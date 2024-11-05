Webtoons Market Report and Forecast 2024-2032 - A $25.82 Billion Global Opportunity - Interactive Storytelling and Smartphone Accessibility Propel Webtoons Market, with South Korea and U.S. Leading Adoption

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Webtoons Market Report and Forecast 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report, the webtoons market reached a value of USD 5.55 billion in 2023. Aided by the increasing demand for digital entertainment and the growing popularity of webtoons among diverse age groups, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 18.6% between 2024 and 2032 to reach a value of USD 25.82 billion by 2032.







The increasing consumer preference for digital entertainment is driving the webtoons market growth. With the proliferation of smartphones and high-speed internet, digital content consumption has surged, leading to a higher demand for online comics. Webtoons offer a convenient and engaging way to consume stories, catering to the preferences of modern readers who favour digital formats over traditional print media.



Additionally, the rising trend of interactive and immersive storytelling is a major factor contributing to the market growth. Webtoons often incorporate multimedia elements such as animations, sound effects, and interactive features, enhancing the reader's experience. This trend is driven by the desire for innovative and dynamic content that provides a more engaging and interactive reading experience.



The expanding applications of webtoons in various sectors also play a significant role in propelling the market. In the entertainment sector, webtoons serve as a valuable source of content for adaptations into TV shows, movies, and video games. The success of webtoon-based adaptations, such as Netflix's "Sweet Home" and "Love Alarm," has highlighted the potential of webtoons as a content reservoir, driving further interest and investment in this medium, consequently driving up the webtoons market share.



Technological advancements play a crucial role in the growth of the market. The development of advanced digital platforms and mobile applications is enhancing the accessibility and user experience of webtoons. Technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are being used to recommend personalised content to users, improving engagement and retention. These technologies enable webtoon platforms to analyse user preferences and behaviour, offering tailored content recommendations and enhancing user satisfaction.



Moreover, the integration of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) in webtoons is driving market growth. AR and VR technologies provide immersive and interactive experiences, allowing readers to engage with the content in novel ways. These technologies enhance the storytelling experience by incorporating 3D elements, animations, and interactive features, making webtoons more engaging and appealing to users.



As per the webtoons market analysis, the market of webtoons in Asia Pacific is driven by the high adoption of digital comics and the presence of major webtoon platforms in the region. South Korea, in particular, is a key contributor to the market growth, being the birthplace of webtoons and home to leading webtoon platforms such as Naver Webtoon and KakaoPage. The strong cultural influence and the widespread popularity of webtoons in South Korea have propelled their adoption across other Asian countries.



North America is another prominent region, with the United States leading the way. The growing demand for digital entertainment and the increasing number of webtoon platforms catering to English-speaking audiences are driving the market growth in this region. The rising popularity of webtoons among young adults and teenagers, coupled with the success of webtoon-based adaptations, is further boosting the market in North America.



Market Segmentation



The market can be divided based on genre, revenue model, device type, and region.



Market Breakup by Genre

Comedy

Action

Sci-Fic

Romance

Horror

Others

Market Breakup by Revenue Model

Subscription Based

Advertisement Based

Market Breakup by Device Type

Mobile

Television

Laptop and Tablets

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific

Europe

Competitive landscape



The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in global webtoons market. Some of the major players explored in the report are as follows:

Marvel Entertainment, LLC

SideWalk Group

Izneo Company

Kakao Entertainment Co. Ltd.

Lezhin Entertainment, LLC

Naver Webtoon Limited

Kidari Studio Co. Ltd.

Contents First, Inc. (Tappytoon)

Toomics Global Co. Ltd.

RIDI Corporation

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 207 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $25.82 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope



3 Report Description

3.1 Market Definition and Outlook

3.2 Properties and Applications

3.3 Market Analysis

3.4 Key Players



4 Key Assumptions



5 Executive Summary

5.1 Overview

5.2 Key Drivers

5.3 Key Developments

5.4 Competitive Structure

5.5 Key Industrial Trends



6 Market Snapshot

6.1 Global

6.2 Regional



7 Opportunities and Challenges in the Market

8 Global Webtoons Market Analysis

8.1 Key Industry Highlights

8.2 Global Webtoons Historical Market (2018-2023)

8.3 Global Webtoons Market Forecast (2024-2032)

8.4 Global Webtoons Market by Genre

8.5 Global Webtoons Market by Revenue Model

8.6 Global Webtoons Market by Device Type

8.7 Global Webtoons Market by Region

9 North America Webtoons Market Analysis

9.1 United States of America

9.2 Canada

10 Europe Webtoons Market Analysis

10.1 United Kingdom

10.2 Germany

10.3 France

10.4 Italy

10.5 Others

11 Asia Pacific Webtoons Market Analysis

11.1 China

11.2 Japan

11.3 India

11.4 ASEAN

11.5 Australia

11.6 Others

12 Latin America Webtoons Market Analysis

12.1 Brazil

12.2 Argentina

12.3 Mexico

12.4 Others

13 Middle East and Africa Webtoons Market Analysis

13.1 Saudi Arabia

13.2 United Arab Emirates

13.3 Nigeria

13.4 South Africa

13.5 Others

14 Market Dynamics

14.1 SWOT Analysis

14.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

14.3 Key Indicators for Demand

14.4 Key Indicators for Price

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Company Profiles

16 Key Trends and Developments in the Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jimjii

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment