Asia Pacific Bone Cement Market Forecast Report 2024-2032 - Shift Towards Antibiotic-Loaded Bone Cement, Adoption of Biodegradable Bone Cements and Customised Solutions Through 3D Printing

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Bone Cement Market Report and Forecast 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia Pacific bone cement market was valued at USD 298.48 million in 2023, driven by the increasing number of orthopedic surgeries and rising innovations in bone cement formulations in the region. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2024-2032, with the value likely to reach USD 508.57 million by 2032.







The Asia Pacific bone cement market plays a crucial role in orthopaedic surgeries, providing stability and support to implants such as hip and knee replacements. It is primarily composed of polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) and offers benefits like rapid curing and high strength, making it ideal for fixing prosthetic joints.



Market Drivers

Rising Geriatric Population: The ageing demographic in Asia Pacific is driving the demand for orthopaedic procedures, thereby boosting the bone cement market.

The ageing demographic in Asia Pacific is driving the demand for orthopaedic procedures, thereby boosting the bone cement market. Increasing Prevalence of Osteoporosis : Osteoporosis-related fractures are becoming more prevalent, necessitating surgeries where bone cement is used to stabilize fractures.

: Osteoporosis-related fractures are becoming more prevalent, necessitating surgeries where bone cement is used to stabilize fractures. Technological Advancements : Innovations in bone cement formulations and delivery systems are enhancing surgical outcomes and patient recovery times.

: Innovations in bone cement formulations and delivery systems are enhancing surgical outcomes and patient recovery times. Growing Healthcare Expenditure: Increasing healthcare spending in developing countries is expanding access to orthopaedic surgeries, thereby fuelling market growth.

Challenges

Regulatory Hurdles : Stringent regulatory requirements for medical devices can delay product approvals and market entry.

: Stringent regulatory requirements for medical devices can delay product approvals and market entry. High Cost of Advanced Products : The initial cost of advanced bone cement technologies may limit adoption in less affluent regions.

: The initial cost of advanced bone cement technologies may limit adoption in less affluent regions. Risk of Complications: Issues such as implant loosening and infection associated with bone cement pose challenges to market expansion.

Future Opportunities

Expanding Medical Tourism : Asia Pacific countries are emerging as hubs for medical tourism, offering opportunities for growth in orthopaedic procedures and bone cement demand.

: Asia Pacific countries are emerging as hubs for medical tourism, offering opportunities for growth in orthopaedic procedures and bone cement demand. Focus on Minimally Invasive Surgeries : Increasing preference for minimally invasive techniques presents opportunities for bone cement developers to innovate and improve product efficacy.

: Increasing preference for minimally invasive techniques presents opportunities for bone cement developers to innovate and improve product efficacy. Emerging Markets: Untapped markets in rural areas present opportunities for market expansion with targeted healthcare initiatives and infrastructure development.

Asia Pacific Bone Cement Market Trends



The Asia Pacific bone cement market is experiencing notable growth, driven by an increasing number of orthopaedic surgeries and advancements in medical technology. This market is poised to expand further as healthcare infrastructure improves across the region.



Market Trends

Shift Towards Antibiotic-Loaded Bone Cement : There is a growing trend towards the use of antibiotic-loaded bone cement to reduce post-surgical infections. This type of cement helps in the localised delivery of antibiotics, minimising the risk of complications and improving patient outcomes.

: There is a growing trend towards the use of antibiotic-loaded bone cement to reduce post-surgical infections. This type of cement helps in the localised delivery of antibiotics, minimising the risk of complications and improving patient outcomes. Adoption of Biodegradable Bone Cements : The market is witnessing an increase in the development and use of biodegradable bone cements. These cements offer the advantage of being resorbed by the body over time, eliminating the need for removal surgeries and reducing long-term complications.

: The market is witnessing an increase in the development and use of biodegradable bone cements. These cements offer the advantage of being resorbed by the body over time, eliminating the need for removal surgeries and reducing long-term complications. Customised Solutions Through 3D Printing : 3D printing technology is being increasingly utilised to create customised bone cement solutions tailored to individual patient anatomies. This trend enhances the precision and effectiveness of orthopaedic implants, leading to better surgical outcomes.

: 3D printing technology is being increasingly utilised to create customised bone cement solutions tailored to individual patient anatomies. This trend enhances the precision and effectiveness of orthopaedic implants, leading to better surgical outcomes. Emphasis on Minimally Invasive Procedures : There is a significant shift towards minimally invasive surgical techniques, which require advanced bone cement formulations that cure rapidly and provide robust fixation with minimal tissue disruption. This trend is expected to drive innovations in bone cement products.

: There is a significant shift towards minimally invasive surgical techniques, which require advanced bone cement formulations that cure rapidly and provide robust fixation with minimal tissue disruption. This trend is expected to drive innovations in bone cement products. Increase in Research and Development Investments : Companies are investing heavily in research and development to innovate and improve bone cement formulations. This focus on R&D is expected to yield new products with enhanced properties such as greater mechanical strength and biocompatibility.

: Companies are investing heavily in research and development to innovate and improve bone cement formulations. This focus on R&D is expected to yield new products with enhanced properties such as greater mechanical strength and biocompatibility. Expansion in Emerging Markets : The bone cement market is expanding rapidly in emerging markets within the Asia Pacific region. Improved healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable incomes, and increased awareness about orthopaedic treatments are contributing to this growth.

