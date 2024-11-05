Smart Coatings Market Analysis Subscription Program - Forecasts include Revenues, Shipments, Pricing, TAM & SAM, Application Area, Global and Regional Breakouts

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Coatings Market Analysis Program" subscription has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Smart Coatings Market Analysis Program provides market sizing, segmentations, forecasts and analysis for the global smart coatings market which is predicted to surpass $23 billion in revenues by the year 2030.
This program addresses smart coatings and materials and their use within 8 vertical markets and 15 application areas.
The Smart Coatings Market Analysis Program provides:
- Comprehensive coverage down to market/product-specific.
- Reports, data, forecasting, and deeper drill downs
- Breakouts by function, vertical, regional, and materials available
- Applications, use cases, benefits and obstacles
- Sector analysis and outlooks impacting demand
- Consideration of factors including market activity, economic, policy, regulatory, technical and material limitations, and more
The market projections rely upon installed base, shipments, pricing trends, and applications within the various vertical markets where these coatings and solutions are deployed. The publisher also utilizes sector and economic data, business activity, company reporting, supply chain health and other relevant sources to size and forecast the markets covered.
- The Level I data presents volumes and values for specific smart coatings and how they are being utilized across various industry verticals.
- Level II data offers deeper breakouts of the materials, types, techniques and or containers.
- Data is presented in Excel sheets with PDF Reports. The coverage of the program is global in nature with breakouts by major regions.
INDUSTRIES COVERED:
- Aerospace
- Automotive
- Construction
- Consumer Electronics
- Energy
- Marine
- Medical
- Textiles/Wearables
APPLICATIONS:
- Anti-corrosion
- Anti-drag
- Anti-fouling
- Anti-icing
- Breathable coating
- Color-shifting coatings
- Conductive coating
- Electrochromic
- PCM coatings
- Self-cleaning
- Self-healing
- SHM and smart skins
- Smart anti-microbials
- Solar paint
- SPD
Forecasts include revenues, shipments, pricing, TAM & SAM, application area, global and regional breakouts. Additional breakouts according to material specificity or subcategory are also available upon request.
Level I Data
- Addressable market (Billions Sq. Meters)
- Market penetration by smart coatings (meters/billion square meters)
- Frequency of coating (months)
- Shipments (Million Sq. Meters)
- Smart coating markets ($ millions)
- Premium for coatings
- Smart coating by type (Million Sq. Meters) & ($ Million)
- Nano coating
- Bioactive coating
- Smart Polymer coating
- Composite coating
- By end use (Million Sq. Meters) & ($ Million)
- By application area (Million Sq. Meters) & ($ Million)
- By end user geography ($ Millions)
Level II Data (Optional)
- Materials, Processes, Containers etc. by volume, values, verticals, regions
REGIONS
- North America
- South and Central America
- Western Europe
- Eastern Europe and Russia
- Middle East
- Japan
- China
- ROW
- Total Global Market
Program Components
- Full Data Base Level I (Excel)
- 8 Sector Market Level I+ Reports
- Data Update in 6 Months into Term
- 10 Hours Analyst Time
- Additional Data Breakouts
