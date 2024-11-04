Fabrinet Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

BANGKOK, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabrinet (NYSE: FN), a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, today announced its financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended September 27, 2024.

Seamus Grady, Chief Executive Officer of Fabrinet, said, “We started fiscal year 2025 with significant momentum across our business. Record revenue of $804 million increased 17% from a year ago and was above our guidance range. We saw revenue growth from every product area, including our first telecom revenue growth in several quarters. Strong margins coupled with our revenue performance helped produce earnings per share at the upper end of our guidance range. We are optimistic that our strong business momentum and execution will extend into the fiscal second quarter as we continue to expand on our leadership in the market.”

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights

GAAP Results

Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $804.2 million, compared to $685.5 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024.

GAAP net income for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $77.4 million, compared to $65.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024.

GAAP net income per diluted share for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $2.13, compared to $1.78 for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024.



Non-GAAP Results

Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $86.9 million, compared to $72.8 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $2.39, compared to $2.00 for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of November 4, 2024, Fabrinet is issuing guidance for its second fiscal quarter ending December 27, 2024, as follows:

Fabrinet expects second quarter revenue to be in the range of $800 million to $820 million.

GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $2.20 to $2.28, based on approximately 36.4 million fully diluted shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $2.44 to $2.52, based on approximately 36.4 million fully diluted shares outstanding.



Guidance for non-GAAP net income per diluted share excludes share-based compensation expenses and certain non-recurring items. A reconciliation of non-GAAP net income per diluted share to the corresponding GAAP measure is available at the end of this press release.

Conference Call Information

What: Fabrinet First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results Call When: November 4, 2024 Time: 5:00 p.m. ET Live Call and Replay: https://investor.fabrinet.com/events-and-presentations/events

A recorded version of this webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call and accessible at http://investor.fabrinet.com . The webcast will be archived on Fabrinet’s website for a period of one year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet is a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and subsystems, automotive components, medical devices, industrial lasers and sensors. Fabrinet offers a broad range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and testing. Fabrinet maintains engineering and manufacturing resources and facilities in Thailand, the United States of America, the People’s Republic of China, and Israel. For more information visit: www.fabrinet.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include: (1) our optimism that numerous drivers position us to extend our track record of success into the fiscal second quarter; and (2) all of the statements under the “Business Outlook” section regarding our expected revenue, GAAP and non-GAAP net income per share, and fully diluted shares outstanding for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could vary materially from these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic conditions, either globally or in our markets, and the risk of recession or an economic downturn; continued disruption to our supply chain, which could increase our costs and affect our ability to procure parts and materials; less customer demand for our products and services than forecasted; less growth in the optical communications, automotive, industrial lasers and sensors markets than we forecast; difficulties expanding into additional markets, such as the semiconductor processing, biotechnology, metrology and materials processing markets; increased competition in the optical manufacturing services markets; difficulties in delivering products and services that compete effectively from a price and performance perspective; our reliance on a small number of customers and suppliers; difficulties in managing our operating costs; difficulties in managing and operating our business across multiple countries (including Thailand, the People’s Republic of China, Israel and the U.S.); and other important factors as described in reports and documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the factors described under the section captioned “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on August 20, 2024. We disclaim any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, we provide investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information to: (1) measure company performance against historical results, (2) facilitate comparisons to our competitors’ operating results, and (3) allow greater transparency with respect to information used by management in making financial and operational decisions. In addition, we use some of these non-GAAP financial measures to measure company performance for the purposes of determining employee incentive plan compensation.

Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating profit, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share exclude: share-based compensation expenses; severance payment and others; restructuring and other related costs; and amortization of deferred debt issuance costs. We have excluded these items in order to enhance investors’ understanding of our underlying operations.

Non-GAAP free cash flow is net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, minus capital expenditures (purchase of property, plant and equipment). We use free cash flow to measure our ability to generate additional cash from our business operations.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. We urge you to review the reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

FABRINET

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data and par value) September 27,

2024 June 28,

2024 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 400,684 $ 409,973 Short-term investments 508,193 448,630 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $1,954 and $1,629, respectively 662,692 592,452 Inventories 440,405 463,206 Prepaid expenses 9,426 10,620 Other current assets 87,538 87,810 Total current assets 2,108,938 2,012,691 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 311,241 307,240 Intangibles, net 2,201 2,321 Operating right-of-use assets 5,133 5,336 Deferred tax assets 10,902 10,446 Other non-current assets 598 485 Total non-current assets 330,075 325,828 Total Assets $ 2,439,013 $ 2,338,519 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Trade accounts payable 427,892 441,835 Fixed assets payable 10,166 14,380 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 1,416 1,355 Income tax payable 4,377 3,937 Accrued payroll, bonus and related expenses 26,658 22,116 Accrued expenses 30,519 19,916 Other payables 74,950 54,403 Total current liabilities 575,978 557,942 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liability 2,023 4,895 Operating lease liability, non-current portion 3,434 3,635 Severance liabilities 28,053 24,093 Other non-current liabilities 2,925 2,209 Total non-current liabilities 36,435 34,832 Total Liabilities 612,413 592,774 Shareholders’ equity Preferred shares ($5,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value; no shares issued and outstanding as of September 27, 2024 and June 28, 2024) — — Ordinary shares ($500,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value; 39,579,859 shares and 39,457,462 shares issued as of September 27, 2024 and June 28, 2024, respectively; and 36,267,639 shares and 36,145,242 shares outstanding as of September 27, 2024 and June 28, 2024, respectively) 396 395 Additional paid-in capital 210,505 222,044 Less: Treasury shares (3,312,220 shares as of September 27, 2024 and June 28, 2024) (234,323 ) (234,323 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 11,858 (3,141 ) Retained earnings 1,838,164 1,760,770 Total Shareholders’ Equity 1,826,600 1,745,745 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 2,439,013 $ 2,338,519





