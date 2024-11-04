Shoulder Season: Experience the Authentic Bahamian Lifestyle this November

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nestled between late summer travels and holiday festivities, November emerges as a surprisingly delightful time of year to visit The Bahamas. With warm temperatures, low humidity, and fewer crowds, the destination becomes an island paradise, beckoning travelers to indulge in the luxury of shoulder season. This November, relax into a world of sun, sand and sea.

Here’s what’s new and upcoming for those hoping to island hop during the month of November and beyond:

New Routes

Tradewind Aviation Service from Palm Beach – New scheduled service routes to two of the Bahamas’ 16 unique island destinations, Eleuthera (North) and Abaco (Marsh Harbour), are set to begin next month from West Palm Beach. Service to both destinations will run Thursday to Monday, 19 Dec. 2024, to 26 May 2025, from the private Atlantic Aviation FBO at West Palm Beach Airport.

Events

Conchman Triathlon (November 2): Consisting of a 750M swim, 25K bike and 5K run, the Conchman Triathlon provides visitors and locals the opportunity to compete at the beautiful Taino Beach. Taking place on Grand Bahama Island, this annual race is a favorite among adults and children alike, with modified events to accommodate ability and competition preferences.

Exuma Half Marathon (November 23): Visit the islands known for its world-famous swimming pigs this November to participate in the 10th annual Exuma Half Marathon! A unique mix of history, culture and sport, this athletic endeavour of 13.1 miles celebrates the life of Pompey, a Bahamian hero who led a slave rebellion on Exuma in the 19th Century. The Exuma Half Marathon, or "Run for Pompey," funnels all proceeds into The Pompey Scholarship, an award given to a deserving student each year so they can attend college or university.

Looking ahead…

Junkanoo: Junkanoo is a street parade comprising of rhythmic beat of goat skin drums and cowbells, extravagant costumes and showstopping dance performances. It represents the rich heritage of the African diaspora and is a colourful tradition that speaks to the strength and resilience of the Bahamian people.

Junkanoo takes place on Boxing Day (26 December) and New Year’s Day (1 January). It is observed across the 16 islands with the largest taking place in downtown Nassau.

Promotions and Offers

For a complete list of deals and discounted packages in The Bahamas, visit www.bahamas.com/deals-packages.

The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort: Experience a secluded sanctuary with a complimentary fourth night and roundtrip transportation between the airport and The Ocean Club in a private SUV. An exclusive paradise awaits travelers at the legendary Bahamian hideaway set along a white sand beach. Valid for selected dates from now until August 31, 2025.

For those already thinking about warmer days, get ready for the ultimate Spring Break 2025 at the Bahamas Beach Bash. Stay at Superclub Breezes an all-inclusive accommodation designed for college students. Enjoy unlimited food and drinks at the resort, plus optional round-trip airfare and hotel transfers. Tennis, pickleball, beach volleyball, and beach soccer allow for friendly competition, while pool parties, live music, and onsite contests round out the fun. Book by 2 March 2025, for travel dates between 28 Feb. – 20 March 2025.

Flamingo Bay Hotel & Marina: Stay at the Flamingo Bay Hotel & Marina and save 40% off the standard rate with the Fall / Early Winter Getaway package. Guests enjoy full use of the largest pool on the island, water slide, private beach, and more.

Recent Happenings and Upcoming Openings

NY Food & Wine Festival – The Bahamas recently showcased its culinary excellence as a sponsor of the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival. The BMOTIA partnered with luxury resort Baha Mar for the highly anticipated Grand Tasting event that took place 18 – 20 October at the Brooklyn Army Terminal in New York, with bites crafted by renowned Chef Tevin Kemp and a surprise visit from Chef Marcus Samuelsson whose mini takeover drew enthusiastic crowds eager to sample his creations.

– The Bahamas recently showcased its culinary excellence as a sponsor of the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival. The BMOTIA partnered with luxury resort Baha Mar for the highly anticipated Grand Tasting event that took place 18 – 20 October at the Brooklyn Army Terminal in New York, with bites crafted by renowned Chef Tevin Kemp and a surprise visit from Chef Marcus Samuelsson whose mini takeover drew enthusiastic crowds eager to sample his creations. Aviation Connection – The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA) made a substantial impact at the sixteenth ICAO Air Services Negotiation (ICAN2024) event hosted by the Ministry of Transport Malaysia last month. The Hon. I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, led a delegation to negotiate and sign air services agreements with 20 countries to enhance connectivity and boost tourism.

– The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA) made a substantial impact at the sixteenth ICAO Air Services Negotiation (ICAN2024) event hosted by the Ministry of Transport Malaysia last month. The Hon. I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, led a delegation to negotiate and sign air services agreements with 20 countries to enhance connectivity and boost tourism. New Resort Development – Baha Mar, a leading luxury resort in The Bahamas, has plans to add a fourth luxury resort as the next phase of its continued development, with the groundbreaking ceremony to take place in 2026 and a projected opening in 2029. The resort will be situated on 12 acres of beachfront property and feature approximately 350 rooms and 50 luxury branded residences overlooking the incredible turquoise Bahamian waters of Cable Beach.

Island Focus: Inagua

Sustainability, Ecotourism & Conservation

Pristine and largely uninhabited, Inagua is the southernmost island in The Bahamas and a wonderland for bird watchers and ecotourists. Known as a unique ecological destination that helped the once endangered species of West Indian Flamingos grow into an impressive population of 80,000, the island is home to the Union Creek Reserve which is a perfect natural environment for the endangered Green and Hawksbill Turtles. With several animal species that were discovered and remain unique to the island. Inagua is also home to the fast-moving, freshwater turtle, various breeds of duck, a hummingbird, and a new type of lizard.

Made up of mostly protected national parks, Inagua offers travelers a quiet island escape – stay in one of the eco-friendly accommodations such as the seven-room Brensville Suites, where wild bird pecking at the birdfeeder can be watched from the comfort of a hammock. Whether climbing the Great Inagua Lighthouse, tasting bites at the Seafood Fest, or fishing for snook, this slice of paradise offers serenity and adventure for all.

Don’t miss out on the unforgettable experiences and unbeatable deals that The Bahamas has to offer, this November. For more information on these exciting events and offerings, visit www.Bahamas.com.

About The Bahamas:

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travelers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the Earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

