NAVAL QUÉBEC and LEVIATAD Consortium Sign an Agreement in the Naval Defense Sector

VILLEPINTE, France, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAVAL QUÉBEC, representing Quebec's naval supply chain, and the LEVIATAD Consortium, Europe's leading naval defense partnership, are taking advantage of their presence at the EURONAVAL trade show in Paris to announce the signing of a memorandum of understanding designed to strengthen transatlantic collaborations in the naval defense sector.

This partnership marks a highly promising commitment between Quebec and several European countries, including Italy, France, Belgium and Croatia, represented within the LEVIATAD Consortium. The main objective of this agreement is to strengthen the respective supply chains and promote resilience and sovereignty in the European and Canadian naval defense industries.

Both parties are committed to identify partnership opportunities between Quebec and European companies. These collaborations will take the form of exchanges of expertise, joint R&D projects and collaborative initiatives between industrial clusters in the two regions. This protocol aims at promoting the international competitiveness of companies in the naval sector, while consolidating their resilience in strategic defense fields.

“This memorandum of understanding is a decisive step towards developing new business opportunities and improving cooperation between the Quebec and European naval supply chains. We are delighted to be working with such prestigious European partners to strengthen our industry,” said Pierre Drapeau, President and CEO of NAVAL QUÉBEC.

For his part, Giovanni Lorenzo Forcieri, President of Italy's Distretto Ligure delle Tecnologie Marine, coordinator of LEVIATAD project, added that “the partnership with NAVAL QUÉBEC, by strengthening Transatlantic relations, will create essential synergies between our companies and networks, boosting the innovation and competitiveness of our associates and partners in the global naval defense market.”

Promotion and Government Support

NAVAL QUÉBEC and the LEVIATAD Consortium are committed to actively promoting the capabilities of their respective supply chains towards global naval defense players. This will include the organization of joint events, trade missions and marketing campaigns to highlight the strengths of this strategic partnership.

Both parties will also work with government authorities to identify and overcome the obstacles to cross-border cooperation, while seeking support for joint initiatives and harmonizing policies and regulations.

Outlook

The MOU will be in force for 48 months, with the possibility of renewal by mutual agreement. The progress of the cooperation will be regularly monitored and evaluated at joint meetings between NAVAL QUÉBEC and the LEVIATAD Consortium, ensuring the effective planning of future collaborative activities.

About NAVAL QUÉBEC

NAVAL QUÉBEC is an umbrella organization representing the entire Quebec shipbuilding supply chain. Its mission is to promote the growth and competitiveness of companies in the Quebec shipbuilding industry, particularly in the shipbuilding, maintenance, technological innovation and marine energy sectors.

Thanks to its extensive network of local, national and international partners, NAVAL QUÉBEC works to strengthen Quebec's position on the world stage in terms of sustainable maritime development and naval defense. NAVAL QUÉBEC represents more than 1,000 companies and institutions throughout Quebec, fostering cooperation and innovation in a multitude of fields related to the naval industry.

About LEVIATAD Consortium

The LEVIATAD Consortium is a leading European partnership bringing together several centers of excellence in naval defense and engineering, underwater, sustainable energy, yachting and business development. It includes members from Italy (Distretto Ligure delle Tecnologie Marine and NAVIGO), France (Toulon Var Technologies/System Factory), Belgium (De Blauwe Cluster), and Croatia (Croatian Defense Industry Competitiveness Cluster).

Collectively, the Consortium brings together more than 600 members including large companies and corporations, SMEs, public and private research centers, public institutions and agencies. The Consortium is part of the European Joint Cluster Initiative (Eurocluster), aimed at strengthening European sovereignty in strategic sectors by making its industrial ecosystems and value chains more competitive, solid, and resilient.

With a strong experience in technology development, industrial innovation and international collaboration, the LEVIATAD Consortium plays a key role in coordinating the efforts of its members to meet the growing needs of naval defense, while actively promoting the resilience of European industry and supply chains.

