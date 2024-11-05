Change Management Expert Susanne Arndt Joins FTI Consulting as a Senior Managing Director

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Susanne Arndt as a Senior Managing Director within the firm’s Strategic Communications segment.

Ms. Arndt, who is based in Düsseldorf, is a strategic communications expert with more than 25 years of experience supporting a variety of complex change situations, including restructurings, reorganisations and transformations. In her role at FTI Consulting, Ms. Arndt will support the expansion of the firm’s communications and change offering within the People & Transformation practice for clients undertaking strategic and pivotal change.

“Designing change plans and aligning strategy with organisational goals for the future are critical for business success,” said Victoria Strachwitz, Head of Strategic Communications Germany at FTI Consulting. “However, it is the anchoring of change in people’s minds, hearts and actions that turns plans into reality. Susanne brings deep expertise in driving change, having led numerous company-wide transformation projects. As a leader in this field, she knows how to empower managers and engage employees throughout the process. With Susanne’s appointment, we are confident that we will further strengthen our market position.”

Drawing on her extensive industry expertise, Ms. Arndt has led client assignments across a range of sectors, with a particular emphasis on financial services and automotive. She joins FTI Consulting from the strategic communications consultancy H/Advisors Deekeling & Arndt, where she was a Managing Partner in the Düsseldorf office. Prior to that, she was a Managing Director at the communications agency A&B One.

“Crises and transformations are at the core of FTI Consulting’s business,” said Renato Fazzone, a Senior Managing Director and Leader of FTI Consulting in the Germany, Switzerland and Austria (“DACH”) region. “Susanne is one of several top experts that we have hired this year as we continue our growth trajectory in the region. We are expanding our change management capabilities and are excited about the valuable insights that she will bring to help our clients achieve sustainable and successful change within their organisations.”

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Arndt said, “FTI Consulting provides a unique platform for holistic transformations. I am impressed by the breadth of the firm’s services, its international reach, comprehensive change approach and, most importantly, the expertise and passion of the team. I am delighted to bring my expertise to the table to contribute to the firm’s ongoing success.”

About FTI Consulting

