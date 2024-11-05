OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 5 NOVEMBER 2024 AT 13.30 P.M. EET, CHANGES BOARD/MANAGEMENT/AUDITORS





Change in Oma Savings Bank Plc's Board of Directors: Jyrki Mäkynen resigns

Jyrki Mäkynen, Vice Chairman and member of the Board of Directors of Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or Company), has announced his resignation from the Board of Directors as of 5 November 2024. After the change, the Board of Directors of OmaSp has five members and the composition of the Board of Directors still meets the requirements of the Company's Articles of Association.

Chairman of the Board Jaakko Ossa:

“Jyrki Mäkynen has been a member of OmaSp’s Board of Directors since 2009. I would like to thank Jyrki warmly for his long-term work on the Board and for his strong contribution to the development of the Company.”





Additional information:

Jaakko Ossa, Chairman of the Board, tel. +358 40 044 0139

Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel. +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi

