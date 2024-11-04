Supernus Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Net sales of Qelbree ® increased 68% in the third quarter of 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. Net sales of Qelbree of $62.4 million and $166.9 million in the third quarter and first nine months of 2024, respectively.

increased 68% in the third quarter of 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. Net sales of GOCOVRI ® increased 8% in the third quarter of 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. Net sales of GOCOVRI of $35.6 million and $93.9 million in the third quarter and first nine months of 2024, respectively.

increased 8% in the third quarter of 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. Total revenues were $175.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 14% compared to the same period in 2023. Total revenues excluding Trokendi XR ® and Oxtellar XR ® net product sales (non-GAAP) (1) increased 26% in the third quarter of 2024, compared to the same period in 2023.



Operating earnings of $40.9 million and $60.3 million in the third quarter and first nine months of 2024, respectively, compared to operating earnings (loss) of $8.1 million and $(4.3) million for the same periods in 2023.

Adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP) (1) were $67.7 million and $135.4 million in the third quarter and first nine months of 2024, respectively, compared to $37.3 million and $77.9 million in the same periods in 2023.

were $67.7 million and $135.4 million in the third quarter and first nine months of 2024, respectively, compared to $37.3 million and $77.9 million in the same periods in 2023. Raising full year 2024 guidance for total revenues and operating earnings (GAAP and Non-GAAP).

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUPN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2024 and associated Company developments.

Business Highlights

Total IQVIA prescriptions (2) for Qelbree were 194,025 in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 19% compared to the same period in the prior year.

for Qelbree were 194,025 in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 19% compared to the same period in the prior year. On August 16, 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration acknowledged the resubmission of the Company’s New Drug Application for the apomorphine infusion device (SPN-830) for the continuous treatment of motor fluctuations ("OFF" episodes) in Parkinson’s disease. The resubmission is considered filed, with a user fee goal date (PDUFA date) of February 1, 2025.

“For the third quarter and first nine months of 2024, strong performance from the Company’s key growth drivers – Qelbree and GOCOVRI – drove significant operating earnings growth,” said Jack Khattar, President and CEO of Supernus. “In addition to strong growth from our key drivers, we continue to advance our product pipeline, announcing positive topline data from our open-label Phase 2a study of SPN-820 in major depressive disorder.”

Product Pipeline Update

SPN-820 – Novel first-in-class molecule that increases mTORC1 mediated synaptic function for depression

In October 2024, the Company announced and discussed the data from its exploratory open-label Phase 2a clinical study of SPN-820 in adults with major depressive disorder (MDD). The data were based on 40 enrolled subjects, of which 38 completed the 10-day treatment period. The primary objective of the study was to assess efficacy in MDD, as well as the onset of efficacy. The Phase 2a study demonstrated rapid and substantial decrease in depressive symptoms, and 80% decrease in suicidal ideation. SPN-820 was well-tolerated with few adverse events.



In addition, the Company presented new data at the 2024 Psych Congress in October 2024 that demonstrate a rapid Montgomery–Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) response rate (≥50% reduction) and remission (MADRS ≤10), reaching 50.0% and 35.0% of participants, respectively, at 4 hours, with additional improvement to 84.2% and 63.2% of participants by Day 10.

The Company expects to complete enrollment in the ongoing Phase 2b multi-center randomized double-blind placebo-controlled parallel design study of SPN-820 in adults with treatment-resistant depression in November 2024. The study will examine the efficacy and safety of SPN-820 over a course of five weeks of treatment in approximately 236 patients in approximately 50 clinical sites. The primary outcome measure is the change from baseline to end of treatment period on the MADRS Total Score. Topline data from the Phase 2b trial are expected in the first half of 2025.

SPN-817 – Novel first-in-class highly selective AChE inhibitor for epilepsy

The Company is conducting an open label Phase 2a study in patients with treatment-resistant seizures. In May 2024, the Company announced data from a planned interim analysis from the initial stage of the study (Stage A). The Company has now completed enrollment of Stage A and is reporting topline data from all subjects with focal seizures who received the 3mg and 4mg twice daily doses, completed the maintenance period (n=10), and enrolled in the post-maintenance extension period (n=6).





Maintenance period: 56% median seizure reduction from baseline. 70% of subjects had 30% or more seizure reduction. 60% of subjects had 50% or more seizure reduction. 30% of subjects had 75% or more seizure reduction.





Post-maintenance extension period: 66% median seizure reduction from baseline. 83% of subjects had 30% or more seizure reduction. 67% of subjects had 50% or more seizure reduction. 50% of subjects had 75% or more seizure reduction.





