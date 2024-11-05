Savoury & Deli Foods Global Industry Guide 2024: A $230.11 Billion Market by 2028 - Competitive Landscape, Key Financial Metrics and Analysis of Competitive Pressures

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Savoury & Deli Foods Global Industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 4.9% for the five-year period 2023 - 2028, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $230.11 billion by the end of 2028.



Global Savory & Deli Foods industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2019-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

The savory and deli foods market consists of the retail sale of cured meats, fermented meats, pates, pies & savory appetizers, pre-packed sandwiches, prepared salads and savory baked goods. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. All currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant annual average 2023 exchange rates.

The global Savory & Deli Foods market had total revenues of $181.03 billion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% between 2018 and 2023.

Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 1.8% between 2018 and 2023, to reach a total of 16.73 billion kilograms in 2023.

Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Market volume

1.4. Market volume forecast

1.5. Category segmentation

1.6. Geography segmentation

1.7. Market share

1.8. Competitive landscape



2 Introduction

2.1. What is this report about?

2.2. Who is the target reader?

2.3. How to use this report

2.4. Definitions



3 Global Savory & Deli Foods

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data

