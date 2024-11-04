Vornado Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) reported today:

Quarter Ended September 30, 2024 Financial Results

NET LOSS attributable to common shareholders for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was $19,154,000, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $52,846,000, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the prior year's quarter.

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO") attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was $99,256,000, or $0.50 per diluted share, compared to $119,487,000, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the prior year's quarter. Adjusting for the items that impact period-to-period comparability listed in the table on the following page, FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was $102,755,000, or $0.52 per diluted share, and $127,241,000, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the prior year's quarter.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Financial Results

NET INCOME attributable to common shareholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $7,072,000, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to $104,391,000, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP) for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $352,914,000, or $1.79 per diluted share, compared to $382,658,000, or $1.97 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Adjusting for the items that impact period-to-period comparability listed in the table on the following page, FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $324,860,000, or $1.65 per diluted share, and $384,371,000, or $1.98 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

The following table reconciles FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP) to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP):

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP)(1) $ 99,256 $ 119,487 $ 352,914 $ 382,658 Per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 0.50 $ 0.62 $ 1.79 $ 1.97 Certain expense (income) items that impact FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions: Deferred tax liability on our investment in the Farley Building (held through a taxable REIT subsidiary) $ 4,164 $ 3,115 $ 10,897 $ 8,196 Our share of the gain on the discounted extinguishment of the 280 Park Avenue mezzanine loan — — (31,215 ) — After-tax net gain on sale of 220 Central Park South ("220 CPS") condominium units — — (13,069 ) (6,173 ) Other (365 ) 5,330 2,896 (167 ) 3,799 8,445 (30,491 ) 1,856 Noncontrolling interests' share of above adjustments on a dilutive basis (300 ) (691 ) 2,437 (143 ) Total of certain expense (income) items that impact FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, net $ 3,499 $ 7,754 $ (28,054 ) $ 1,713 Per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 0.02 $ 0.04 $ (0.14 ) $ 0.01 FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 102,755 $ 127,241 $ 324,860 $ 384,371 Per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 0.52 $ 0.66 $ 1.65 $ 1.98

________________________________

(1) See page 14 for a reconciliation of net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023.

FFO, as Adjusted Bridge - Q3 2024 vs. Q3 2023

The following table bridges our FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the three months ended September 30, 2023 to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the three months ended September 30, 2024:

(Amounts in millions, except per share amounts) FFO, as Adjusted Amount Per Share FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the three months ended September 30, 2023 $ 127.2 $ 0.66 (Decrease) increase in FFO, as adjusted due to: Lease expirations, net of rent commencements, and other tenant related items (16.7 ) Change in interest expense, net of interest income (11.4 ) Other, net 1.4 (26.7 ) Noncontrolling interests' share of above items and impact of assumed conversions of convertible securities 2.3 Net decrease (24.4 ) (0.14 ) FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the three months ended September 30, 2024 $ 102.8 $ 0.52

See page 14 for a reconciliation of net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023. Reconciliations of FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted are provided above.

Financing Activity

280 Park Avenue

On April 4, 2024, a joint venture, in which we have a 50% interest, amended and extended the $1,075,000,000 mortgage loan on 280 Park Avenue. The maturity date on the amended loan was extended to September 2026, with options to fully extend to September 2028, subject to certain conditions. The interest rate on the amended loan remains at SOFR plus 1.78%. On July 8, 2024, the joint venture swapped the interest rate to a fixed rate of 5.84% through September 2028. Additionally, on April 4, 2024, the joint venture amended and extended the $125,000,000 mezzanine loan, and subsequently repaid the loan for $62,500,000. In connection with the repayment of the mezzanine loan, we recognized our $31,215,000 share of the debt extinguishment gain which is included in “income from partially owned entities” on our consolidated statements of income.

435 Seventh Avenue

On April 9, 2024, we completed a $75,000,000 refinancing of 435 Seventh Avenue, of which $37,500,000 is recourse to the Operating Partnership. The interest-only loan bears a rate of SOFR plus 2.10% and matures in April 2028. The interest rate on the loan was swapped to a fixed rate of 6.96% through April 2026. The loan replaces the previous $95,696,000 fully recourse loan, which bore interest at SOFR plus 1.41%.

Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility

On May 3, 2024, we extended one of our two unsecured revolving credit facilities to April 2029 (as fully extended). The new $915,000,000 facility replaced the $1.25 billion facility that was due to mature in April 2026. The new facility currently bears interest at a rate of SOFR plus 1.20% with a facility fee of 25 basis points. Our $1.25 billion revolving credit facility matures in December 2027 (as fully extended) and has an interest rate of SOFR plus 1.15% and a facility fee of 25 basis points.

640 Fifth Avenue (Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV)

On June 10, 2024, the Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV completed a $400,000,000 refinancing of 640 Fifth Avenue. The non-recourse loan matures in July 2029, bears interest at a fixed rate of 7.47% and amortizes at $7,000,000 per annum. The loan replaces the previous $500,000,000 loan, which the joint venture paid down by $100,000,000. The previous loan was fully recourse to the Operating Partnership and bore interest at SOFR plus 1.11%.

606 Broadway

On September 5, 2024, the $74,119,000 non-recourse mortgage loan on 606 Broadway, in which we hold a 50% interest, matured and was not repaid, at which time the lender declared an event of default. As of September 30, 2024, the property has a carrying value of $54,196,000, which is after an impairment charge recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023. We consolidate the joint venture. The loan currently bears interest at a floating rate of SOFR plus 1.91% (7.02% as of September 30, 2024) and provides for additional default interest of 3.00%.

85 Tenth Avenue

On September 24, 2024, a joint venture, in which we have a 49.9% interest, modified the terms of the $625,000,000 mortgage loan on 85 Tenth Avenue. Per the original loan agreement, the mortgage loan is comprised of a (i) $396,000,000 3.82% senior note, (ii) $129,000,000 5.20% mezzanine A note and (iii) $100,000,000 6.60% mezzanine B note. The modification provides for the interest payments due under the mezzanine notes to be deferred until the December 2026 loan maturity. The deferred amounts will not accrue additional interest. The cash available from the deferred interest payments will be used to fund leasing costs at the property. At loan maturity, if there is no event of default, repayment of 50% of the accrued mezzanine interest will be waived.

Alexander's, Inc. ("Alexander's")

On September 30, 2024, Alexander’s, in which we own a 32.4% common equity interest, completed a $400,000,000 refinancing of the office condominium portion of 731 Lexington Avenue, the Bloomberg LP headquarters building. The interest-only loan carries a fixed rate of 5.04% and matures in October 2028. The loan is prepayable, at Alexander’s option, with no penalty, beginning in October 2026. The loan replaces the previous $490,000,000 loan on the office condominium, that bore interest at the Prime Rate and was scheduled to mature in October 2024.

Financing Activity - continued

Interest Rate Swap and Cap Arrangements

We entered into the following interest rate swap and cap arrangements during the nine months ended September 30, 2024:

(Amounts in thousands) Notional Amount

(at share) All-In Swapped Rate Expiration Date Variable Rate Spread Interest rate swaps: 280 Park Avenue (50.0% interest) $ 537,500 5.84% 09/28 S+178 PENN 11(1) 250,000 6.21% 10/25 S+206 435 Seventh Avenue 75,000 6.96% 04/26 S+210 Index Strike Rate Interest rate caps: 61 Ninth Avenue (45.1% interest) $ 75,543 4.39% 01/26 S+146

________________________________



(1) Together with the existing $250,000 swap arrangement on the $500,000 PENN 11 mortgage loan, the loan will bear interest at an all-in swapped rate of 6.28% through October 2025.

Acquisitions

On August 6, 2024, we purchased a $50,000,000 B-Note secured by a Midtown Manhattan property at par. The B-Note, together with the $35,000,000 A-Note, is in default. The B-Note accrues interest at 5.25% plus 4.00% default interest. The $50,000,000 B-Note investment was recorded to “other assets” on our consolidated balance sheets.

Dispositions

220 Central Park South

During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, we closed on the sale of two condominium units at 220 CPS for net proceeds of $31,605,000, resulting in a financial statement net gain of $15,175,000 which is included in "net gains on disposition of wholly owned and partially owned assets" on our consolidated statements of income. In connection with these sales, $2,106,000 of income tax expense was recognized on our consolidated statements of income. Four units remain unsold.

50-70 West 93rd Street

On May 13, 2024, we sold our 49.9% interest in 50-70 West 93rd Street to our joint venture partner. We received net proceeds of $2,000,000 after deducting our share of the existing $83,500,000 mortgage loan, which was scheduled to mature in December 2024, resulting in a net gain of $873,000. The net gain is included in "net gains on disposition of wholly owned and partially owned assets" on our consolidated statements of income.

Alexander’s

On May 3, 2024, Alexander’s, in which we own a 32.4% common equity interest, and Bloomberg L.P. reached an agreement to extend the leases covering approximately 947,000 square feet at 731 Lexington Avenue that were scheduled to expire in February 2029 for a term of eleven years to February 2040.

Leasing Activity

The leasing activity and related statistics below and on the following page are based on leases signed during the period and are not intended to coincide with the commencement of rental revenue in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Second generation relet space represents square footage that has not been vacant for more than nine months and tenant improvements and leasing commissions are based on our share of square feet leased during the period.

(Square feet in thousands) New York 555 California

Street

Office Retail THE MART Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Total square feet leased 454 97 239 46 Our share of square feet leased: 292 92 239 33 Initial rent(1) $ 92.32 $ 66.26 $ 50.18 $ 98.75 Weighted average lease term (years) 9.7 10.8 8.4 11.6 Second generation relet space: Square feet 205 (2) — 145 33 GAAP basis: Straight-line rent(3) $ 77.77 $ — $ 51.92 $ 107.77 Prior straight-line rent $ 77.85 $ — $ 48.24 $ 89.76 Percentage (decrease) increase (0.1 )% — 7.6 % 20.1 % Cash basis (non-GAAP): Initial rent(1) $ 84.56 $ — $ 52.66 $ 98.75 Prior escalated rent $ 90.88 $ — $ 54.04 $ 94.16 Percentage (decrease) increase (7.0 )% — (2.6 )% 4.9 % Tenant improvements and leasing commissions: Per square foot $ 96.29 $ 41.37 $ 110.80 $ 225.15 Per square foot per annum $ 9.93 $ 3.83 $ 13.19 $ 19.41 Percentage of initial rent 10.8 % 5.8 % 26.3 % 19.7 %

________________________________

(1) Represents the cash basis weighted average starting rent per square foot, which is generally indicative of market rents. Most leases include free rent and periodic step-ups in rent which are not included in the initial cash basis rent per square foot but are included in the GAAP basis straight-line rent per square foot. (2) Excludes 64 square feet of leases at PENN 1 which had been vacant for more than nine months and, therefore, are not considered second generation relet space used to calculate our mark-to-market statistics. Additionally, includes 148 square feet (at share) with no tenant improvement allowance at a reduced rent.

The statistics presented below are adjusted to reflect (i) the inclusion of the 64 square feet of PENN 1 leases and (ii) the 148 square feet at share of second generation relet space based on what would have been the higher rent and tenant improvement allowance.

Per Above As Adjusted GAAP basis percentage (decrease) increase (0.1 )% 21.9 % Cash basis percentage (decrease) increase (7.0 )% 17.9 % Tenant improvements and leasing commissions as a percentage of initial rent 10.8 % 14.2 %





(3) Represents the GAAP basis weighted average rent per square foot that is recognized over the term of the respective leases and includes the effect of free rent and periodic step-ups in rent.

Leasing Activity - continued

(Square feet in thousands) New York 555 California

Street

Office Retail THE MART Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Total square feet leased 2,067 137 322 153 Our share of square feet leased: 1,140 129 322 109 Initial rent(1) $ 112.14 $ 120.86 $ 53.00 $ 90.56 Weighted average lease term (years) 10.0 8.9 7.7 9.1 Second generation relet space: Square feet 818 31 207 109 GAAP basis: Straight-line rent(2) $ 107.77 $ 250.90 $ 54.85 $ 92.85 Prior straight-line rent $ 101.55 $ 234.04 $ 51.65 $ 81.50 Percentage increase 6.1 % 7.2 6.2 % 13.9 % Cash basis (non-GAAP): Initial rent(1) $ 118.90 $ 255.12 $ 56.12 $ 90.56 Prior escalated rent $ 117.38 $ 298.27 $ 57.34 $ 91.96 Percentage increase (decrease) 1.3 % (14.5 ) (2.1 )% (1.5 )% Tenant improvements and leasing commissions: Per square foot $ 89.54 $ 59.41 $ 93.81 $ 126.66 Per square foot per annum $ 8.95 $ 6.68 $ 12.18 $ 13.92 Percentage of initial rent 8.0 % 5.5 % 23.0 % 15.4 %

_______________________________



(1) Represents the cash basis weighted average starting rent per square foot, which is generally indicative of market rents. Most leases include free rent and periodic step-ups in rent which are not included in the initial cash basis rent per square foot but are included in the GAAP basis straight-line rent per square foot. (2) Represents the GAAP basis weighted average rent per square foot that is recognized over the term of the respective leases and includes the effect of free rent and periodic step-ups in rent.

Occupancy

(At Vornado's share) New York THE MART

555 California

Street

Total Office Retail Occupancy as of September 30, 2024 86.7 % 87.5 % 77.6 % 79.7 % 94.5 %





Same Store Net Operating Income ("NOI") (non-GAAP) At Share: Total New York THE MART 555 California Street(1) Same store NOI at share % decrease(2): Three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to September 30, 2023 (8.4)% (9.0)% (2.8)% (4.7 )% Nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to September 30, 2023 (7.4)% (6.0)% (5.8)% (24.3 )% Three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2024 (6.0)% (6.0)% (6.8)% (6.1 )% Same store NOI at share - cash basis % (decrease) increase(2): Three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to September 30, 2023 (2.2)% (2.9)% (6.9)% 11.6 % Nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to September 30, 2023 (4.8)% (3.7)% (3.8)% (16.4 )% Three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2024 (2.3)% (1.7)% (11.5)% (1.8 )%

____________________

(1) The nine months ended September 30, 2023 includes our $14,103,000 share of the receipt of a tenant settlement, net of legal expenses. (2) See pages 16 through 23 for same store NOI at share and same store NOI at share - cash basis reconciliations.

NOI At Share and NOI At Share - Cash Basis:

The elements of our New York and Other NOI at share and NOI at share - cash basis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 and the three months ended June 30, 2024 are summarized below.

(Amounts in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30, June 30, 2024

2024 2023 2024 2023 NOI at share: New York: Office(1) $ 167,051 $ 183,919 $ 178,338 $ 513,377 $ 544,231 Retail 47,283 46,559 48,392 143,141 141,183 Residential 5,784 5,570 6,220 17,972 16,495 Alexander's 9,470 9,586 9,203 30,380 28,085 Total New York 229,588 245,634 242,153 704,870 729,994 Other: THE MART 14,972 15,132 16,060 45,518 47,003 555 California Street(2) 15,780 16,564 16,800 49,109 64,840 Other investments 5,151 3,665 5,158 15,289 14,280 Total Other 35,903 35,361 38,018 109,916 126,123 NOI at share $ 265,491 $ 280,995 $ 280,171 $ 814,786 $ 856,117





NOI at share - cash basis: New York: Office(1) $ 173,415 $ 179,838 $ 176,915 $ 516,700 $ 543,172 Retail 44,095 45,451 44,700 132,668 134,441 Residential 5,527 5,271 5,947 17,164 15,451 Alexander's 10,424 10,284 10,272 35,557 30,376 Total New York 233,461 240,844 237,834 702,089 723,440 Other: THE MART 14,901 15,801 16,835 46,685 47,068 555 California Street(2) 19,589 17,552 19,956 56,483 67,554 Other investments 4,347 3,818 4,965 14,244 14,557 Total Other 38,837 37,171 41,756 117,412 129,179 NOI at share - cash basis $ 272,298 $ 278,015 $ 279,590 $ 819,501 $ 852,619

________________________________

(1) Includes Building Maintenance Services NOI of $8,280, $7,752, $7,926, $23,423 and $20,838 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 and June 30, 2024 and the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (2) The nine months ended September 30, 2023 includes our $14,103 share of the receipt of a tenant settlement, net of legal expenses.

Active Development/Redevelopment Summary as of September 30, 2024:

(Amounts in thousands, except square feet) (at Vornado’s share) Projected Incremental

Cash Yield





New York segment: Property

Rentable

Sq. Ft. Budget Cash Amount

Expended Remaining Expenditures Stabilization Year PENN District: PENN 2 1,795,000 $ 750,000 $ 685,275 $ 64,725 2026 9.5% Districtwide Improvements N/A 100,000 66,164 33,836 N/A N/A Total PENN District 850,000 (1) 751,439 98,561 Sunset Pier 94 Studios (49.9% interest) 266,000 125,000 (2) 34,298 90,702 2026 10.3% Total Active Development Projects $ 975,000 $ 785,737 $ 189,263

________________________________

(1) Excluding debt and equity carry. (2) Represents our 49.9% share of the $350,000 development budget, excluding the $40,000 value of our contributed leasehold interest and net of an estimated $9,000 for our share of development fees and reimbursement for overhead costs incurred by us. As of September 30, 2024, we have fully funded our $34,000 share of cash contributions.

There can be no assurance that the above projects will be completed, completed on schedule or within budget. In addition, there can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in leasing the properties on the expected schedule or at the assumed rental rates.

Conference Call and Audio Webcast

As previously announced, the Company will host a quarterly earnings conference call and an audio webcast on Tuesday, November 5, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-317-6003 (domestic) or 412-317-6061 (international) and entering the passcode 1557554. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Vornado’s website at www.vno.com in the Investor Relations section and an online playback of the webcast will be available on the website following the conference call.

Contact

Thomas J. Sanelli

(212) 894-7000

Supplemental Data

Further details regarding results of operations, properties and tenants can be accessed at the Company’s website www.vno.com . Vornado Realty Trust is a fully - integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They represent our intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Our future results, financial condition and business may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. You can find many of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "would," "may" or other similar expressions in this press release. We also note the following forward-looking statements: in the case of our development and redevelopment projects, the estimated completion date, estimated project cost, projected incremental cash yield, stabilization date and cost to complete; estimates of future capital expenditures, dividends to common and preferred shareholders and operating partnership distributions. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements and our future results and financial condition, see “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Currently, some of the factors are the increased interest rates and effects of inflation on our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, operating performance and the effect that these factors have had and may continue to have on our tenants, the global, national, regional and local economies and financial markets and the real estate market in general.





VORNADO REALTY TRUST

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands) As of Increase

(Decrease)

September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Real estate, at cost: Land $ 2,434,209 $ 2,436,221 $ (2,012 ) Buildings and improvements 10,306,041 9,952,954 353,087 Development costs and construction in progress 1,153,831 1,281,076 (127,245 ) Leasehold improvements and equipment 137,086 130,953 6,133 Total 14,031,167 13,801,204 229,963 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (3,969,369 ) (3,752,827 ) (216,542 ) Real estate, net 10,061,798 10,048,377 13,421 Right-of-use assets 677,135 680,044 (2,909 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents 783,596 997,002 (213,406 ) Restricted cash 245,479 264,582 (19,103 ) Total 1,029,075 1,261,584 (232,509 ) Tenant and other receivables 72,061 69,543 2,518 Investments in partially owned entities 2,682,672 2,610,558 72,114 Receivable arising from the straight-lining of rents 698,912 701,666 (2,754 ) Deferred leasing costs, net 352,765 355,010 (2,245 ) Identified intangible assets, net 120,252 127,082 (6,830 ) Other assets 388,431 333,801 54,630 Total assets $ 16,083,101 $ 16,187,665 $ (104,564 ) LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY Liabilities: Mortgages payable, net $ 5,675,054 $ 5,688,020 $ (12,966 ) Senior unsecured notes, net 1,195,403 1,193,873 1,530 Unsecured term loan, net 795,601 794,559 1,042 Unsecured revolving credit facilities 575,000 575,000 — Lease liabilities 746,060 732,859 13,201 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 362,395 411,044 (48,649 ) Deferred revenue 29,236 32,199 (2,963 ) Deferred compensation plan 113,352 105,245 8,107 Other liabilities 323,541 311,132 12,409 Total liabilities 9,815,642 9,843,931 (28,289 ) Redeemable noncontrolling interests 808,189 638,448 169,741 Shareholders' equity 5,277,954 5,509,064 (231,110 ) Noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries 181,316 196,222 (14,906 ) Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity $ 16,083,101 $ 16,187,665 $ (104,564 )





VORNADO REALTY TRUST

OPERATING RESULTS (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 443,255 $ 450,995 $ 1,329,896 $ 1,369,277 Net (loss) income $ (19,468 ) $ 59,570 $ 14,358 $ 133,501 Less net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests in: Consolidated subsidiaries 14,152 13,541 40,024 26,250 Operating Partnership 1,690 (4,736 ) (724 ) (8,773 ) Net (loss) income attributable to Vornado (3,626 ) 68,375 53,658 150,978 Preferred share dividends (15,528 ) (15,529 ) (46,586 ) (46,587 ) Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders $ (19,154 ) $ 52,846 $ 7,072 $ 104,391 (Loss) income per common share - basic: Net (loss) income per common share $ (0.10 ) $ 0.28 $ 0.04 $ 0.55 Weighted average shares outstanding 190,556 190,364 190,493 191,228 (Loss) income per common share - diluted: Net (loss) income per common share $ (0.10 ) $ 0.28 $ 0.04 $ 0.54 Weighted average shares outstanding 190,556 192,921 195,473 193,845 FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP) $ 99,256 $ 119,487 $ 352,914 $ 382,658 Per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 0.50 $ 0.62 $ 1.79 $ 1.97 FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 102,755 $ 127,241 $ 324,860 $ 384,371 Per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 0.52 $ 0.66 $ 1.65 $ 1.98 Weighted average shares used in determining FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions per diluted share 198,912 193,036 197,224 194,012

