ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

5 November 2024

Director Declaration

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules, ICG Enterprise Trust plc announces that Adiba Ighodaro, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non executive director of Polar Capital Technology Trust plc, effective from 3 December 2024.

