Autonomous Mobile Robots Market in Service Industry to surpass USD 10 billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomous Mobile Robots Market In Service Industry was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to be worth USD 10 billion by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

As healthcare facilities increasingly seek efficient and safe solutions for various operational tasks, the demand for AMRs has surged. According to WHO, in acute-care hospitals, for every 100 patients, seven in high-income countries and 15 in low and middle-income countries will acquire at least one healthcare-associated infection (HAI) during their hospital stay, underscoring the need for improved hygiene practices. These robots are being deployed for cleaning, disinfection, patient transport, and other logistical functions, significantly improving the efficiency and safety of hospital operations, thereby driving market growth.

The overall autonomous mobile robots market in service industry size is classified based on the type, end-use and region.

The cleaning and disinfection robot segment is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period, capturing a significant share of the overall market. These robots have become indispensable in healthcare settings, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, where stringent hygiene standards are paramount. Autonomous cleaning and disinfection robots can operate continuously with minimal human intervention, ensuring consistent and thorough sanitation of hospital environments. The increasing focus on infection control and the need to maintain sterile conditions in healthcare facilities are driving the adoption of these robots, contributing to the expansion of the market.

Hospitals are projected to be the primary end-users of autonomous mobile robots, playing a crucial role in the autonomous mobile robots market in service industry growth trajectory. The adoption of AMRs in hospitals is driven by the need to enhance operational efficiency, reduce the workload on healthcare staff, and improve patient safety. These robots are utilized for various tasks, including patient transport, delivery of supplies, and waste management, allowing healthcare providers to focus more on patient care. The growing emphasis on automation in healthcare, coupled with advancements in robot technology, is encouraging hospitals to invest in autonomous mobile robots, further driving market expansion.

Europe is poised to make significant contributions to the autonomous mobile robots market in service industry growth from 2024 to 2032. The region’s advanced healthcare infrastructure, combined with strong investments in robotics and automation, is fostering the widespread adoption of AMRs in hospitals. European countries are leading the way in integrating cutting-edge robotic solutions into healthcare settings, supported by favorable government initiatives and robust regulatory frameworks. Additionally, the presence of leading robotics companies and ongoing research and development activities are expected to drive robust growth in the European market.

Autonomous Mobile Robots Market in Service Industry Players

Companies including KEENON Robotics Co, Ltd., SoftBank Robotics America, Inc, UBTECH ROBOTICS CORP LTD, Blue Ocean Robotics, Avidbots Corp., Pudu Technology Inc., ST Engineering Aethon, Inc. are some firms working in autonomous mobile robots industry.

The Autonomous Mobile Robots Market in Service Industry in service industry research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue (USD Million) & volume (Thousand units) from 2018 to 2032, for the following segments:

Market, By Type

Food Runners

Kitchen Assistant

Guide Bot

Cleaning Robots

Carry Bot

Market, By Vertical

Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)

Hospitality

Medical & Healthcare

Education

Logistics & Retail

Others

