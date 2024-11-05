The World Market for Debt Settlement, 2024-2028: Regional Trends for Credit Card and Student Loan Debts; Strategic Analysis of 20 Leading Companies

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Debt Settlement Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The debt settlement market is forecasted to grow by USD 5.07 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. The report on the debt settlement market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing credit card debts, reducing investments in corporations, and favorable regulatory changes to boost debt settlement.



The debt settlement market is segmented as below:

By Type

Credit card debt

Student loan debt

Others

By End-user

Private

Enterprise

By Region

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the popularity of one-time debt settlement as one of the prime reasons driving the debt settlement market growth during the next few years. Also, strategic partnerships between banks and debt settlement service providers and rising number of enterprise bankruptcy filings will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the debt settlement market covers the following areas:

Debt Settlement Market sizing

Debt Settlement Market forecast

Debt Settlement Market industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading debt settlement market vendors. Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Americor Funding LLC

Beyond Finance LLC

Century Support Services LLC

City Credit Management LLP

ClearOne Advantage LLC

CreditAssociates LLC

CuraDebt Systems LLC.

DMB FINANCIAL LLC

Enterslice Inc.

Freedom Debt Relief LLC

Liberty Debt Relief LLC

Lifeline Debt Relief Inc

Loansettlement

National Debt Relief LLC

New Era Debt Solutions

Oak View Law Group LLC

Pacific Debt Inc.

Premier Debt Services LLC

Rescue One Financial

The JG Wentworth Co.

