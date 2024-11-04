Etrion Releases Third Quarter 2024 Results

GENEVA, Switzerland, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Etrion Corporation (“Etrion” or the “Company”, and, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”) released today its condensed consolidated interim financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Q3-24 HIGHLIGHTS

Etrion closed the third quarter of 2024 with an unrestricted cash balance of US$7.1 million and a positive working capital of US$6.5 million.

On September 30, 2024, the Group's Luxembourg subsidiary received an earn-out payment of US$1.2 million. This payment relates to a reimbursement for grid connection costs associated with a former Japanese asset that was sold in 2021.

In September 2024, the Group's Japanese subsidiary realized US$0.2 million in proceeds from the sale of specific permits and rights associated with a wind project previously abandoned.



Management Comments:

Marco A. Northland, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The Company going forward will maintain very limited resources and proceed with a windup of the Company as previously disclosed”.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Three months ended Nine months ended US$ thousands (unless otherwise stated) Q3-24 Q3-23 Q3-24 Q3-23 Financial performance EBITDA 916 (806) 18 (1,570) Net income (loss) 338 (1,262) (744) (12,331) Financial position Sep

2024 Dec 2023 Unrestricted cash 7,137 9,924 Working capital 6,497 7,576 Total assets 7,383 10,217

