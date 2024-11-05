U.S. National For-Profit Hospitals Pricing Database 2024: Comprehensive Benchmarks Within All 50 States and Puerto Rico, Including all Core-Based Statistical Areas (CBSAs)

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. For-Profit Hospitals Pricing Database - National" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The U.S. For-Profit Hospitals Pricing National Database is a central repository for comprehensive pricing benchmarks for all for-profit hospitals operating in the United States of America within all 50 states and Puerto Rico, including all Core-Based Statistical Areas (CBSAs).



This database contains a comprehensive overview of pricing data for all for-profit hospitals operating in the United States of America within all 50 states and Puerto Rico, including all CBSAs and national benchmarks for the following pricing benchmarks:

25th Percentile

50th Percentile

75th Percentile

90th Percentile

Pricing is collected from surveys and adjudicated claims data. The publisher uses AI and machine learning to analyze historical data and apply inflation adjustments to generated forecasted current year prices.

Intended Users:

Academic Researchers

Consultants

Data Analysts

Industry Professionals

Third-party App Developers

The publisher has a well-established reputation for providing industry leading pricing data for healthcare providers and the various entities that support them. This pricing data has been featured by such leading publishers as Becker's Health Review, NY Times, Wall Street Journal, Modern Healthcare, HFMA, and Kaiser Health News.

Key Topics Covered:



I.

a. Summary of database criteria



II.

a. CBSA Code

b. CBSA Name

c. HCPCS Code

d. HCPCS Description

e. 25th Percentile Price Benchmark

f. 50th Percentile Price Benchmark

g. 75th Percentile Price Benchmark

h. 90th Percentile Price Benchmark



III.

a. State Abbreviation

b. State Name

c. HCPCS Code

d. HCPCS Description

e. 25th Percentile Price Benchmark

f. 50th Percentile Price Benchmark

g. 75th Percentile Price Benchmark



IV.

a. HCPCS Code

b. HCPCS Description

c. 25th Percentile National Price Benchmark

d. 50th Percentile National Price Benchmark

e. 75th Percentile National Price Benchmark



V.

a. .CSV

b. .PDF



Companies Featured

Oklahoma Heart Hospital

Methodist Hospital

Baptist Health System

South Texas Health System

Medical City Dallas

Brigham and Womens Hospital

Jfk Medical Center

Cjw Medical Center

Henrico Doctors Hospital

Mission Hospital Inc

Tristar Centennial Medical Center

North Shore Medical Center and Fmc C

Medical Center of Central Georgia

Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center

Plantation General Hospital

So Calif Hospital at Hollywood

Wesley Medical Center

Las Palmas Medical Center

Brookwood Baptist Medical Center

St. Davids Medical Center

Hca Houston Healthcare Kingwood

Clear Lake Reg Med Ctr

Tulane University Hospital & Clinics

Doctors Hospital at Renaissance

Delray Medical Center

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dm8j8z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.