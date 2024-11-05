Verit Advisors® to Speak at ESOP Association Annual Conference

Chicago, IL, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verit Advisors® will participate in the largest ESOP conference and trade show which will be held in Las Vegas on November 13-15, 2024, and hosted by The ESOP Association. Over 2,000 attendees are expected.

“How To Be an Evergreen ESOP” is the topic of the panel Mary Josephs, Founder and CEO, will be discussing on Friday, November 15 at 9:30 AM. This session will create a dialogue, highlighting awareness of five key strategic initiatives ESOP companies need to be vigilant about in order to realize a goal to be an evergreen ESOP. Joining Mary will be Jim Staruck, GreatBanc Trust Company, John Madej, Web Industries and Steve Ucci, Hypertherm, Inc.

Mary founded Verit Advisors in 2009 and has nearly three decades of experience in corporate finance. She is a nationally recognized leader and has advised structured and closed more than 300 transactions for middle market companies. In addition, Mary is a lifetime member of the Board of Governors of the ESOP Association.

Jake Cravens, Managing Director, will speak on “Negotiating a Second Stage ESOP Transaction” also on Friday, November 15 at 9:30 AM. While many ESOP companies today are 100% ESOP-owned, there are many companies with partial ESOP ownership. This session will review an evaluation process, a thorough structuring process, and a fair negotiation process to address the financial and fiduciary needs of stakeholders. Joining Jake will be Matthew Goedert, N&G Legal Group and Michael Lovett, Acuity Advisors.

Jake leads execution on a wide range of transactions, restructuring, and advisory services including M&A, ESOPs, and strategic alternatives consulting across numerous industries including business services, construction & engineering, grocery retail and financial services. Jake specializes in the valuation of business enterprises and the structuring of complex ESOP transactions. Jake is an associate member on the Valuation advisory committee for the ESOP Association.

About Verit Advisors

Verit Advisors unites sophisticated middle market investment banking capabilities with a client centric boutique, fluent in ESOPs, debt and equity capital markets, and M&A, transaction opinions and valuation services and board advisory services. Integrity, teamwork, service, and innovation are at the heart of the organization, as the Verit Team strives to provide unparalleled advice and custom solutions to its clients. Mary Josephs founded Verit Advisors in 2009 in Chicago and has nearly three decades of experience in the world of corporate finance. Josephs and her team are considered to be the foremost experts in ESOP transactions and middle market strategic alternatives.