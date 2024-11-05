FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Launches First Phase of Global CDMO Ecosystem Expansion

HILLERØD, DENMARK, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, a world-leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biologics, vaccines, advanced therapies, and oncolytic viruses, proudly announces that the first phase of its expansion at the Hillerød site is ready to bring the new production capacity into operation.



This milestone marks the initial step in the company’s strategy to build a comprehensive global ecosystem dedicated to enhancing the production and delivery of life-saving medicines.

This first phase adds six mammalian cell bioreactors, bringing the total capacity at the Hillerød site to 12 x 20,000 L bioreactors. A previously announced major capital investment will support the next phase, which will include an additional 8 x 20,000 L bioreactors and two downstream processing streams. By mid-2025, fill/finish production is scheduled to commence, with full expansion expected to be in operation by 2026, increasing the site footprint to approximately 51,500 m² and creating up to 2,200 jobs.

“Our operations in Hillerød represent our commitment to being the world-leading partner for life — supporting our customers and their patients globally,” said Christian Houborg, site head and senior vice president of FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies. “This expansion is a testament to our vision for introducing robust capabilities into the global biopharma landscape, ensuring the timely delivery of critical therapies to those in need.”

Since 2011, FUJIFILM Corporation has invested over $8 billion USD to establish a formidable global network for biologics manufacturing. This includes strategically located modular facilities designed to provide the agility needed for rapid production scaling. In 2025, operations will begin at the first phase of FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies’ large-scale facility in Holly Springs, North Carolina, further reinforcing the Company’s commitment to building its transformative ecosystem.

“The Hillerød facility is the first expansion in our global network, which will include further developments in the US, UK, and Japan,” said Lars Petersen, Ppresident and Cchief Eexecutive Oofficer, of FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies. “By investing in state-of-the-art facilities on both sides of the Atlantic and prioritizing our workforce, we are uniquely positioned to meet the evolving needs of our partners and the patients they serve.”

This expansion also aligns with the Company’s sustainability initiative, Partners for the Planet, which incorporates sustainable practices across all facilities. The Hillerød site has signed a ten-year Power Purchase Agreement* to source all electricity from renewable sources, contributing to its silver certification from the globally recognized EcoVadis standard.

“This is just the beginning. With our Partners for Life strategy, we are dedicated to fulfilling our promises and ensuring that our global network supports the production of the life-impacting medicines that make patients’ lives better,” Lars Petersen concluded.

###

About FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, a subsidiary of FUJIFILM Corporation, is a world-leading contract development and manufacturing organization partner to development and manufacture of biologics, vaccines, and advanced therapies. The company operates a global network with major locations in the Unites States of America, the United Kingdom and Denmark and it is building a new manufacturing site in Holly Springs, North Carolina, USA. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies has over thirty years of experience in the development and manufacturing of recombinant proteins, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, among other large molecules, viral products and medical countermeasures expressed in a wide array of microbial, mammalian, and host/virus systems. The company offers a comprehensive list of services from cell line development using its proprietary pAVEway™ microbial and Apollo™X cell line systems to process development, analytical development, clinical and FDA-approved commercial manufacturing. For more information, go to: www.fujifilmdiosynth.com

About FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

FUJIFILM Corporation is a subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of “giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen (29 billion USD at an exchange rate of 140 JPY/USD). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

For further details about our commitment to sustainability and Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.

*A Power Purchase Agreement is a long term contract between a electricity generator (the seller) and an electricity consumer (the buyer, normally a corporate or a utility) for the production and offtake of electricity. The generator constructs, operates and maintains the physical energy asset and the customer consumes and pays for the electricity delivered. PPA’s are commonly used in relation to the construction of new renewable energy assets, which are often located outside the consumers premises and delivered via the public electricity grid.