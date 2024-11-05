Merus Receives FDA extension of PDUFA for zenocutuzumab

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS) (Merus, the Company, we, or our), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics® and Triclonics®), today announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date for zenocutuzumab (Zeno) Biologics License Application (BLA) currently under priority review.

The US FDA has extended the PDUFA goal date to February 4, 2025 to enable sufficient time to review information recently submitted by the Company in response to a CMC information request. No additional clinical data have been requested.

Merus believes that obtaining a commercialization partnership agreement is an important step in bringing Zeno to patients with NRG1+ cancer, if approved.

About Merus N.V.

Merus is a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics® . Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus’ website , and LinkedIn .

