%
|Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc.
|$
|41,774
|$
|76,474
|(45
|)%
DMC GLOBAL INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST
DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS
(Amounts in Thousands)
(unaudited)
Adjusted Net Income* and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share
*Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders prior to the adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest
|Three months ended September 30, 2024
|Amount
|Per Share (1)
|Net loss attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders*
|$
|(101,323
|)
|$
|(5.14
|)
|Goodwill impairment, net of tax
|85,035
|4.31
|Strategic review expenses, net of tax
|1,322
|0.07
|Restructuring expenses and asset impairments, net of tax
|1,451
|0.07
|Establishment of income tax valuation allowance
|3,900
|0.20
|As adjusted
|$
|(9,615
|)
|$
|(0.49
|)
(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,706,587
|Three months ended June 30, 2024
|Amount
|Per Share (1)
|Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders*
|$
|4,012
|$
|0.20
|Strategic review expenses, net of tax
|1,538
|0.08
|Restructuring expenses and asset impairments, net of tax
|125
|0.01
|As adjusted
|$
|5,675
|$
|0.29
(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,671,169
|Three months ended September 30, 2023
|Amount
|Per Share (1)
|Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders*
|$
|8,883
|$
|0.45
|CEO transition expenses, net of tax
|620
|0.03
|Restructuring expenses and asset impairments, net of tax
|358
|0.02
|As adjusted
|$
|9,861
|$
|0.50
(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,596,575
|Nine months ended September 30, 2024
|Amount
|Per Share (1)
|Net loss attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders*
|$
|(94,748
|)
|$
|(4.82
|)
|Goodwill impairment, net of tax
|85,035
|4.33
|Strategic review expenses, net of tax
|4,464
|0.22
|Restructuring expenses and asset impairments, net of tax
|1,576
|0.08
|Establishment of income tax valuation allowance
|3,900
|0.20
|As adjusted
|$
|227
|$
|0.01
(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,648,253
|Nine months ended September 30, 2023
|Amount
|Per Share (1)
|Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders*
|$
|23,495
|$
|1.20
|CEO transition expenses and accelerated stock-based compensation, net of tax
|6,284
|0.32
|Restructuring expenses and asset impairments, net of tax
|358
|0.02
|As adjusted
|$
|30,137
|$
|1.54
(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,540,978
Segment Adjusted EBITDA
Arcadia
|Three months ended
|Change
|Sep 30, 2024
|Jun 30, 2024
|Sep 30, 2023
|Sequential
|Year-on-year
|Operating (loss) income, as reported
|$
|(145,122
|)
|$
|5,719
|$
|6,476
|(2,638
|)%
|(2,341
|)%
|Adjustments:
|Depreciation
|914
|888
|969
|3
|%
|(6
|)%
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|5,278
|5,278
|5,652
|—
|%
|(7
|)%
|Stock-based compensation
|315
|281
|337
|12
|%
|(7
|)%
|Goodwill impairment
|141,725
|—
|—
|100
|%
|100
|%
|Restructuring expenses and asset impairments
|248
|279
|—
|(11
|)%
|100
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|3,358
|12,445
|13,434
|(73
|)%
|(75
|)%
|Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
|(1,344
|)
|$
|(4,978
|)
|$
|(5,374
|)
|(73
|)%
|(75
|)%
|Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc.
|$
|2,014
|$
|7,467
|$
|8,060
|(73
|)%
|(75
|)%
|Nine months ended
|Change
|Sep 30, 2024
|Sep 30, 2023
|Year-on-year
|Operating (loss) income, as reported
|$
|(139,991
|)
|$
|19,189
|(830
|)%
|Adjustments:
|Depreciation
|2,677
|2,675
|—
|%
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|15,833
|16,956
|(7
|)%
|Stock-based compensation
|938
|1,239
|(24
|)%
|Goodwill impairment
|141,725
|—
|100
|%
|Restructuring expenses and asset impairments
|527
|—
|100
|%
|CEO transition expenses
|—
|331
|(100
|)%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|21,709
|40,390
|(46
|)%
|Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
|(8,684
|)
|$
|(16,156
|)
|(46
|)%
|Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc.
|$
|13,025
|$
|24,234
|(46
|)%
DynaEnergetics
|Three months ended
|Change
|Sep 30, 2024
|Jun 30, 2024
|Sep 30, 2023
|Sequential
|Year-on-year
|Operating (loss) income, as reported
|$
|(3,049
|)
|$
|7,052
|$
|10,871
|(143
|)%
|(128
|)%
|Adjustments:
|Depreciation
|1,642
|1,671
|1,682
|(2
|)%
|(2
|)%
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|—
|29
|15
|(100
|)%
|(100
|)%
|Restructuring expenses and asset impairments
|1,821
|—
|—
|100
|%
|100
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|414
|$
|8,752
|$
|12,568
|(95
|)%
|(97
|)%
|Nine months ended
|Change
|Sep 30, 2024
|Sep 30, 2023
|Year-on-year
|Operating income, as reported
|$
|12,845
|$
|41,772
|(69
|)%
|Adjustments:
|Depreciation
|4,995
|5,167
|(3
|)%
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|44
|45
|(2
|)%
|Restructuring expenses and asset impairments
|1,821
|—
|100
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|19,705
|$
|46,984
|(58
|)%
NobelClad
|Three months ended
|Change
|Sep 30, 2024
|Jun 30, 2024
|Sep 30, 2023
|Sequential
|Year-on-year
|Operating income, as reported
|$
|4,969
|$
|4,932
|$
|5,232
|1
|%
|(5
|)%
|Adjustments:
|Depreciation
|807
|790
|712
|2
|%
|13
|%
|Restructuring expenses and asset impairments
|—
|—
|440
|—
|%
|(100
|)%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|5,776
|$
|5,722
|$
|6,384
|1
|%
|(10
|)%
|Nine months ended
|Change
|Sep 30, 2024
|Sep 30, 2023
|Year-on-year
|Operating income, as reported
|$
|15,001
|$
|12,560
|19
|%
|Adjustments:
|Depreciation
|2,377
|2,152
|10
|%
|Restructuring expenses and asset impairments
|—
|440
|(100
|)%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|17,378
|$
|15,152
|15
|%