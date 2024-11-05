UAE Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Report 2024: Key Trends, Regional Insights, Competitive Landscape, Forecasts and Opportunities 2019-2029F

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Interventional Cardiology Devices Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UAE Interventional Cardiology Devices Market was valued at USD 55.34 million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 73.69 million by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 5.06%

The UAE interventional cardiology devices market represents a vital segment within the broader healthcare sector, driven by several key factors. And the rising facilities leads to the growth of cardiovascular devices market.







FibriCheck's technology allows users to monitor their heart rhythm remotely through smartphone apps, enabling early detection of irregularities. Partnering with Pfizer and Altibbi enhances outreach efforts and underscores the importance of proactive AF screening in improving cardiovascular health across the Emirates. As a dynamic and rapidly evolving market, it encompasses a variety of devices crucial for diagnosing and treating cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), which remain a leading cause of mortality in the region.

Angioplasty stents, including bare-metal and drug-eluting variants, are pivotal in restoring blood flow to blocked arteries, thereby reducing the risk of heart attacks and improving patient outcomes. Their dominance is underscored by continuous advancements in stent design, materials, and coatings, aimed at enhancing efficacy and reducing complications like restenosis.



Also, Catheters play a critical role in guiding interventional procedures such as angioplasty and stent placement, ensuring precision and safety during operations. Structural heart devices, including transcatheter heart valves and closure devices, cater to a growing demand for minimally invasive treatments of congenital heart defects and valve disorders. Plaque modification devices and hemodynamic flow alteration devices further complement these advancements, offering innovative solutions to manage complex cardiovascular conditions.



The market's growth is bolstered by factors such as rising incidences of lifestyle-related diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, and government initiatives to expand healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, the UAE's position as a hub for medical tourism further drives demand for cutting-edge interventional cardiology procedures and devices. With ongoing technological innovations and strategic investments, the UAE interventional cardiology devices market is poised for continued expansion, contributing significantly to improving cardiovascular care and patient outcomes across the Emirates.



Product Type Insights



Based on the Product Type, Angioplasty Stents have asserted dominance in the UAE Interventional Cardiology Devices Market. angioplasty stents are dominant in the field of cardiovascular interventions. Stents are crucial as they provide structural support to arteries following angioplasty, which involves opening narrowed or blocked blood vessels to improve blood flow. Their dominance stems from their essential role in treating coronary artery disease, a prevalent condition in the UAE and globally.



Stents help maintain vessel patency and reduce the risk of re-narrowing (restenosis) post-procedure, thereby improving long-term outcomes for patients. Advancements in stent technology, including drug-eluting stents that release medication to prevent restenosis, have significantly enhanced their efficacy and safety. This has solidified their position as a preferred choice in cardiovascular interventions. The increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures and the growing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases contribute to the sustained demand for angioplasty stents in the UAE and worldwide, making them a dominant category within the cardiovascular device market.



Regional Insights



Dubai stand out as dominated in the UAE's interventional cardiology devices market for several compelling reasons. The city boasts a robust healthcare infrastructure that includes world-class hospitals, specialized cardiac centers, and advanced catheterization labs equipped with cutting-edge interventional technologies. These facilities attract top-tier medical professionals and specialists, making Dubai a preferred destination for complex cardiac procedures, including interventional cardiology treatments.



Dubai's strategic geographical location and excellent connectivity serve as a gateway for medical tourism from neighboring countries and globally. The city's reputation for quality healthcare services and state-of-the-art medical facilities draws a diverse patient population seeking advanced treatments, including minimally invasive interventional cardiology procedures. Dubai's proactive healthcare policies and regulatory frameworks support innovation and investment in medical technologies.



The government's initiatives to promote Dubai as a hub for medical excellence and innovation encourage the adoption of advanced interventional cardiology devices and procedures. This environment fosters competition among healthcare providers, driving continuous improvements in patient care and outcomes. The presence of international healthcare partnerships and collaborations enhances Dubai's capabilities in offering the latest interventional cardiology technologies and techniques. These collaborations facilitate knowledge exchange, training programs, and access to innovative medical devices, further solidifying Dubai's leadership in the interventional cardiology devices market within the UAE.



Dubai's combination of advanced healthcare infrastructure, strategic location, supportive regulatory environment, and international collaborations positions it as a dominant force in the UAE's interventional cardiology devices market, catering not only to local residents but also to a global clientele seeking state-of-the-art cardiac care.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 87 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $55.34 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $73.69 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered United Arab Emirates

Report Scope

Key Market Players

Medtronic Meta FZ-LLC

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott Laboratories, S.A.

Biotronik UAE

Edwards LifeSciences UAE

B. Braun Medical Gulf FZ-LLC

Terumo Middle East FZE

Cook Medical UAE

Vasmed UAE

Life Mate Medical Equipment Trading LLC

UAE Interventional Cardiology Devices Market, By Product Type:

Angioplasty Balloons

Angioplasty Stents

Structural Heart Devices

Catheters

Plaque Modification Devices

Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices

Others

UAE Interventional Cardiology Devices Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

UAE Interventional Cardiology Devices Market, By Region:

Abu Dhabi

Dubai

Sharjah

Rest of UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9hkou3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment