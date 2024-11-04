Munich, Germany, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StakingBonus, a leading cryptocurrency staking platform, today announced the official launch of its all-inclusive Ethereum staking plan. The ambitious undertaking was born out of increasing demand from institutional and retail investors looking to dive into the high-yielding Ethereum staking ecosystem. With Ethereum staking fast becoming a norm and an ultimate approach toward return realization and supporting the blockchain, StakingBonus will ensure that its diverse user pool is guaranteed safety, flexibility, and value accrual in staking.

Ethereum Staking: A Strategic Move for Investors

Interest in Ethereum keeps on increasing, especially from the side of institutional investors. According to a report published by Blockworks Research, about 70% of institutional Ethereum holders currently stake their assets. The reasons are very much driven by attractive yields, besides increased network support for staking. Furthermore, liquid staking has also become increasingly favored, which enables investors to keep their liquidity open while earning rewards and underscores the need for flexible staking solutions that can fit a wide array of investment strategies.

By solving the main problems big and small investors are facing in terms of safety, ease of access, simplicity, and growth potential, StakingBonus will take a lion's share in the Ethereum staking market. With a sophisticated platform and creative offering, StakingBonus is ready to become a leading choice in Ethereum staking.

Why Investors Choose StakingBonus.com

Safety and liquidity are today's leading requirements for investors in choosing a staking provider. And so, great attention was given by StakingBonus to the development of Ethereum staking solutions to fill these key needs and thus let participants confidently stake while minimizing risk. Among institutional investors, security is of the highest importance. According to a report by Blockworks, 61.1% of all institutional stakeholders would pay more for significantly better protection of their staked assets. In terms of security, StakingBonus only cooperates with licensed operators that follow the best practices in the industry, including multi-signature wallets and cold storage. StakingBonus understands that not every investor would have the same goals; hence, it has prepared a number of staking plans targeted at answering different expectations. Everyone here gets a due share on StakingBonus, be it short lock-up periods for quick returns or flexible arrangements to adjust according to the market conditions.

Ease of use is another critical factor that will influence institutional investors. StakeBonus is committed to making the staking of Ethereum as smooth as possible and allows users to get started in a few minutes. Intuitive tools and step-by-step guidance mean no technical expertise is required on the platform. Moreover, with 24/7 customer support, professional help can be easily reached at any moment necessary to set up the user's optimal staking strategy.

Liquid staking is relatively reshaping the dynamics of Ethereum staking, whereby stakers can earn rewards without necessarily compromising liquidity. In the latest report, Blockworks reported that 52.6% of institutional investors were now incorporating liquid staking tokens into investment strategies.

Restaking Explained: The Next Frontier in Ethereum Staking

The emerging trend of restaking allows validators to use the same staked ETH with many protocols simultaneously to generate higher yields through liquid restaking tokens. Of course, restaking has given new avenues for earning more lucrative returns, but it also exposes users to new risks: slashing penalties and protocol vulnerabilities. This can be understood from a Blockworks report, which quotes 55.9% of big investors wanting to use restaking because they believed it would give them better profits.

StakingBonus constantly monitors how restaking technology is developing and seeks secure ways to introduce this new approach on its website. In such a way, StakingBonus, while offering opportunities for secure restaking, enables users to maximize their return while keeping their assets safe.

StakingBonus: All-in-One Staking Solution for Every Investor

The importance of portals like StakingBonus will become increasingly important as institutional investors show more commitment to Ethereum and Ethereum-correlating assets. According to a report by Blockworks, one out of every five institutional investors has more than 60% of their portfolios in Ethereum or liquid staking tokens. This is an increasingly attractive trend for Ethereum staking in institutional investment strategies.

StakingBonus is fully committed to providing the ultimate staking experience: a powerful combination of security, flexibility, and ease of use. Whether through liquid staking, classic staking plans, or innovative restaking opportunities, StakingBonus is committed to helping investors grow their assets while contributing to the long-term success of the Ethereum network.

About StakingBonus

StakingBonus is a cutting-edge cryptocurrency staking platform that offers a suite of staking options for both retail and institutional customers. Boasting very strong focuses on security, flexibility, and user experience, StakingBonus is the prime way for customers to optimize staking and maximize their earnings in the ever-changing crypto landscape. Ethereum staking plans are designed to provide secure, high-yielding solutions with 24x7 customer support.