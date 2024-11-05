ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)
5 November 2024
Director Declaration
In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules, ICG Enterprise Trust plc announces that Adiba Ighodaro, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non executive director of Polar Capital Technology Trust plc, effective from 3 December 2024.
Analyst / Investor enquiries:
Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020
Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344
Media:
Catherine Armstrong,
Corporate Communications, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1850