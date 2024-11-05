High-Yield Bonds Market Trends and Regional Business Opportunities, 2024-2032 - A Forecasted $7.76 Trillion Industry with BlackRock, Morgan Stanley, and M&G Dominating Shares

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High-Yield Bonds Market - Global Forecast Report 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report, the high-yield bonds market size reached a value of USD 5.31 trillion in 2023. Aided by the increasing demand for higher returns on investments and the growing applications of high-yield bonds in various financial strategies, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2024 and 2032 to reach a value of USD 7.76 trillion by 2032.
The increasing investor preference for higher returns is driving the high-yield bonds market growth. With the growing awareness of the benefits associated with high-yield investments, there has been a significant shift towards high-yield bonds, leading to a surge in demand. Additionally, the rising trend of alternative investments has further contributed to the increasing popularity of high-yield bonds, as they offer a viable option for investors seeking to diversify their portfolios and enhance their income potential.
The expanding applications of high-yield bonds in various financial strategies also play a significant role in propelling the market. In portfolio management, high-yield bonds are used to enhance income and provide diversification. In corporate finance, companies issue high-yield bonds to raise capital for expansion, acquisitions, and refinancing existing debt. Moreover, high-yield bonds are utilised by hedge funds and private equity firms as part of their investment strategies to achieve higher returns.
Further, the growing focus on emerging markets has led to an increased interest in high-yield bonds issued by companies in developing economies. With advancements in credit rating methodologies and risk assessment tools, investors are better equipped to evaluate the risk and return potential of high-yield bonds, consequently driving up the high-yield bonds market share.
In addition to providing higher income, high-yield bonds also offer the potential for capital appreciation. As the creditworthiness of the issuing company improves, the price of high-yield bonds can increase, leading to capital gains for investors. This capital appreciation potential enhances the overall return profile of high-yield bonds, making them an attractive investment option.
As per the high-yield bonds market analysis, corporate bonds include high-yield bonds issued by corporations to raise capital for expansion, acquisitions, and refinancing existing debt. The demand for corporate bonds is driven by the need for companies to secure funding for growth initiatives. Sovereign bonds includes high-yield bonds issued by governments or government-related entities in developing economies.
The demand for sovereign bonds is driven by the need for countries to finance infrastructure projects and economic development initiatives. Municipal Bonds includes high-yield bonds issued by local governments and municipalities to fund public projects. The demand for municipal bonds is driven by the need for local authorities to secure funding for infrastructure and community development projects.
Competitive Landscape
The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in global high-yield bonds market. Some of the major players explored in the report are as follows:
- BlackRock, Inc.
- Morgan Stanley
- M&G plc Group
- Alcentra Limited
- The Vanguard Group, Inc.
- Aegon Group
- Northern Trust Corporation
- The Charles Schwab Corporation
- T. Rowe Price International Ltd.
- Nomura Asset Management Group
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|196
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$5.54 Trillion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$7.76 Trillion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope
3 Report Description
3.1 Market Definition and Outlook
3.2 Properties and Applications
3.3 Market Analysis
3.4 Key Players
4 Key Assumptions
5 Executive Summary
5.1 Overview
5.2 Key Drivers
5.3 Key Developments
5.4 Competitive Structure
5.5 Key Industrial Trends
6 Market Snapshot
6.1 Global
6.2 Regional
7 Opportunities and Challenges in the Market
8 Global High-Yield Bonds Market Analysis
8.1 Key Industry Highlights
8.2 Global High-Yield Bonds Historical Market (2018-2023)
8.3 Global High-Yield Bonds Market Forecast (2024-2032)
8.4 Global High-Yield Bonds Market by Type
8.5 Global High-Yield Bonds Market by End Use
8.6 Global High-Yield Bonds Market by Region
9 North America High-Yield Bonds Market Analysis
9.1 United States of America
9.2 Canada
10 Europe High-Yield Bonds Market Analysis
10.1 United Kingdom
10.2 Germany
10.3 France
10.4 Italy
10.5 Others
11 Asia Pacific High-Yield Bonds Market Analysis
11.1 China
11.2 Japan
11.3 India
11.4 ASEAN
11.5 Australia
11.6 Others
12 Latin America High-Yield Bonds Market Analysis
12.1 Brazil
12.2 Argentina
12.3 Mexico
12.4 Others
13 Middle East and Africa High-Yield Bonds Market Analysis
13.1 Saudi Arabia
13.2 United Arab Emirates
13.3 Nigeria
13.4 South Africa
13.5 Others
14 Market Dynamics
14.1 SWOT Analysis
14.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
14.3 Key Indicators for Demand
14.4 Key Indicators for Price
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Company Profiles
16 Key Trends and Developments in the Market
