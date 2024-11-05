Dublin, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Industry Outlook to 2028 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) capacity is poised to see considerable growth, potentially increasing from 60.90 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in 2023 to 70.97 mtpa in 2028. These PVC capacity additions are primarily expected in Asia and the Middle East.



Report Scope

Global PVC capacity outlook by region from 2024 to 2028

PVC planned and announced capacity additions by region, key countries, and key companies

Planned and announced capital expenditure outlook by region, key countries, and key companies

Key details of the PVC plants globally (capacity from 2018 to 2028)

Reasons to Buy

Obtain the most up-to-date information available on all active, planned, and announced PVC plants globally

Identify opportunities in the global PVC industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

Facilitate decision-making based on strong historical and outlook of PVC capacity data

Assess key project data of your peers and competitors

Key Topics Covered:



Global PVC Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook

Key Highlights

New Project Announcements

Global PVC Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region

Global PVC Capacity Contribution by Region

Global Planned and Announced Capacity PVC Additions by Region

Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced PVC Projects by Region

Global Top 10 Planned and Announced PVC Plants

Global PVC Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country

Global PVC Capacity Contributions by Key Countries, 2018-2028

Global PVC Capacity Contribution by Key Countries, 2023

PVC Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries

PVC Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries

Global PVC Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Company

Global PVC Capacity Contribution by Key Companies, 2023

Global PVC Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies

PVC Capacity and Capex Outlook in Asia

PVC Capacity in Asia by Key Countries, 2018-2028

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced PVC Projects in Asia

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced PVC Projects by Country in Asia

PVC Capacity and Capex Outlook in the Middle East

PVC Capacity in the Middle East by Country, 2018-2028

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced PVC Projects in the Middle East

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced PVC Projects by Country in the Middle East

PVC Capacity and Capex Outlook in North America

PVC Capacity in North America by Country, 2018-2028

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced PVC Projects in North America

PVC Capacity and Capex Outlook in FSU

PVC Capacity in FSU by Country, 2018-2028

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced PVC Projects in the FSU

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced PVC Projects by Country in the FSU

PVC Capacity and Capex Outlook in Europe

PVC Capacity in Europe by Key Countries, 2018-2028

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced PVC Projects in Europe

PVC Capacity and Capex Outlook in Africa

PVC Capacity in Africa by Country, 2018-2028

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced PVC Projects in Africa

PVC Capacity and Capex Outlook in South America

PVC Capacity in South America by Country, 2018-2028

