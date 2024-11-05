Dublin, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Industry Outlook to 2028 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) capacity is poised to see considerable growth, potentially increasing from 60.90 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in 2023 to 70.97 mtpa in 2028. These PVC capacity additions are primarily expected in Asia and the Middle East.
Report Scope
- Global PVC capacity outlook by region from 2024 to 2028
- PVC planned and announced capacity additions by region, key countries, and key companies
- Planned and announced capital expenditure outlook by region, key countries, and key companies
- Key details of the PVC plants globally (capacity from 2018 to 2028)
Key Topics Covered:
Global PVC Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook
- Key Highlights
- New Project Announcements
Global PVC Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region
- Global PVC Capacity Contribution by Region
- Global Planned and Announced Capacity PVC Additions by Region
- Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced PVC Projects by Region
- Global Top 10 Planned and Announced PVC Plants
Global PVC Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country
- Global PVC Capacity Contributions by Key Countries, 2018-2028
- Global PVC Capacity Contribution by Key Countries, 2023
- PVC Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries
- PVC Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries
Global PVC Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Company
- Global PVC Capacity Contribution by Key Companies, 2023
- Global PVC Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies
PVC Capacity and Capex Outlook in Asia
- PVC Capacity in Asia by Key Countries, 2018-2028
- Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced PVC Projects in Asia
- Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced PVC Projects by Country in Asia
PVC Capacity and Capex Outlook in the Middle East
- PVC Capacity in the Middle East by Country, 2018-2028
- Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced PVC Projects in the Middle East
- Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced PVC Projects by Country in the Middle East
PVC Capacity and Capex Outlook in North America
- PVC Capacity in North America by Country, 2018-2028
- Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced PVC Projects in North America
PVC Capacity and Capex Outlook in FSU
- PVC Capacity in FSU by Country, 2018-2028
- Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced PVC Projects in the FSU
- Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced PVC Projects by Country in the FSU
PVC Capacity and Capex Outlook in Europe
- PVC Capacity in Europe by Key Countries, 2018-2028
- Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced PVC Projects in Europe
PVC Capacity and Capex Outlook in Africa
- PVC Capacity in Africa by Country, 2018-2028
- Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced PVC Projects in Africa
PVC Capacity and Capex Outlook in South America
- PVC Capacity in South America by Country, 2018-2028
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e9luio
