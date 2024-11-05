Interim Report Q3 2024

Company announcement no. 20/2024

Revenue growth continues in Q3

Revenue growth of 8% in Q3 2024, driven by our Cloud ERP Business Line, Dynamics as well as Data & AI and CXE. Strong progress in our Danish and UK Market Units. EBITDA growth of 42% with an EBITDA margin of 7.9%. Overall, another satisfactory quarter for Columbus.

“We are satisfied with the growth in Q3 2024, driven by continued customer demands for a strong digital core,” says CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen


Q3 2024 highlights

  • Revenue growth of 8%, amounting to DKK 371m. 6% growth adjusted for acquisitions and currency.
  • EBITDA amounted to DKK 29m, an increase of 42% compared to Q3 2023.
  • EBITDA margin was 7.9% compared to 6.0% in Q3 2023.
  • Efficiency of 60% in Q3 2024, which is at the same level as Q3 2023.


YTD 2024 highlights

  • Revenue growth of 10%, amounting to DKK 1,243m. 9% growth adjusted for acquisitions and currency.
  • EBITDA amounted to DKK 115m, an increase of 47.4% compared to Q3 YTD 2023.
  • EBITDA margin was 9.2% compared to 6.9% in Q3 YTD 2023.
  • Efficiency of 62% in Q3 YTD 2024, compared to 63% in Q3 YTD 2023.


Service revenue split on Business Lines      
       
DKK ´000Q3 2024Q3 2023∆%YTD 2024YTD 2023∆%
       
Dynamics203,091188,4078%673,045588,34814%
M366,37764,6653%241,386219,97810%
Digital Commerce38,92538,1162%137,412146,999-7%
Data & AI22,25418,11523%63,06656,20012%
CXE18,97115,46823%62,17346,92333%
Other Local Business5,5395,4681%17,27419,161-10%
Total sale of services355,157330,2398%1,194,3561,077,60911%
       
Total sale of products 16,27114,55912%48,21048,1600%
       
Total net revenue371,428344,7988%1,242,5661,125,76910%


Service revenue split on Market Units      
       
DKK ´000Q3 2024Q3 2023∆%YTD 2024YTD 2023∆%
       
Sweden100,221112,317-11%382,015405,912-6%
Denmark92,69976,12122%307,930240,20628%
Norway46,63046,8020%173,359175,947-1%
UK83,18461,61435%236,178161,35646%
US21,20423,225-9%61,00164,584-6%
Other10,2568,99014%30,50426,48815%
GDC9631,170-18%3,3693,1168%
Total sale of services355,157330,2398%1,194,3561,077,60911%
       
Total sale of products 16,27114,55912%48,21048,1600%
       
Total net revenue371,428344,7988%1,242,5661,125,76910%


Outlook 2024 maintained
Based on the development in the first three quarters of 2024, our strong pipeline and order backlog, we maintain our 2024 expectations:

  • Revenue guidance expected to be in the range of 8-10% organic growth
  • EBITDA margin expected to be in the range of 9-10%


For further information, please contact:

  • Søren Krogh Knudsen, CEO & President, Tel.: +45 7020 5000


About Columbus 
Columbus is a global digital consultancy specialized in solving complex challenges for customers in the manufacturing, retail & distribution, food & beverage, and life science industries. With over 1,600 digital advisors in more than ten countries, we deliver business-critical solutions in areas such as Cloud ERP, Data & Analytics, Application Management, Digital Commerce, Cybersecurity, AI Innovation, and ESG. With headquarters in Denmark and presence worldwide, we ensure local delivery of our services on a global scale. www.columbusglobal.com

For more information visit www.columbusglobal.com.


