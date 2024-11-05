Vinyl Ester Markets: Bisphenol A, Novolac, Brominated Fire Retardant, Elastomer Modified, Pipes & Tanks, Marine, Wind Energy, FGD & Precipitators, Construction, Aerospace - Global Forecast to 2029

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vinyl Ester Market by Product Type (Bisphenol A, Novolac, Brominated Fire Retardant, Elastomer Modified), End-Use (Pipes & Tanks, Marine, Wind Energy, FGD & Precipitators, Building & Construction, Aerospace & Defense), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global vinyl ester market is projected to grow from USD 1.04 billion in 2024 to USD 1.29 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in the market by providing them the closest approximations of revenue numbers of the vinyl ester market and its segments. This report is also expected to help stakeholders obtain an improved understanding of the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses, and make suitable go-to-market strategies. It also enables stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The growing demand for Vinyl ester in composites market, coupled with increased research and development in vinyl ester, is one of the key driver that is boosting the vinyl ester market. INEOS Composites (US), Polynt S.p.A. (Italy), AOC (US), Interplastic Corporation (US), and SWANCOR (Taiwan) are some of the major players operating in the Vinyl ester market. These players have adopted strategies such as acquisitions, partnerships, and expansions in order to increase their market share business revenue.

Novolac segment, by type, is estimated to account for the second largest share during the forecast period



The novolac segment is projected to secure the second largest share in the forecast period, primarily fueled by its extensive application in the marine industries. Novolac vinyl ester play a crucial role in marine & automotive industry. The segment's significance is further underscored by the increasing demand for novolac vinyl ester in diverse sectors, including infrastructure, automotive and chemical processing sector. This broader utilization is expected to contribute to the sustained growth of the novolac segment in the vinyl ester market.



By end-use, marine industry is accounted for the second largest share during the forecast period



Marine industry are well-known for hull construction and structural components. They're also widely used in corrosion protection and the automotive industry. Notably, they features an light weight, corrosion resistant, and high performance materials. The anticipated surge in demand for vinyl ester is fueled by their high durability and chemical resistant characteristics. Their lightweight design and corrosion resistant make them ideal for various applications including hull construction and structural components, providing a more efficient and sustainable marine solutions. Therefore, the lightweight and high durability characteristics of vinyl ester are expected to drive the vinyl ester market.



North America region is estimated to account for the second largest share during the forecast period



North America is expected to be the second-largest market for vinyl ester. US is among the key player in the region, which is driven by pipes & tanks and marine industry, with a rise in the demand for composite materials. As a major contributor to the pipes & tanks industry, US emerges as a favorable market for various composites, particularly those using vinyl ester. Additionally, the ongoing transition to sustainable sources in the country is expected to boost the market further, contributing to the overall growth of the North American vinyl ester market.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (superior chemical resistance, growth in pipes & tank sector), restraints (low shelf life of vinyl ester, availability of substitutes, toxicity of resins), opportunities (increasing installation of wind turbines, increasing use of vinyl ester in railways), and challenges (fluctuation of raw material prices) influencing the growth of the vinyl ester market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities in the Vinyl ester market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the Vinyl ester market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, various types, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Vinyl ester market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 254 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.04 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1.29 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global



