AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for October 2024

| Source: Tallink Grupp Tallink Grupp

In October 2024, AS Tallink Grupp transported 479,232 passengers, which is a 1.8% increase compared to October 2023. The number of cargo units decreased by 10.3% compared to the same period a year ago and was 24,346 units. The number of passenger vehicles decreased by 5.7% to 59,530 vehicles in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for October 2024 were the following:

 October 2024October 2023Change
Passengers479,232470,7021.8%
Finland - Sweden135,119139,020-2.8%
Estonia - Finland299,440285,0225.1%
Estonia - Sweden44,67346,660-4.3%
    
Cargo Units24,34627,137-10.3%
Finland - Sweden3,2673,315-1.4%
Estonia - Finland17,51519,589-10.6%
Estonia - Sweden3,5644,233-15.8%
    
Passenger Vehicles59,53063,151-5.7%
Finland - Sweden3,9144,312-9.2%
Estonia - Finland53,86357,035-5.6%
Estonia - Sweden1,7531,804-2.8%

                                

FINLAND – SWEDEN

The October Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Stockholm routes.

ESTONIA – FINLAND
The October Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar as well as the cruise vessel Victoria I. The cruise vessel Victoria I started operating the 22-hour cruise service from 12 October 2023.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The October Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes by one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels.

Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
Phone: +372 56157170
E-mail anneli.simm@tallink.ee

Attachment


Attachments

2024 10 ENG