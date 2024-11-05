UK Aerospace Carbon Fibres Market Forecast 2024-2032, with Profiles of Key Players - Gen 2 Carbon, Crosby Composites, SGL Carbon Fibres, Hexcel Leicester, Carbon Technology, Solvay, DowAksa, Toray Group & More

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Aerospace Carbon Fibre Market Report and Forecast 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report, the United Kingdom aerospace carbon fibre market size is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 8.3% between 2024 and 2032. Aided by the increasing demand for lightweight and high-strength materials in aerospace applications and the growing adoption of carbon fibre composites in various aerospace components, the market is expected to significantly grow by 2032.





The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in United Kingdom aerospace carbon fibre market.

Some of the major players explored in the report are as follows:

Gen 2 Carbon Limited

Crosby Composites Ltd.

SGL Carbon Fibres Ltd.

Hexcel Leicester

Carbon Technology Ltd.

Solvay SA

DowAksa

Toray Group

The increasing demand for lightweight and high-strength materials in aerospace applications is driving the United Kingdom aerospace carbon fibre market growth. With the growing emphasis on fuel efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, there has been a significant shift towards using carbon fibre composites in aircraft manufacturing. Additionally, the rising trend of electric and hybrid aircraft has further contributed to the increasing popularity of carbon fibre, as it helps to offset the weight of batteries and electric propulsion systems.



In commercial aviation, carbon fibre composites are used to manufacture primary and secondary structures, contributing to weight reduction and improved fuel efficiency. In the defence sector, the material is employed in the production of military aircraft, drones, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), enhancing their performance and operational capabilities. Moreover, the space sector utilises carbon fibre composites in the construction of satellites, launch vehicles, and space exploration equipment, benefiting from the material's lightweight and high-strength properties.



Further, the growing focus on advanced manufacturing technologies has led to increased adoption of carbon fibre in the aerospace sector. Innovations in additive manufacturing, automated fibre placement (AFP), and resin transfer moulding (RTM) have enabled the production of complex carbon fibre components with improved precision and efficiency. This trend is expected to boost the United Kingdom aerospace carbon fibre market share.



The rising trend of electric and hybrid aircraft is driving the demand for carbon fibre composites. These aircraft require lightweight materials to offset the weight of batteries and electric propulsion systems, making carbon fibre an essential component in their construction. The use of carbon fibre composites contributes to the overall efficiency and performance of electric and hybrid aircraft, supporting the transition to more sustainable aviation solutions.



The expansion of the space sector is a key driver of the market. Carbon fibre composites are widely used in the construction of satellites, launch vehicles, and space exploration equipment, benefiting from their lightweight and high-strength properties. The increasing number of space missions and the growing demand for satellite-based services are expected to boost the adoption of carbon fibre composites in the space sector.



As per the United Kingdom aerospace carbon fibre market analysis, continuous carbon fibre is used in the production of high-performance aerospace components, offering superior strength and stiffness. It is commonly employed in the manufacture of primary structures, such as fuselage sections and wings. Long carbon fibre provides a balance between performance and cost, making it suitable for a wide range of aerospace applications. It is used in secondary structures and interior components, contributing to weight reduction and improved fuel efficiency. Short carbon fibre is used in applications where high strength and stiffness are not the primary requirements. It is employed in the production of non-structural components, such as interior parts and accessories.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 176 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $38.15 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $72.19 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered United Kingdom

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope



3 Report Description

3.1 Market Definition and Outlook

3.2 Properties and Applications

3.3 Market Analysis

3.4 Key Market Players



4 Key Assumptions



5 Executive Summary

5.1 Overview

5.2 Key Drivers

5.3 Key Developments

5.4 Competitive Structure

5.5 Key Industrial Trends



6 Market Snapshot



7 Opportunities and Challenges in the Market



8 Global Aerospace Carbon Fibre Market Analysis

8.1 Global Aerospace Carbon Fibre Historical Market (2018-2023)

8.2 Global Aerospace Carbon Fibre Market Forecast (2024-2032)



9 United Kingdom Aerospace Carbon Fibre Market Analysis

9.1 United Kingdom Aerospace Carbon Fibre Historical Market (2018-2023)

9.2 United Kingdom Aerospace Carbon Fibre Market Forecast (2024-2032)



10 United Kingdom Aerospace Carbon Fibre Market by Material

10.1 Pan Based

10.2 Pitch Based

11 United Kingdom Aerospace Carbon Fibre Market by Type

11.1 Continuous Carbon Fibre

11.2 Long Carbon Fibre

11.3 Short Carbon Fibre

12 United Kingdom Aerospace Carbon Fibre Market by Application

12.1 Interior

12.2 Exterior

13 United Kingdom Aerospace Carbon Fibre Market by End Use

13.1 Commercial Aircraft

13.2 Military Fixed-wing Aircraft

13.3 Rotorcraft

13.4 Others

14 Market Dynamics

14.1 SWOT Analysis

14.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

14.3 Key Indicators for Demand

14.4 Key Indicators for Price

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Company Profiles

16 Key Trends and Developments in the Market



