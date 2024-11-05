Newly Announced Royalton CHIC Barbados to Join Marriott’s Autograph Collection Portfolio

ST. MICHAEL, Barbados, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the 2024 World Travel Market (WTM) in London, Blue Diamond Resorts is thrilled to announce that the eagerly awaited Royalton CHIC Barbados will join Marriott International’s distinguished Autograph Collection upon its opening as an adults-only retreat in Spring 2026. This exciting development follows the recent announcement of its debut and marks a significant step in delivering elevated, exclusive experiences to the Caribbean.

This new property will be known as Royalton CHIC Barbados, An Autograph Collection All Inclusive Resort - Adults Only, marking a strategic offering to elevate guest experiences through innovation and premier partnerships, positioning Royalton CHIC Resorts and its vibrant “Party Your Way” concept as a top choice for travelers worldwide.

Just 30 minutes from Barbados International Airport, this all-inclusive resort will bring the highest standards to the island, enhancing its appeal to modern travelers seeking both excitement and relaxation. With 220 exquisitely designed suites featuring either oceanfront views, swim-out access, or expansive ocean vistas, the resort promises a unique blend of luxury and cultural immersion that will redefine adults-only travel.

“We are honored to bring a vibrant new dimension to luxury travel in Barbados with Royalton CHIC Barbados, An Autograph Collection All Inclusive Resort - Adults Only” said Jordi Pelfort, President of Blue Diamond Resorts. “This collaboration enhances the unique energy and sophistication of Royalton Resorts on one of the Caribbean’s most beloved islands, creating a seamless blend of vibrant culture and elevated luxury—offering not just a stay, but unforgettable moments crafted with style and spirit.”

Royalton CHIC Barbados will bring the all-inclusive experience to a whole new level with exclusive offerings, including the renowned Diamond Club™ suite category, providing personalized butler service, access to a private lounge, and enhanced luxury amenities. Guests will also enjoy world-class dining across seven restaurants and five bars, including the signature Level 12 rooftop bar, inspired by the popular Level 18 at Royalton CHIC Cancun, promising spectacular panoramic views and a lively atmosphere for high-energy events.

With its prime beachfront location, this property will provide the ultimate escape where guests can unwind in paradise while embracing a lively, immersive atmosphere. From relaxing by the pool and experiencing rejuvenating treatments at The Royal Spa to energizing Royalton FIT classes, there will always be an enticing option for every mood.

This addition further strengthens the partnership between Blue Diamond Resorts and Marriott International, offering exclusive benefits as part of the All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy program. Guests will enjoy a seamless, rewarding travel experience, earning and redeeming points throughout their stay.

