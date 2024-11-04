CFC Launches New Investment Product to Retail Investors

DULLES, Va., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC) is excited to announce the launch of a Retail Subordinated Notes program, which will allow CFC to issue subordinated deferrable notes from time to time to retail investors.

“Adding retail subordinated notes to our funding mix allows us to diversify our investor base and access the market more frequently,” CFC Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Ling Wang said. “This additional funding source provides CFC with greater financial flexibility, enhancing our ability to meet our members’ financing needs.”

The offerings will be made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement. A pricing supplement describing the terms of the offering will be filed with each issuance. Prospective investors should read the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus included in the registration statement and other documents CFC has filed with the SEC for more complete information about CFC and the offering of the Subordinated Notes. Copies of the prospectus and the prospectus supplement may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Interested investors should contact their broker to obtain additional information.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification thereof under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About CFC

Created and owned by America’s electric cooperative network, the National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC)—a nonprofit finance cooperative with over $36 billion in assets to serve the needs of our member-owners. CFC is an equal opportunity provider. www.nrucfc.coop.