: The bone cement market is expanding rapidly in emerging markets within the Asia Pacific region. Improved healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable incomes, and increased awareness about orthopaedic treatments are contributing to this growth. Partnerships and Collaborations: There is a growing trend of partnerships and collaborations between medical device companies and healthcare providers. These alliances aim to enhance product distribution, improve access to advanced bone cement products, and foster innovation through shared expertise.

The Asia Pacific bone cement market is evolving with a focus on innovation, customisation, and improved patient outcomes. These trends are set to shape the future of the market, making orthopaedic surgeries more effective and accessible across the region.



Asia Pacific Bone Cement Market Competitive Landscape



The Asia Pacific bone cement market is highly competitive, with key players including Johnson & Johnson MedTech (DePuy Synthes), Stryker, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew, Medtronic, DJO, Globus Medical, Arthrex, Cardinal Health and Heraeus Medical.

Common market activities among these companies include mergers and acquisitions to expand their market presence, extensive research initiatives to develop advanced bone cement formulations, frequent product introductions to meet evolving clinical needs, and strategic partnerships to enhance distribution networks and technological capabilities. These activities are aimed at maintaining competitive advantage and driving market growth in the region.



Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the current and future performance of the Asia Pacific bone cement market?

What are the main challenges facing the Asia Pacific bone cement market?

What are the key drivers of the Asia Pacific bone cement market?

What emerging trends are shaping the future of the Asia Pacific bone cement market?

What are the benefits of using antibiotic-loaded bone cement in reducing post-surgical infections?

What factors are driving the rapid expansion of the bone cement market in the Asia Pacific region?

What advancements are expected to drive future growth in the bone cement market, particularly for PMMA and CPC?

What factors are contributing to the significant growth of ambulatory surgical centres?

Why do China and Japan dominate the bone cement market?

What are the common strategies used by key players in the Asia Pacific bone cement market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $316.69 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $508.57 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Asia Pacific





Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Executive Summary



3 Bone Cement Market Overview

3.1 Global Bone Cement Market

3.2 Asia Pacific Bone Cement Market



4 Vendor Positioning Analysis

4.1 Key Vendors

4.2 Prospective Leaders

4.3 Niche Leaders

4.4 Disruptors



5 Asia Pacific Bone Cement Market Landscape

5.1 Asia Pacific Bone Cement: Developers Landscape

5.2 Asia Pacific Bone Cement: Product Landscape



6 Asia Pacific Bone Cement Market Dynamics

6.1 Market Drivers and Constraints

6.2 SWOT Analysis

6.3 PESTEL Analysis

6.4 Porter's Five Forces Model

6.5 Key Demand Indicators

6.6 Key Price Indicators

6.7 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends

6.8 Value Chain Analysis



7 Asia Pacific Bone Cement Market Segmentation (2017-2032)

7.1 Asia Pacific Bone Cement Market (2017-2032) by Product

7.1.1 Market Overview

7.1.2 Calcium Phosphate Cement (CPC)

7.1.3 Glass Polyalkenoate Cement

7.1.4 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Cement

7.2 Asia Pacific Bone Cement Market (2017-2032) by Application

7.2.1 Market Overview

7.2.2 Kyphoplasty

7.2.3 Arthroplasty

7.2.4 Vertebroplasty

7.3 Asia Pacific Bone Cement Market (2017-2032) by End User

7.3.1 Market Overview

7.3.2 Hospital

7.3.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centres

7.3.4 Clinics

7.4 Asia Pacific Bone Cement Market (2017-2032) by Country



8 China Bone Cement Market Segmentation (2017-2032)

8.1 China Bone Cement Market (2017-2032) by Product

8.1.1 Market Overview

8.1.2 Calcium Phosphate Cement (CPC)

8.1.3 Glass Polyalkenoate Cement

8.1.4 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Cement

8.2 China Bone Cement Market (2017-2032) by Application

8.2.1 Market Overview

8.2.2 Kyphoplasty

8.2.3 Arthroplasty

8.2.4 Vertebroplasty

8.3 China Bone Cement Market (2017-2032) by End User

8.3.1 Market Overview

8.3.2 Hospital

8.3.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centres

8.3.4 Clinics



9 Japan Bone Cement Market Segmentation (2017-2032)



10 India Bone Cement Market Segmentation (2017-2032)



11 South Korea Bone Cement Market Segmentation (2017-2032)



12 Australia Bone Cement Market Segmentation (2017-2032)



13 Regulatory Framework

13.1 Regulatory Overview

13.2 Asia-Canada-Singapore-Switzerland (ACSS) Consortium

13.3 Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO)



14 Patent Analysis

14.1 Analysis by Type of Patent

14.2 Analysis by Publication Year

14.3 Analysis by Issuing Authority

14.4 Analysis by Patent Age

14.5 Analysis by CPC Analysis

14.6 Analysis by Patent Valuation

14.7 Analysis by Key Players



15 Funding and Investment Analysis

15.1 Analysis by Funding Instances

15.2 Analysis by Type of Funding

15.3 Analysis by Funding Amount

15.4 Analysis by Leading Players

15.5 Analysis by Leading Investors

15.6 Analysis by Geography



16 Strategic Initiatives

16.1 Analysis by Partnership Instances

16.2 Analysis by Type of Partnership

16.3 Analysis by Leading Players

16.4 Analysis by Geography



17 Supplier Landscape

Johnson & Johnson Services

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Smith & Nephew

Medtronic

DJO

Globus Medical

Arthrex

Cardinal Health

Heraeus Medical

18 Asia Pacific Bone Cement Market - Distribution Model



19 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yewfuq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment