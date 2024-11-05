Smart Coatings Market Analysis Subscription Program - Forecasts include Revenues, Shipments, Pricing, TAM & SAM, Application Area, Global and Regional Breakouts

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Coatings Market Analysis Program" subscription has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Smart Coatings Market Analysis Program provides market sizing, segmentations, forecasts and analysis for the global smart coatings market which is predicted to surpass $23 billion in revenues by the year 2030.

This program addresses smart coatings and materials and their use within 8 vertical markets and 15 application areas.

The Smart Coatings Market Analysis Program provides:

Comprehensive coverage down to market/product-specific.

Reports, data, forecasting, and deeper drill downs

Breakouts by function, vertical, regional, and materials available

Applications, use cases, benefits and obstacles

Sector analysis and outlooks impacting demand

Consideration of factors including market activity, economic, policy, regulatory, technical and material limitations, and more

The market projections rely upon installed base, shipments, pricing trends, and applications within the various vertical markets where these coatings and solutions are deployed. The publisher also utilizes sector and economic data, business activity, company reporting, supply chain health and other relevant sources to size and forecast the markets covered.

The Level I data presents volumes and values for specific smart coatings and how they are being utilized across various industry verticals.

Level II data offers deeper breakouts of the materials, types, techniques and or containers.

Data is presented in Excel sheets with PDF Reports. The coverage of the program is global in nature with breakouts by major regions.

INDUSTRIES COVERED:

Aerospace

Automotive

Construction

Consumer Electronics

Energy

Marine

Medical

Textiles/Wearables

APPLICATIONS:

Anti-corrosion

Anti-drag

Anti-fouling

Anti-icing

Breathable coating

Color-shifting coatings

Conductive coating

Electrochromic

PCM coatings

Self-cleaning

Self-healing

SHM and smart skins

Smart anti-microbials

Solar paint

SPD

Forecasts include revenues, shipments, pricing, TAM & SAM, application area, global and regional breakouts. Additional breakouts according to material specificity or subcategory are also available upon request.

Level I Data

Addressable market (Billions Sq. Meters)

Market penetration by smart coatings (meters/billion square meters)

Frequency of coating (months)

Shipments (Million Sq. Meters)

Smart coating markets ($ millions)

Premium for coatings

Smart coating by type (Million Sq. Meters) & ($ Million)

Nano coating

Bioactive coating

Smart Polymer coating

Composite coating

By end use (Million Sq. Meters) & ($ Million)

By application area (Million Sq. Meters) & ($ Million)

By end user geography ($ Millions)

Level II Data (Optional)

Materials, Processes, Containers etc. by volume, values, verticals, regions

REGIONS

North America

South and Central America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe and Russia

Middle East

Japan

China

ROW

Total Global Market

Program Components

Full Data Base Level I (Excel)

8 Sector Market Level I+ Reports

Data Update in 6 Months into Term

10 Hours Analyst Time

Additional Data Breakouts

For more information about this subscription visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pf0js1



Source: n-tech Research

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.