FABRINET

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data) September 27,

2024 September 29,

2023 Revenues $ 804,228 $ 685,477 Cost of revenues (705,202 ) (601,073 ) Gross profit 99,026 84,404 Selling, general and administrative expenses (22,031 ) (20,429 ) Restructuring and other related costs (57 ) — Operating income 76,938 63,975 Interest income 10,933 5,898 Interest expense — (45 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss), net (7,095 ) 415 Other income (expense), net (19 ) (80 ) Income before income taxes 80,757 70,163 Income tax expense (3,363 ) (5,074 ) Net income 77,394 65,089 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Change in net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities 6,818 948 Change in net unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments 8,533 (561 ) Change in net retirement benefits plan – prior service cost — 126 Change in foreign currency translation adjustment (352 ) 100 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 14,999 613 Net comprehensive income $ 92,393 $ 65,702 Earnings per share Basic $ 2.14 $ 1.80 Diluted $ 2.13 $ 1.78 Weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands of shares) Basic 36,203 36,256 Diluted 36,408 36,481





FABRINET

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended (in thousands of U.S. dollars) September 27,

2024 September 29,

2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net income for the period $ 77,394 $ 65,089 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 12,752 11,961 (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangibles 10 12 Amortization of discount (premium) of short-term investments (1,087 ) (596 ) (Reversal of) allowance for expected credit losses 325 803 Unrealized loss (gain) on exchange rate and fair value of foreign currency forward contracts 6,204 (52 ) Amortization of fair value at hedge inception of interest rate swaps — (88 ) Share-based compensation 8,682 7,733 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (2,721 ) 1,377 Other non-cash expenses 9 222 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Trade accounts receivable (69,396 ) (4,138 ) Inventories 22,801 79,481 Other current assets and non-current assets 1,205 3,238 Trade accounts payable (17,412 ) (24,397 ) Income tax payable 467 963 Accrued expenses 21,902 2,668 Other payables 18,236 543 Severance liabilities 639 706 Other current liabilities and non-current liabilities 3,172 (476 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 83,182 145,049 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of short-term investments (95,572 ) (77,692 ) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 43,914 35,909 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (20,250 ) (11,435 ) Purchase of intangibles (122 ) (180 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 36 318 Net cash used in investing activities (71,994 ) (53,080 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of long-term borrowings — (3,047 ) Withholding tax related to net share settlement of restricted share units (20,220 ) (12,147 ) Net cash used in financing activities (20,220 ) (15,194 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ (9,032 ) $ 76,775 Movement in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period $ 409,973 $ 231,368 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (9,032 ) 76,775 Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents (257 ) 195 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period $ 400,684 $ 308,338 Non-cash investing and financing activities Construction, software and equipment-related payables $ 10,166 $ 9,313





FABRINET

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit and GAAP Gross Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin Three Months Ended (in thousands of U.S. dollars) September 27,

2024 September 29,

2023 Revenues $ 804,228 $ 685,477 Gross profit (GAAP) $ 99,026 12.3 % $ 84,404 12.3 % Share-based compensation expenses 2,898 2,165 Gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 101,924 12.7 % $ 86,569 12.6 %





Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit and GAAP Operating Margin to Non-GAAP Operating Profit and Non-GAAP Operating Margin Three Months Ended (in thousands of U.S. dollars) September 27,

2024 September 29,

2023 Revenues $ 804,228 $ 685,477 Operating profit (GAAP) $ 76,938 9.6 % $ 63,975 9.3 % Share-based compensation expenses 8,682 7,733 Severance payment and others 730 — Restructuring and other related costs 57 — Operating profit (Non-GAAP) $ 86,407 10.7 % $ 71,708 10.5 %





FABRINET

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and EPS to Non-GAAP Net Income and EPS Three Months Ended September 27,

2024 September 29,

2023 (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data) Net income Diluted EPS Net income Diluted EPS GAAP measures $ 77,394 $ 2.13 $ 65,089 $ 1.78 Items reconciling GAAP net income & EPS to non-GAAP net income & EPS: Related to cost of revenues: Share-based compensation expenses 2,898 0.08 2,165 0.06 Total related to cost of revenues 2,898 0.08 2,165 0.06 Related to selling, general and administrative expenses: Share-based compensation expenses 5,784 0.16 5,568 0.16 Severance payment and others 730 0.02 — — Total related to selling, general and administrative expenses 6,514 0.18 5,568 0.16 Related to other income and expense: Restructuring and other related costs 57 0.00 — — Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs — — 8 0.00 Total related to other income and expense 57 0.00 8 0.00 Total related to net income & EPS 9,469 0.26 7,741 0.22 Non-GAAP measures $ 86,863 $ 2.39 $ 72,830 $ 2.00 Shares used in computing diluted net income per share (in thousands of shares) GAAP diluted shares 36,408 36,481 Non-GAAP diluted shares 36,408 36,481





FABRINET

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED) (in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three Months Ended September 27,

2024 September 29,

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 83,182 $ 145,049 Less: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (20,250 ) (11,435 ) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 62,932 $ 133,614



