Interim Report Q3 2024

Revenue growth continues in Q3

Revenue growth of 8% in Q3 2024, driven by our Cloud ERP Business Line, Dynamics as well as Data & AI and CXE. Strong progress in our Danish and UK Market Units. EBITDA growth of 42% with an EBITDA margin of 7.9%. Overall, another satisfactory quarter for Columbus.

“We are satisfied with the growth in Q3 2024, driven by continued customer demands for a strong digital core,” says CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen





Q3 2024 highlights

Revenue growth of 8%, amounting to DKK 371m. 6% growth adjusted for acquisitions and currency.

EBITDA amounted to DKK 29m, an increase of 42% compared to Q3 2023.

EBITDA margin was 7.9% compared to 6.0% in Q3 2023.

Efficiency of 60% in Q3 2024, which is at the same level as Q3 2023.





YTD 2024 highlights

Revenue growth of 10%, amounting to DKK 1,243m. 9% growth adjusted for acquisitions and currency.

EBITDA amounted to DKK 115m, an increase of 47.4% compared to Q3 YTD 2023.

EBITDA margin was 9.2% compared to 6.9% in Q3 YTD 2023.

Efficiency of 62% in Q3 YTD 2024, compared to 63% in Q3 YTD 2023.





Service revenue split on Business Lines DKK ´000 Q3 2024 Q3 2023 ∆% YTD 2024 YTD 2023 ∆% Dynamics 203,091 188,407 8% 673,045 588,348 14% M3 66,377 64,665 3% 241,386 219,978 10% Digital Commerce 38,925 38,116 2% 137,412 146,999 -7% Data & AI 22,254 18,115 23% 63,066 56,200 12% CXE 18,971 15,468 23% 62,173 46,923 33% Other Local Business 5,539 5,468 1% 17,274 19,161 -10% Total sale of services 355,157 330,239 8% 1,194,356 1,077,609 11% Total sale of products 16,271 14,559 12% 48,210 48,160 0% Total net revenue 371,428 344,798 8% 1,242,566 1,125,769 10%





Service revenue split on Market Units DKK ´000 Q3 2024 Q3 2023 ∆% YTD 2024 YTD 2023 ∆% Sweden 100,221 112,317 -11% 382,015 405,912 -6% Denmark 92,699 76,121 22% 307,930 240,206 28% Norway 46,630 46,802 0% 173,359 175,947 -1% UK 83,184 61,614 35% 236,178 161,356 46% US 21,204 23,225 -9% 61,001 64,584 -6% Other 10,256 8,990 14% 30,504 26,488 15% GDC 963 1,170 -18% 3,369 3,116 8% Total sale of services 355,157 330,239 8% 1,194,356 1,077,609 11% Total sale of products 16,271 14,559 12% 48,210 48,160 0% Total net revenue 371,428 344,798 8% 1,242,566 1,125,769 10%





Outlook 2024 maintained

Based on the development in the first three quarters of 2024, our strong pipeline and order backlog, we maintain our 2024 expectations:

Revenue guidance expected to be in the range of 8-10% organic growth

EBITDA margin expected to be in the range of 9-10%





Live webcast and conference call on 5 November 2024

Columbus is hosting a live webcast and conference call on 5 November 2024 at 13:00 CET. The webcast is hosted by CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen and Group CFO Brian Iversen.

Webcast: Please login to the webcast via Columbus’ investor site where you can follow the presentation and submit your written questions during the call: https://ir.columbusglobal.com/calendar-and-events

Conference call:

1. Participants are required to register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with Participant Dial In Numbers, and a unique Personal PIN.

2. In the 10 minutes prior to call start time, Participants will need to use the conference access information provided in the e-mail received at the point of registering. Participants may also use the call me feature instead of dialling the nearest dial in number.

Online registration to the call:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIa41fe53a677a414e98854db2a3e36f50





Live presentation on 7 November 2024

HC Andersen Capital will host a live presentation of Q3 2024 results on 7 November 2024 at 15:00 CET. Presenters from Columbus A/S will be CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen and Group CFO Brian Iversen.

You can already now submit questions and sign up for the event via this link: https://www.inderes.dk/videos/columbus-presentation-of-q3-2024-interim-report

A recording of the presentation will be available via the same link.





