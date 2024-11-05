Razzall™ Offers Toronto Swifties a Chance to Score Taylor Swift Concert Tickets for as Little as $10 but There’s a Small Catch That Will Make it Worth it For a Lucky Individual

TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Toronto gears up for Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated concert series, Razzall.com is giving fans a new way to access her sold-out shows. With spots starting at just $10, fans have the chance to be selected for tickets, joining in the citywide excitement and celebration surrounding Swift’s Toronto dates.

The city has come alive with Swiftie enthusiasm as news outlets and social media buzz about the star’s arrival. From Taylor-themed pop-ups to fan gatherings, Toronto is embracing the excitement, making this concert series one of the hottest events in recent memory. For those who missed out on traditional ticket sales, Razzall’s crowd purchasing model provides a unique and affordable opportunity to be part of the action.

“Taylor Swift’s Toronto concerts are a major event, and we’re thrilled to offer fans a chance to join without the stress, risk and high costs typically associated with finding tickets,” said Joe Rubini, one of the founders and CEO of Razzall. “With spots starting at $10, fans have an accessible and exciting way to be part of an unforgettable experience.”

Tickets are being released in pairs, and as each pair is claimed, Razzall will continue listing additional pairs, giving fans multiple chances to participate. To join, fans simply sign up for free on the Razzall website and purchase their preferred amount of spots. When all spots are sold, Razzall will use Random.org, a third-party randomizer trusted by institutions like MIT, to select the chosen participant for each ticket pair. Learn more about Random.org’s secure, unbiased process on their website.

This isn’t Razzall’s first time making dreams come true for Swifties. Recently, the platform sent a family of four to Swift’s sold-out SoFi Stadium show in Los Angeles, creating an unforgettable memory. Over 60 fans will also attend her Toronto concerts thanks to Razzall’s crowd purchase model. Follow them on social media to see these moments, learn about new listings, and catch updates on selected participants and exciting opportunities.

Razzall™ is a Canadian tech company and the world’s first crowd purchasing platform, transforming how people access high-demand events and experiences. From sold-out concerts to once-in-a-lifetime vacations, Razzall connects fans through collective buying, creating opportunities that turn dreams into reality. To learn more, visit Razzall.com.

**Disclaimer**: *At Razzall, the price listed per spot reflects the potential amount you could pay if chosen to receive the item, but only as part of a crowd purchase. This means everyone contributes, and once enough people join, one participant gets the item, while others walk away knowing they helped make someone’s dream come true. It’s not a raffle; it’s a Razzall.

