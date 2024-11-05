Plate Rolling Machine Industry Report 2024: A $450+ Million Market in 2023 - Opportunities Emerging as Industries Seek Advanced Metalworking Solutions - Global Forecasts 2025-2030

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plate Rolling Machine Market: Market Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by Application, End-User, Mode of Operation, Region, By Country: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Plate Rolling Machine Market was valued at USD 450.13 Million in 2023.



The Plate Rolling Machine market is growing due to its extensive use in metalworking industries for rolling metal sheets into cylindrical, conical, or other shapes. Plate rolling machines are essential in the production of components for industries such as construction, shipbuilding, automotive, and aerospace. The increasing demand for metal structures, rising infrastructure development, and advancements in metal forming technologies drive the market for plate rolling machines.



Key drivers of the Plate Rolling Machine market include the growing construction and infrastructure development projects, which require metal fabrication for building structures, bridges, and pipelines. The expanding shipbuilding and automotive industries also contribute to market growth, as plate rolling machines are used to form parts of ships, tanks, and vehicle bodies.



Technological innovations, such as CNC (Computer Numerical Control) plate rolling machines, have enhanced the precision and efficiency of metal forming processes, further boosting market demand. Manufacturers are focusing on developing advanced machines with improved control systems, automation, and energy efficiency to meet the evolving needs of the metalworking industry.



Geographical Insights



The Asia-Pacific region is the leading market for Plate Rolling Machines, driven by rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, and the expansion of the construction and automotive industries. Countries like China, India, and Japan are key markets, supported by large-scale manufacturing activities and increasing demand for metal fabrication.

Reasons to Buy this Plate Rolling Machine Market Report

In-Depth Comparative Assessment of Top 20 Markets in the Plate Rolling Machine Market End-User: Comparative assessment of 20 leading countries highlighting the total addressable market, opportunities, lucrative segments and competitive positioning of leading companies.

Comprehensive Historical, Present, and Future Analytics of the Plate Rolling Machine Market: A deep dive in the historical (2020-2023), current (2024) and forecast (2025-2030) market analytics of Plate Rolling Machine Market.

Detailed Analysis of Plate Rolling Machine Market By Application, End-User, and Mode of Operation Across 20 Countries

Customized Assistance: Whether you're integrating insights into your strategy or have questions about market dynamics, our team provides tailored support to meet your specific business needs.

Data Customization Requests: During the support period, you have the flexibility to request additional data cuts or deeper dives into specific areas of interest.

Gain insights specific to new entrants or new market areas to tap: The study provides detailed market entry strategies, including analysis of barriers to entry, pricing strategies, opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges and product positioning using the Opportunity Portfolio Matrix (OPM)

Strategic End-User Movements: Tracking Competitive Developments and Key Players in the Market

Competitive Landscape



The report assesses the competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development and market share portfolio of top 15 companies.

Key companies in the Global Plate Rolling Machine include:

Cigna Corporation

Haeusler AG

Sahinler Metal

Faccin S.p.A.

Wuxi Shenchong Forging Machine Co. Ltd

Leonardo S.r.l.

Roccia S.r.l.

Imcar

Himalaya Machine

Dreistern GmbH & Co. KG

Autotrans Systems

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology



2. Analyst Recommendations



3. Global Plate Rolling Machine: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Global Plate Rolling Machine Market

3.2 Plate Rolling Machine Market Type Matrix

3.3 Global Plate Rolling Machine Market: Dashboard

3.4 Global Plate Rolling Machine Market: Market Size and CAGR, By Value, 2020-2030 (USD Million & CAGR)

3.5 Global Plate Rolling Machine Market: Market Value Assessment

3.6 Assessment Degree of Impact of COVID-19 on Global Plate Rolling Machine Market

3.7 Global Plate Rolling Machine Market Segmentation: By Application

3.7.1 Global Plate Rolling Machine Market, By Application Overview

3.7.2 Global Plate Rolling Machine Market Attractiveness Index, By Application (2025-2030)

3.7.3 Construction, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.4 Heavy Machinery, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.5 Metalworking Fabrication, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.6 Mining, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.7 Other Applications, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8 Global Plate Rolling Machine Market Segmentation: By End-User

3.8.1 Global Plate Rolling Machine Market, By End-User Overview

3.8.2 Global Plate Rolling Machine Market Attractiveness Index, By End-User (2025-2030)

3.8.3 Automotive , By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.4 Energy & Power, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.5 Manufacturing, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.6 Other End-Users, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.9 Global Plate Rolling Machine Market Segmentation: By Mode of Operation

3.9.1 Global Plate Rolling Machine Market, By Mode of Operation Overview

3.9.2 Global Plate Rolling Machine Market Attractiveness Index, By Mode of Operation (2025-2030)

3.9.3 CNC , By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.9.4 Manual, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)



4. Plate Rolling Machine, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qx61p0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.