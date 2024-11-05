Power Distribution Unit Industry Research Report 2024-2030: Remote Monitoring, Surge Protection, Cloud Computing and IoT Boom Fuels Growth as Industries Seek Reliable Power Solutions

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Distribution Unit Market: Market Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by Product Type, Application, Power Phase, Region, By Country: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market was valued at USD 3.25 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% during 2025-2030.



The Power Distribution Unit (PDU) market is expanding due to the increasing demand for efficient power management solutions in data centers, telecommunications, and industrial applications. PDUs distribute electrical power to multiple devices, ensuring reliable and organized power supply, monitoring, and control. The growing adoption of cloud computing, data center expansion, and the need for energy-efficient power management solutions drive the market for PDUs.



Key drivers of the Power Distribution Unit market include the rising demand for data storage and processing, which requires efficient power management in data centers. The expansion of cloud services, IoT, and edge computing also contributes to market growth, as these technologies demand reliable power distribution and monitoring. Additionally, the increasing focus on reducing energy consumption and improving operational efficiency in industrial and commercial sectors further fuels the market.



Technological advancements, such as the development of intelligent PDUs with remote monitoring, power metering, and environmental sensors, have enhanced the performance and adoption of PDUs. Manufacturers are focusing on providing PDUs with advanced features like surge protection, network connectivity, and modular designs to meet the evolving needs of data centers and other applications.



Segment Insights



By type, the intelligent PDU segment holds the largest market share, accounting for around 55% of the Power Distribution Unit market in 2023. Intelligent PDUs are preferred for their ability to provide real-time monitoring, remote management, and enhanced control over power distribution. The basic PDU segment is also significant, commonly used in applications where simple power distribution is required without advanced monitoring.



Geographical Insights



Americas leads the Power Distribution Unit market with a 46% share in 2023, driven by a high concentration of data centers, advanced IT infrastructure, and the presence of key market players. The United States is a major market, with widespread use of PDUs in data centers, telecommunications, and industrial applications.



The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate due to rapid industrialization, increasing investments in data centers, and growing adoption of cloud computing. Countries like China, India, and Japan are key markets, supported by their expanding IT and telecommunications sectors and focus on energy efficiency.

Reasons to Buy this Power Distribution Unit Market Report:

In-Depth Comparative Assessment of Top 20 Markets in the Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market Application: Comparative assessment of 20 leading countries highlighting the total addressable market, opportunities, lucrative segments and competitive positioning of leading companies.

Comprehensive Historical, Present, and Future Analytics of the Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market: A deep dive in the historical (2020-2023), current (2024) and forecast (2025-2030) market analytics of Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market.

Detailed Analysis of Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market By Product Type, Application, and Power Phase Across 20 Countries

Beyond the Purchase: 90 Days of Support

Direct Access to Analysts: Have questions after reading the report? Our expert analysts are just a call or email away.

Customized Assistance: Whether you're integrating insights into your strategy or have questions about market dynamics, our team provides tailored support to meet your specific business needs.

Data Customization Requests: During the support period, you have the flexibility to request additional data cuts or deeper dives into specific areas of interest.

Gain insights specific to new entrants or new market areas to tap: The study provides detailed market entry strategies, including analysis of barriers to entry, pricing strategies, opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges and product positioning using the Opportunity Portfolio Matrix (OPM)

Strategic Application Movements: Tracking Competitive Developments and Key Players in the Market

Competitive Landscape



The report assesses the competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development and market share portfolio of top 15 companies.

Key companies in the Global Power Distribution Unit (PDU) include:

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc. (U.S.)

Vertiv Group Corp. (U.S.)

Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan)

Eaton Corporation (Ireland)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Schneider Electric (France)

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Legrand (France)

Panduit Corp. (U.S.)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology



2. Analyst Recommendations



3. Global Power Distribution Unit (PDU): Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Global Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market

3.2 Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market Type Matrix

3.3 Global Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market: Dashboard

3.4 Global Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market: Market Size and CAGR, By Value, 2020-2030 (USD Million & CAGR)

3.5 Global Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market: Market Value Assessment

3.6 Assessment Degree of Impact of COVID-19 on Global Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market

3.7 Global Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market Segmentation: By Product Type

3.7.1 Global Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market, By Product Type Overview

3.7.2 Global Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market Attractiveness Index, By Product Type (2025-2030)

3.7.3 Metered, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.4 Switched, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.5 Intelligent, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.6 Basic, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.7 Other Product Types, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8 Global Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market Segmentation: By Application

3.8.1 Global Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market, By Application Overview

3.8.2 Global Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market Attractiveness Index, By Application (2025-2030)

3.8.3 Laboratories , By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.4 Data Centers, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.5 Commercial, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.6 Other Applications, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.9 Global Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market Segmentation: By Power Phase

3.9.1 Global Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market, By Power Phase Overview

3.9.2 Global Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market Attractiveness Index, By Power Phase (2025-2030)

3.9.3 Triple Phase , By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.9.4 Single Phase, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)



4. Power Distribution Unit (PDU), Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/azq6r2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.