Seizure Freedom: Maintenance period: 1 out of 10 subjects (10%) who completed a post-baseline seizure diary had at least one four-week seizure free period. Post-maintenance extension period: 1 out of 6 subjects (17%) had at least one four-week seizure free period.





Assessment by EpiTrack®, a validated cognitive screening tool designed for patients with epilepsy, indicated that 75% of 16 subjects was equally split between those who improved and those who had no change in cognitive function.

SPN-817 was safe and had acceptable tolerability with 2 subjects discontinuing because of treatment related adverse events out of the 26 subjects who entered the maintenance period. Stage B of the study is on-going and includes the concomitant use of an anti-emetic to reduce cholinergic adverse events observed in the study.

A Phase 2b randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study in patients with treatment resistant focal seizures is expected to start by the end of 2024 studying 3mg and 4mg twice daily doses.



SPN-443 – Novel stimulant for ADHD/CNS

The Company initiated a Phase 1 single dose study in healthy adults in the third quarter of 2024. The primary objective of the study is to assess safety and tolerability.



Financial Highlights

This section includes information on non-GAAP financial measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section for information on non-GAAP financial measures. In addition, a reconciliation of applicable GAAP to non-GAAP financial information is included at the end of this press release.

Revenues

The following table provides information regarding total revenues (dollars in millions):

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Change % 2024 2023 Change % Net product sales Qelbree $ 62.4 $ 37.1 68% $ 166.9 $ 93.8 78% GOCOVRI 35.6 32.9 8% 93.9 87.7 7% Oxtellar XR 29.8 29.6 1% 86.3 82.4 5% APOKYN 19.9 21.5 (8)% 53.8 56.3 (4)% Trokendi XR 15.3 20.6 (26)% 48.4 74.7 (35)% Other(3) 7.3 7.3 —% 22.0 23.0 (4)% Total net product sales $ 170.3 $ 149.0 14% $ 471.3 $ 417.9 13% Royalty, licensing and other revenues(4) 5.4 4.9 10% 16.4 25.3 (35)% Total revenues $ 175.7 $ 153.9 14% $ 487.7 $ 443.2 10% Total revenues excluding Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR net product sales (non-GAAP)(1) $ 130.6 $ 103.7 26% $ 353.0 $ 286.1 23%

Total revenues were $175.7 million and $487.7 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $153.9 million and $443.2 million in the same periods in 2023, respectively. Total net product sales were $170.3 million and $471.3 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $149.0 million and $417.9 million in the same periods in 2023, respectively. The increase in both periods was primarily due to the increase in net sales of Qelbree and GOCOVRI, partially offset by the decline in net product sales of Trokendi XR due to generic erosion.

Total revenues excluding Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR net product sales (non-GAAP) increased 26% and 23% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the same periods in 2023, respectively.





Other Financial Highlights

Operating earnings were $40.9 million and $60.3 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to operating earnings (loss) of $8.1 million and $(4.3) million for the same periods in 2023, respectively. The positive increase in both periods was primarily due to an increase in total net product sales and decreases in cost of goods sold and selling, general and administrative expenses.

Adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP) were $67.7 million and $135.4 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $37.3 million and $77.9 million for the same periods in 2023, respectively.

Net earnings and diluted earnings per share were $38.5 million and $0.69 for the three months and $58.5 million and $1.05 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively, compared to net earnings (loss) and diluted earnings (loss) per share of $(16.0) million and $(0.29) for the three months and $0.1 million and $0.00 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively.

At September 30, 2024, cash, cash equivalents, and current and long-term marketable securities were approximately $403.2 million compared to $271.5 million as of December 31, 2023. This increase was primarily due to cash generated from operations.

Full Year 2024 Financial Guidance

For the full year 2024, the Company is increasing prior financial guidance for total revenues and operating earnings (GAAP and Non-GAAP) as set forth below (dollars in millions):

Current Guidance

(as of November 4, 2024) Previous Guidance

(as of August 6, 2024) Total revenues (includes approximately $155 million of Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR)(5)(6) $630 - $650 $600 - $625 Combined R&D and SG&A expenses $430 - $450 $430 - $460 Operating earnings $50 - $65 $0 - $20 Adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP)(1) $150 - $170 $100 - $125



Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains financial measures that present financial information which do not comply with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, or superior to measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP adjusted operating earnings on a historical and projected basis adjusts for non-cash share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, intangible asset impairment charges and changes to fair value of contingent consideration, and for factors that are unusual, non-recurring or unpredictable, and excludes those costs, expenses, and other specified items presented in the reconciliation tables in this press release. In addition to non-GAAP adjusted operating earnings, we also present total revenues excluding net product sales of Trokendi XR (GAAP) and Oxtellar XR (GAAP), which is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated as total revenues (GAAP) less net product sales of Trokendi XR (GAAP) and Oxtellar XR (GAAP). Beginning in the year a product loses exclusivity due to generic entrants we generally do not expect net product sales of such products to constitute a significant part of our revenue in the future. We believe that the use of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to management, investors, analysts and others regarding the Company’s revenue and results of operations and assist management, investors, analysts, and others in understanding and evaluating our revenue growth and the performance of the business.

There are limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures and therefore comparability may be limited. These limitations include: non-GAAP financial measures that may not be entirely comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies; these may not reflect all items of income and expense, as applicable, that affect our operations; there may be potential differences among calculation methodologies; these may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies. We mitigate these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation. The Company’s 2024 financial guidance is also being provided on both a GAAP and a non-GAAP basis.

End Notes

(1) See the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Information” for information about this non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included at the end of this press release.

(2) IQVIA data restatement July 1, 2024.

(3) Includes net product sales of MYOBLOC®, XADAGO® and Osmolex ER®.

(4) Royalty, licensing, and other revenues include royalties on generic Trokendi XR, other licensed products and intellectual property.

(5) Includes net product sales and royalty, licensing, and other revenue.

(6) Reflects continued generic erosion of Trokendi XR and generic erosion of Oxtellar XR beginning in September 2024.

Conference Call Details

Supernus will host a conference call and webcast today, November 4, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. A live webcast will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website www.supernus.com/Investors.

Participants may also pre-register any time before the call here. Once registration is completed, participants will be provided a dial-in number with a personalized conference code to access the call. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the start time.

Following the live call, a replay will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website www.supernus.com/Investors. The webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 60 days following the live call.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

Our diverse neuroscience portfolio includes approved treatments for epilepsy, migraine, ADHD, hypomobility in Parkinson's disease (PD), cervical dystonia, chronic sialorrhea, and dyskinesia in PD patients receiving levodopa-based therapy. We are developing a broad range of novel CNS product candidates including new potential treatments for hypomobility in PD, epilepsy, depression, and other CNS disorders.

For more information, please visit www.supernus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not convey historical information but relate to predicted or potential future events that are based upon management's current expectations. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. In addition to the factors mentioned in this press release, such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to sustain and increase its profitability; the Company’s ability to raise sufficient capital to fully implement its corporate strategy; the implementation of the Company’s corporate strategy; the Company’s future financial performance and projected expenditures; the Company’s ability to increase the number of prescriptions written for each of its products and the products of its subsidiaries; the Company’s ability to increase its net revenue from its products and the products of its subsidiaries; the Company’s ability to commercialize its products and the products of its subsidiaries; the Company’s ability to enter into future collaborations with pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions or to obtain funding from government agencies; the Company’s product research and development activities, including the timing and progress of the Company’s clinical trials, and projected expenditures; the Company’s ability to receive, and the timing of any receipt of, regulatory approvals to develop and commercialize the Company’s product candidates; the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property and the intellectual property of its subsidiaries and operate its business without infringing upon the intellectual property rights of others; the Company’s expectations regarding federal, state and foreign regulatory requirements; the therapeutic benefits, effectiveness and safety of the Company’s product candidates; the accuracy of the Company’s estimates of the size and characteristics of the markets that may be addressed by its product candidates; the Company’s ability to increase its manufacturing capabilities for its products and product candidates; the Company’s projected markets and growth in markets; the Company’s product formulations and patient needs and potential funding sources; the Company’s staffing needs; and other risk factors set forth from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.





Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data)



September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,673 $ 75,054 Marketable securities 371,537 179,820 Accounts receivable, net 145,408 144,155 Inventories, net 63,981 77,408 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 27,404 16,676 Total current assets 640,003 493,113 Long-term marketable securities — 16,617 Property and equipment, net 11,876 13,530 Intangible assets, net 540,156 599,889 Goodwill 117,019 117,019 Other assets 33,647 37,505 Total assets $ 1,342,701 $ 1,277,673 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 75,803 $ 79,569 Accrued product returns and rebates 169,124 154,274 Contingent consideration, current portion 46,581 52,070 Other current liabilities — 4,283 Total current liabilities 291,508 290,196 Contingent consideration, long-term 403 1,380 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 28,926 33,196 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 7,364 24,963 Other liabilities 7,350 6,422 Total liabilities 335,551 356,157 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.001 par value; 130,000,000 shares authorized; 55,219,273 and 54,723,356 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 55 55 Additional paid-in capital 465,919 439,493 Accumulated other comprehensive earnings (loss), net of tax 78 (593 ) Retained earnings 541,098 482,561 Total stockholders’ equity 1,007,150 921,516 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,342,701 $ 1,277,673





Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues Net product sales $ 170,302 $ 149,004 $ 471,301 $ 417,915 Royalty, licensing and other revenues 5,387 4,876 16,357 25,292 Total revenues 175,689 153,880 487,658 443,207 Costs and expenses Cost of goods sold(a) 17,583 19,601 51,808 64,152 Research and development 29,036 22,655 80,149 68,246 Selling, general and administrative 69,753 82,700 242,173 255,079 Amortization of intangible assets 19,488 21,242 59,733 61,316 Contingent consideration gain (1,016 ) (456 ) (6,466 ) (1,313 ) Total costs and expenses 134,844 145,742 427,397 447,480 Operating earnings (loss) 40,845 8,138 60,261 (4,273 ) Other income (expense) Interest and other income, net 4,098 1,751 11,227 8,467 Interest expense — — — (2,415 ) Total other income (expense) 4,098 1,751 11,227 6,052 Earnings before income taxes 44,943 9,889 71,488 1,779 Income tax expense 6,446 25,865 12,951 1,638 Net earnings (loss) $ 38,497 $ (15,976 ) $ 58,537 $ 141 Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ 0.70 $ (0.29 ) $ 1.06 $ — Diluted $ 0.69 $ (0.29 ) $ 1.05 $ — Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 55,149,760 54,608,963 54,977,199 54,498,687 Diluted 56,016,350 54,608,963 55,791,185 55,574,922

_________________

(a) Excludes amortization of intangible assets.





Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of GAAP Total revenues to Non-GAAP Total revenues excluding Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR net product sales

An itemized reconciliation between total revenues on a GAAP basis and Total revenues excluding Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR net product sales, a non-GAAP measure, is as follows (dollars in millions):

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Change % 2024 2023 Change % Total revenues (GAAP)(1) $ 175.7 $ 153.9 14% $ 487.7 $ 443.2 10% Adjustments: Trokendi XR net product sales (15.3 ) (20.6 ) (26)% (48.4 ) (74.7 ) (35)% Oxtellar XR net product sales (29.8 ) (29.6 ) 1% (86.3 ) (82.4 ) 5% Total revenues excluding Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR net product sales (non-GAAP)(1) $ 130.6 $ 103.7 26% $ 353.0 $ 286.1 23%

____________

(1) Includes net product sales and royalty, licensing, and other revenues.

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating earnings (loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating earnings

An itemized reconciliation between operating earnings (loss) on a GAAP basis and adjusted operating earnings on a non-GAAP basis is as follows (dollars in millions):

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating earnings (loss) - As Reported (GAAP) $ 40.9 $ 8.1 $ 60.3 (4.3 ) Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 19.5 21.2 59.7 61.3 Share-based compensation 7.7 7.9 20.1 20.3 Contingent consideration gain (1.0 ) (0.5 ) (6.5 ) (1.3 ) Depreciation 0.6 0.6 1.8 1.9 Operating earnings - As Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 67.7 $ 37.3 $ 135.4 $ 77.9



Non-GAAP adjusted operating earnings adjusts for non-cash items including amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation expense, change in fair value of contingent consideration, and depreciation.

Reconciliation of Full Year 2024 Financial Guidance - GAAP Operating earnings (loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating earnings

An itemized reconciliation between projected operating earnings (loss) on a GAAP basis for the full year 2024 and projected adjusted operating earnings on a non-GAAP basis for the full year 2024 is as follows (dollars in millions):

Current Guidance

(as of November 4, 2024) Previous Guidance

(as of August 6, 2024) Operating earnings (loss) - GAAP $50 - $65 $0 - $20 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets $78 - $80 $78 - $80 Share-based compensation $27 - $29 $27 - $29 Contingent consideration gain $(7) - $(7) $(7) - $(7) Depreciation $2 - $3 $2 - $3 Operating earnings - As Adjusted (non-GAAP) $150 - $170 $100 - $125



CONTACTS:

Jack A. Khattar, President and CEO

Timothy C. Dec, Senior Vice President and CFO

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

(301) 838-2591

or

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Peter Vozzo

ICR Westwicke

(443) 213-0505

peter.vozzo@westwicke.com