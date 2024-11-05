VTR Biotech Unveils Upgraded National Technology and Innovation Center：A Leap Forward in Biotech Innovation

CHINA, ZHUHAI, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, VTR Biotech proudly announces the comprehensive upgrade of its National Enterprise Technology Center, a landmark achievement reflecting its commitment to advancing the biotechnology sector. The history of VTR Biotech began in the early 1990s when the company was founded with a vision to revolutionize the biotechnology landscape in China. From its inception, VTR Biotech has prioritized innovation and scientific excellence, rapidly establishing itself as a leader in the field. In the years that followed, the company made significant strides in research and development, resulting in groundbreaking advancements in biotechnology solutions.





The upgraded center features five state-of-the-art technology platforms: the Genetic Engineering Platform, High-Throughput Screening Platform, Biosynthesis Platform, Technology Transfer Platform, and Technical Support Platform. These platforms are designed to enhance VTR Biotech's R&D capabilities, paving the way for groundbreaking advancements in biotechnology.

Key investments in high-performance artificial intelligence computing servers, advanced microbial selection robots, liquid handling workstations, and an expanded fully automated fermentation tank system are poised to enhance VTR Biotech’s independent R&D capabilities. These improvements aim to increase research efficiency and facilitate the practical application of research outcomes, ensuring that VTR Biotech remains at the forefront of biotechnological innovation.

"The upgrade of our National R&D Center is a monumental achievement for VTR Biotech," said Mr. Chen, Chairman of the company. "We are proud to lead a global team of scientists and engineers working on transformative biotechnology solutions in life sciences, including genetic modification, microbiology, biosynthesis technology, and enzyme engineering. This upgrade elevates our R&D capabilities and strengthens our ability to provide innovative solutions to the global market."

VTR Biotech's National Enterprise Technology Center is recognized as one of China’s most prestigious enterprise technology innovation platforms, evaluated jointly by the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Finance, the General Administration of Customs, and the State Taxation Administration. This recognition underscores VTR Biotech’s significant contribution to technological advancement in China.

In recent years, VTR Biotech has demonstrated its dedication to research and development by employing over 200 professional R&D personnel, more than 30% of whom hold postgraduate degrees. The center also boasts a team that includes 15 PhDs and 10 senior engineers. Collaborative projects with leading research institutions such as the University of Sydney, South China University of Technology, and South China Agricultural University further emphasize VTR Biotech’s commitment to transforming scientific discoveries into practical applications for the global market.

The company has undertaken four national key R&D program projects and four key R&D projects in Guangdong Province, in addition to establishing 15 national, industry, and group standards. VTR Biotech has been recognized for its innovative efforts, receiving the China Patent Excellence Award for five consecutive years.

As VTR Biotech embarks on this new chapter with the upgraded National Enterprise Technology Center, the company is poised to set new standards in the biotechnology industry, driving innovation and delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers. For more information about VTR Biotech and its upgraded National Enterprise Technology Center, please visit www.vtrbiotech.com

About VTR Biotech

VTR Biotech is a leading biotechnology company dedicated to advancing the field through innovative research and development. With a commitment to scientific excellence and sustainability, VTR Biotech aims to deliver high standard biosolutions that address the challenges faced by the biotechnology industry.

Media Contact

Brand Name: VTR Biotech

Contact Person: Marketing Team

Email: vtrbiotech@vtrbio.com

Tele: +86-756-8676888

Website: www.vtrbiotech.com

SOURCE: VTR Biotech