FFO is computed in accordance with the definition adopted by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”). NAREIT defines FFO as GAAP net income or loss adjusted to exclude net gains from sales of certain real estate assets, impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity, depreciation and amortization expense from real estate assets and other specified items, including the pro rata share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries. FFO and FFO per diluted share are non-GAAP financial measures used by management, investors and analysts to facilitate meaningful comparisons of operating performance between periods and among our peers because it excludes the effect of real estate depreciation and amortization and net gains on sales, which are based on historical costs and implicitly assume that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time, rather than fluctuating based on existing market conditions. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities and is not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash requirements and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as a performance measure or cash flow as a liquidity measure. FFO may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. In addition to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, we also disclose FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted. Although this non-GAAP measure clearly differs from NAREIT’s definition of FFO, we believe it provides a meaningful presentation of operating performance. Reconciliations of net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions are provided on the following page. Reconciliations of FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted are provided on page 2 of this press release.

VORNADO REALTY TRUST

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

The following table reconciles net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions:

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders $ (19,154 ) $ 52,846 $ 7,072 $ 104,391 Per diluted share $ (0.10 ) $ 0.28 $ 0.04 $ 0.54 FFO adjustments: Depreciation and amortization of real property $ 103,190 $ 97,809 $ 297,870 $ 287,523 Real estate impairment losses — 625 — 625 Net gains on sale of real estate — (53,045 ) (873 ) (53,305 ) Our share of partially owned entities: Depreciation and amortization of real property 25,091 26,765 77,712 80,900 Net gain on sale of real estate — — — (16,545 ) FFO adjustments, net 128,281 72,154 374,709 299,198 Impact of assumed conversion of dilutive convertible securities 385 387 1,164 1,225 Noncontrolling interests' share of above adjustments on a dilutive basis (10,256 ) (5,900 ) (30,031 ) (22,156 ) FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions $ 99,256 $ 119,487 $ 352,914 $ 382,658 Per diluted share $ 0.50 $ 0.62 $ 1.79 $ 1.97 Reconciliation of weighted average shares outstanding: Weighted average common shares outstanding 190,556 190,364 190,493 191,228 Effect of dilutive securities: Share-based payment awards 6,824 445 4,980 163 Convertible securities 1,532 2,227 1,751 2,621 Denominator for FFO per diluted share 198,912 193,036 197,224 194,012

VORNADO REALTY TRUST

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - CONTINUED

Below is a reconciliation of net (loss) income to NOI at share and NOI at share - cash basis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 and the three months ended June 30, 2024.

(Amounts in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30, June 30, 2024

2024 2023 2024 2023 Net (loss) income $ (19,468 ) $ 59,570 $ 40,099 $ 14,358 $ 133,501 Depreciation and amortization expense 116,006 110,349 109,774 334,439 324,076 General and administrative expense 35,511 35,838 38,475 111,883 116,843 Transaction related costs and other (113 ) 813 3,361 3,901 1,501 Income from partially owned entities (18,229 ) (18,269 ) (47,949 ) (82,457 ) (72,207 ) Interest and other investment income, net (12,391 ) (14,717 ) (10,511 ) (34,626 ) (37,454 ) Interest and debt expense 100,907 88,126 98,401 289,786 261,528 Net gains on disposition of wholly owned and partially owned assets — (56,136 ) (16,048 ) (16,048 ) (64,592 ) Income tax expense 4,883 11,684 5,284 16,907 20,848 NOI from partially owned entities 67,292 72,100 68,298 205,959 210,942 NOI attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries (8,907 ) (8,363 ) (9,013 ) (29,316 ) (38,869 ) NOI at share 265,491 280,995 280,171 814,786 856,117 Non-cash adjustments for straight-line rents, amortization of acquired below-market leases, net, and other 6,807 (2,980 ) (581 ) 4,715 (3,498 ) NOI at share - cash basis $ 272,298 $ 278,015 $ 279,590 $ 819,501 $ 852,619

