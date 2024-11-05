AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for October 2024

In October 2024, AS Tallink Grupp transported 479,232 passengers, which is a 1.8% increase compared to October 2023. The number of cargo units decreased by 10.3% compared to the same period a year ago and was 24,346 units. The number of passenger vehicles decreased by 5.7% to 59,530 vehicles in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for October 2024 were the following:
|October 2024
|October 2023
|Change
|Passengers
|479,232
|470,702
|1.8%
|Finland - Sweden
|135,119
|139,020
|-2.8%
|Estonia - Finland
|299,440
|285,022
|5.1%
|Estonia - Sweden
|44,673
|46,660
|-4.3%
|Cargo Units
|24,346
|27,137
|-10.3%
|Finland - Sweden
|3,267
|3,315
|-1.4%
|Estonia - Finland
|17,515
|19,589
|-10.6%
|Estonia - Sweden
|3,564
|4,233
|-15.8%
|Passenger Vehicles
|59,530
|63,151
|-5.7%
|Finland - Sweden
|3,914
|4,312
|-9.2%
|Estonia - Finland
|53,863
|57,035
|-5.6%
|Estonia - Sweden
|1,753
|1,804
|-2.8%
FINLAND – SWEDEN
The October Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Stockholm routes.
ESTONIA – FINLAND
The October Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar as well as the cruise vessel Victoria I. The cruise vessel Victoria I started operating the 22-hour cruise service from 12 October 2023.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The October Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes by one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels.
Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
Phone: +372 56157170
E-mail anneli.simm@tallink.ee
