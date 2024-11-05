Anryton Introduces MOL Utility Coin on XT.com with Quantum-Resistant Data Protection through its Decentralized Data Storage Platform

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anryton Technologies proudly announces the official launch of its Layer One blockchain network, featuring cutting-edge solutions for data ownership, security, scalability, and privacy. This landmark achievement coincides with the listing of Anryton’s native cryptocurrency, MOL, as a utility coin on XT.com, a trusted cryptocurrency exchange known for its user-centric platform. Together, these advancements underscore Anryton’s commitment to building a more secure, decentralized digital future, setting new standards in blockchain technology.

Redefining Blockchain for Privacy and Security

Anryton’s Layer One network addresses some of the most pressing challenges in blockchain today, including scalability, high transaction fees, and vulnerability to cyber threats. With rapid transactions and reduced fees, this platform is poised to support a range of applications in finance, healthcare, and beyond.

“Our Layer One Network redefines blockchain by prioritizing security, scalability, and user empowerment,” said Sidharth Bhinder, CTO of Anryton Technologies. “With quantum-resistant encryption and advanced data verification, we’re addressing modern digital threats, from quantum computing to AI-driven fraud. Listing MOL on XT.com furthers our reach, making secure decentralized finance accessible to a global audience. This launch isn’t just technological-it’s a step toward a safer, more transparent, and decentralized future.”

Dr. Anmol Kapoor, Founder of Anryton Technologies, highlighted Anryton’s mission: “A few years ago, we encountered significant concerns among Native American communities around genetic data privacy, as certain companies had misused genetic information. That inspired us to explore blockchain as a solution for data protection, identity management, and privacy-leading to the innovations we’re unveiling today.”

Introducing MOL Utility Coin and Blockchain Innovation

The MOL coin, named for its meaning “Means of Value” in multiple South Asian languages, introduces a new paradigm in decentralized finance and data control. MOL is aligned with Anryton’s mission to provide culturally resonant, inclusive solutions in a secure digital currency.

“Our goal was to create a solution that enables the collection and use of diverse genetic data for humanity’s benefit while protecting individual rights,” explained Dr. Kapoor. “We explored various blockchain options before developing our proprietary blockchain. Innovations like our DNA NFT-based Digital Data Storage Wallet allow users to secure and manage their WGS data within a decentralized, user-defined environment.”

With the listing of MOL on XT.com, Anryton brings this secure solution to a global audience, emphasizing that data ownership must belong to the individuals it concerns.





Tackling Quantum and AI-Driven Cyber Threats

Anryton’s Layer One network incorporates quantum-resistant encryption to safeguard data against future advancements in quantum computing and AI.

“When we looked at potential risks, we realized we needed to go beyond existing solutions,” Dr. Kapoor noted. “Our goal was to create a system that not only protects data but also prioritizes security in identity management—especially in healthcare. Today, with Anryton’s technology, users have access to a resilient and adaptable system designed to withstand AI-driven fraud and quantum threats.”

HIPAA compliance is a cornerstone of Anryton’s healthcare solutions. “Patients deserve privacy and security against data breaches and identity fraud,” said Dr. Kapoor. “Our HIPAA-compliant network offers trusted regulatory standards that place patient security at the core, empowering individuals to retain control over their digital identities.”

“The MOL utility coin represents our commitment to enabling secure management of assets and identities worldwide,” added Bhinder. “With MOL and our blockchain network, users can trust that their data, identity, and digital assets are under their control.”

A Vision for Patient-Owned Healthcare

Anryton’s blockchain ecosystem, coupled with MOL, aims to revolutionize how healthcare data is managed, giving patients control over their information. “The vision is simple yet transformative: healthcare data belongs to patients. They should have access to it, and if it’s monetized, they should benefit,” said Dr. Kapoor. “Anryton empowers patients to drive health sciences forward for the common good.”

Anryton’s blockchain infrastructure includes pioneering applications like BioChain with more innovative solutions on the horizon. These tools are built to secure data, enable safe exchange, and empower patients as never before.

Celebrating Progress and a Patient-Centric Future

Launching during Diwali week, Anryton’s listing of MOL on XT.com symbolizes a new era of patient-owned healthcare and secure digital ecosystems. “This is just the beginning,” said Dr. Kapoor. “Congratulations to our team. We’ll keep challenging the status quo and unlocking new possibilities for humanity.”

Anryton’s launch of its Layer One network and the MOL utility coin on XT.com reinforces its dedication to advancing blockchain with a focus on security, accessibility, and privacy. This launch is only the beginning as the company continues to push the boundaries of what decentralized technology can achieve.

“For us, technology should serve the people, not work against them,” Bhinder concluded. “By providing a secure platform with MOL and our Layer One network, we’re paving the way for a future where data is safeguarded, privacy is prioritized, and users have control over their digital lives.”

Anryton is poised to make a lasting impact in sectors that depend on secure, transparent digital transactions.

For more information on Anryton’s blockchain network and the MOL utility coin, visit www.anryton.com.

info@anryton.com

403-250-2221