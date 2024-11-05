Ice Cream Global Industry Guide 2024: Competitive Landscape, Key Financial Metrics and Analysis of Competitive Pressures 2019-2028

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ice Cream Global Industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 14.3% for the five-year period 2023 - 2028, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $155.14 billion by the end of 2028.



Global Ice Cream industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2019-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

The ice cream market consists of artisanal ice cream (both dairy and water-based), impulse ice cream (includes single-serve ice cream tubs, packaged cones ice cream sandwiches, and chocolate-coated ice creams) and take-home ice cream (includes multiple-serving ice cream tubs and, ice-cream cakes). The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. All currency conversions have been made using constant annual average 2023 exchange rates.

The global Ice Cream market had total revenues of $79.46 billion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% between 2018 and 2023.

Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 2.3% between 2018 and 2023, to reach a total of 12.66 billion kilograms in 2023.

Reasons to Buy

What was the size of the global ice cream market by value in 2023?

What will be the size of the global ice cream market in 2028?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global ice cream market?

How has the market performed over the last five years?

Who are the top competitors in the global ice cream market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Market volume

1.4. Market volume forecast

1.5. Category segmentation

1.6. Geography segmentation

1.7. Market share

1.8. Competitive landscape



2 Introduction

2.1. What is this report about?

2.2. Who is the target reader?

2.3. How to use this report

2.4. Definitions



3 Global Ice Cream

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data

Company Profiles

Binggrae Co Ltd

Blue Bell Creameries, L.P.

Bofrost Dienstleistungs GmbH & Co KG

Bulla Dairy Foods

China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd

Danone SA

Ezaki Glico Co Ltd

F&N Foods Pte Ltd

Froneri International Ltd

Gatti Ice Cream Pty Ltd

General Mills Inc

Grupo Herdez SA de CV

Grupo Nutresa SA

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd

Hennig-Olsen Is AS

Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd

Inspire Brands Inc

Lotte Co Ltd

Mars, Incorporated

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd.

Mondelez International, Inc.

Nestle SA

Professor Grunschnabel BV

PT Campina Ice Cream Industry Tbk

PT Diamond Cold Storage

Sammontana Spa

TINE SA

Unilever Plc.

Vadilal Enterprise Limited

Valsoia SpA

Wells Enterprises Inc

Yildiz Holding Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5qphr8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.