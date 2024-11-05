Oyster Sauce Markets in Europe, 2024-2031 - Expected to Register a Cumulative CAGR of 11.9% - Country-Level Insights by Product Type, Distribution Channel and Application

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Oyster Sauce Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2024-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Oyster Sauce Market is expected to witness market growth of 11.9% CAGR during the forecast period, 2024-2031. In the year 2021, the Europe market's volume surged to 129,313.2 tonnes, showcasing a growth of 10.8% (2020-2024).



The German market dominated the Europe Oyster Sauce Market by country in 2023, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2031; thereby, achieving a market value of $1.05 billion by 2031. The UK market is exhibiting a CAGR of 11% during 2024-2031. Additionally, the France market is projected to experience a CAGR of 12.9% during 2024-2031.



The growing food retail sector in Italy has significantly influenced the growth of the oyster sauce market, reflecting a broader trend towards diversification in Italian cuisine. According to the International Trade Administration (ITA), Italy's retail food sales reached $170.4 billion in 2022, marking a 2.1% increase over the previous year.

This growth trend is particularly evident in discount stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and small local grocers, which saw increases of 4.1%, 2.8%, 2.7%, and 1%, respectively. As these retail channels expand and adapt to changing consumer preferences, the availability of a wider range of international products, including oyster sauce, has become more pronounced.

One of the key advantages of vegetarian oyster sauce is its versatility, allowing it to complement a wide range of ingredients while catering to diverse dietary preferences. The vegetarian oyster sauce market in Germany is expected to utilize 27,032.7 tonnes by 2031.