NOI at share represents total revenues less operating expenses including our share of partially owned entities. NOI at share - cash basis represents NOI at share adjusted to exclude straight-line rental income and expense, amortization of acquired below and above market leases, accruals for ground rent resets yet to be determined, and other non-cash adjustments. We consider NOI at share - cash basis to be the primary non-GAAP financial measure for making decisions and assessing the unlevered performance of our segments as it relates to the total return on assets as opposed to the levered return on equity. As properties are bought and sold based on NOI at share - cash basis, we utilize this measure to make investment decisions as well as to compare the performance of our assets to that of our peers. NOI at share and NOI at share - cash basis should not be considered alternatives to net income or cash flow from operations and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

VORNADO REALTY TRUST

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - CONTINUED

Same store NOI at share represents NOI at share from operations which are in service in both the current and prior year reporting periods. Same store NOI at share - cash basis is same store NOI at share adjusted to exclude straight-line rental income and expense, amortization of acquired below and above market leases, accruals for ground rent resets yet to be determined, and other non-cash adjustments. We present these non-GAAP measures to (i) facilitate meaningful comparisons of the operational performance of our properties and segments, (ii) make decisions on whether to buy, sell or refinance properties, and (iii) compare the performance of our properties and segments to those of our peers. Same store NOI at share and same store NOI at share - cash basis should not be considered alternatives to net income or cash flow from operations and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

Below are reconciliations of NOI at share to same store NOI at share for our New York segment, THE MART, 555 California Street and other investments for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to September 30, 2023.

(Amounts in thousands) Total New York THE MART 555 California Street Other NOI at share for the three months ended September 30, 2024 $ 265,491 $ 229,588 $ 14,972 $ 15,780 $ 5,151 Less NOI at share from: Dispositions (25 ) (29 ) 4 — — Development properties (11,959 ) (11,959 ) — — — Other non-same store income, net (5,678 ) (527 ) — — (5,151 ) Same store NOI at share for the three months ended September 30, 2024 $ 247,829 $ 217,073 $ 14,976 $ 15,780 $ — NOI at share for the three months ended September 30, 2023 $ 280,995 $ 245,634 $ 15,132 $ 16,564 $ 3,665 Less NOI at share from: Dispositions (759 ) (1,035 ) 276 — — Development properties (4,905 ) (4,905 ) — — — Other non-same store income, net (4,773 ) (1,108 ) — — (3,665 ) Same store NOI at share for the three months ended September 30, 2023 $ 270,558 $ 238,586 $ 15,408 $ 16,564 $ — Decrease in same store NOI at share $ (22,729 ) $ (21,513 ) $ (432 ) $ (784 ) $ — % decrease in same store NOI at share (8.4 )% (9.0 )% (2.8 )% (4.7 )% 0.0 %

VORNADO REALTY TRUST

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - CONTINUED

Below are reconciliations of NOI at share - cash basis to same store NOI at share - cash basis for our New York segment, THE MART, 555 California Street and other investments for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to September 30, 2023.

(Amounts in thousands) Total New York THE MART 555 California Street Other NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended September 30, 2024 $ 272,298 $ 233,461 $ 14,901 $ 19,589 $ 4,347 Less NOI at share - cash basis from: Dispositions (25 ) (29 ) 4 — — Development properties (6,574 ) (6,574 ) — — — Other non-same store income, net (7,031 ) (2,684 ) — — (4,347 ) Same store NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended September 30, 2024 $ 258,668 $ 224,174 $ 14,905 $ 19,589 $ — NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended September 30, 2023 $ 278,015 $ 240,844 $ 15,801 $ 17,552 $ 3,818 Less NOI at share - cash basis from: Dispositions (869 ) (1,082 ) 213 — — Development properties (4,301 ) (4,301 ) — — — Other non-same store income, net (8,380 ) (4,562 ) — — (3,818 ) Same store NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended September 30, 2023 $ 264,465 $ 230,899 $ 16,014 $ 17,552 $ — (Decrease) increase in same store NOI at share - cash basis $ (5,797 ) $ (6,725 ) $ (1,109 ) $ 2,037 $ — % (decrease) increase in same store NOI at share - cash basis (2.2 )% (2.9 )% (6.9 )% 11.6 % 0.0 %

VORNADO REALTY TRUST

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - CONTINUED

Below are reconciliations of NOI at share to same store NOI at share for our New York segment, THE MART, 555 California Street and other investments for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to September 30, 2023.

(Amounts in thousands) Total New York THE MART 555 California Street Other NOI at share for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 $ 814,786 $ 704,870 $ 45,518 $ 49,109 $ 15,289 Less NOI at share from: Dispositions (1,444 ) (1,454 ) 10 — — Development properties (29,555 ) (29,555 ) — — — Other non-same store income, net (17,586 ) (2,297 ) — — (15,289 ) Same store NOI at share for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 $ 766,201 $ 671,564 $ 45,528 $ 49,109 $ — NOI at share for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 $ 856,117 $ 729,994 $ 47,003 $ 64,840 $ 14,280 Less NOI at share from: Dispositions (1,790 ) (3,136 ) 1,346 — — Development properties (13,627 ) (13,627 ) — — — Other non-same store (income) expense, net (12,918 ) 1,362 — — (14,280 ) Same store NOI at share for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 $ 827,782 $ 714,593 $ 48,349 $ 64,840 $ — Decrease in same store NOI at share $ (61,581 ) $ (43,029 ) $ (2,821 ) $ (15,731 ) $ — % decrease in same store NOI at share (7.4 )% (6.0 )% (5.8 )% (24.3 )% 0.0 %

VORNADO REALTY TRUST

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - CONTINUED

Below are reconciliations of NOI at share - cash basis to same store NOI at share - cash basis for our New York segment, THE MART, 555 California Street and other investments for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to September 30, 2023.

(Amounts in thousands) Total New York THE MART 555 California Street Other NOI at share - cash basis for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 $ 819,501 $ 702,089 $ 46,685 $ 56,483 $ 14,244 Less NOI at share - cash basis from: Dispositions (1,444 ) (1,454 ) 10 — — Development properties (19,897 ) (19,897 ) — — — Other non-same store income, net (20,284 ) (6,040 ) — — (14,244 ) Same store NOI at share - cash basis for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 $ 777,876 $ 674,698 $ 46,695 $ 56,483 $ — NOI at share - cash basis for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 $ 852,619 $ 723,440 $ 47,068 $ 67,554 $ 14,557 Less NOI at share - cash basis from: Dispositions (2,133 ) (3,597 ) 1,464 — — Development properties (13,001 ) (13,001 ) — — — Other non-same store income, net (20,588 ) (6,031 ) — — (14,557 ) Same store NOI at share - cash basis for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 $ 816,897 $ 700,811 $ 48,532 $ 67,554 $ — Decrease in same store NOI at share - cash basis $ (39,021 ) $ (26,113 ) $ (1,837 ) $ (11,071 ) $ — % decrease in same store NOI at share - cash basis (4.8 )% (3.7 )% (3.8 )% (16.4 )% 0.0 %

VORNADO REALTY TRUST

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - CONTINUED

Below are reconciliations of NOI at share to same store NOI at share for our New York segment, THE MART, 555 California Street and other investments for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2024.

(Amounts in thousands) Total New York THE MART 555 California Street Other NOI at share for the three months ended September 30, 2024 $ 265,491 $ 229,588 $ 14,972 $ 15,780 $ 5,151 Less NOI at share from: Dispositions (25 ) (29 ) 4 — — Development properties (11,959 ) (11,959 ) — — — Other non-same store income, net (5,678 ) (527 ) — — (5,151 ) Same store NOI at share for the three months ended September 30, 2024 $ 247,829 $ 217,073 $ 14,976 $ 15,780 $ — NOI at share for the three months ended June 30, 2024 $ 280,171 $ 242,153 $ 16,060 $ 16,800 $ 5,158 Less NOI at share from: Dispositions (620 ) (633 ) 13 — — Development properties (9,637 ) (9,637 ) — — — Other non-same store income, net (6,188 ) (1,030 ) — — (5,158 ) Same store NOI at share for the three months ended June 30, 2024 $ 263,726 $ 230,853 $ 16,073 $ 16,800 $ — Decrease in same store NOI at share $ (15,897 ) $ (13,780 ) $ (1,097 ) $ (1,020 ) $ — % decrease in same store NOI at share (6.0 )% (6.0 )% (6.8 )% (6.1 %) 0.0 %

VORNADO REALTY TRUST

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - CONTINUED

Below are reconciliations of NOI at share - cash basis to same store NOI at share - cash basis for our New York segment, THE MART, 555 California Street and other investments for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2024.