Artesian Resources Corporation Announces Second 2% Increase This Year in Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Resources Corporation (Nasdaq: ARTNA) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 2% increase in the quarterly common stock dividend, a 4% increase for the year. This increase will raise the quarterly dividend to $0.3014 per share on the company’s Class A and Class B Common Stock, lifting the annualized dividend rate to $1.2056 per share payable November 25, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2024.

“Artesian has remained focused on delivering value to our shareholders while providing high quality water service and environmentally sound wastewater services to our customers,” said Dian C. Taylor, Chair, President and CEO. “Our ability to increase dividends, year after year, reflects the strength and stability of our businesses and commitment to our strategy of growing our customer base and revenues.”

This marks Artesian Resources Corporation’s 128th consecutive quarterly dividend paid to shareholders.

About Artesian Resources Corporation

Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related business services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905. Artesian Water Company supplies 8.8 billion gallons of water per year through 1,470 miles of water main to over a third of Delawareans.

