Customer Relationship Management Growth Opportunities Report 2024 - Top 10 CRM Industry Trends

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Global Customer Relationship Management, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

To deliver excellent customer experience, organizations require a single view of customers across all touchpoints, which they can achieve through customer relationship management (CRM) solutions. Businesses aim to capture and leverage the wealth of available customer data to have profitable, productive, value-rich, experience-enhancing, and loyalty-building interactions with their customers and apply them in their marketing and sales initiatives.



Artificial intelligence (AI)-driven CRM systems are expected to capture more customer actions to maximize business value. These systems will deeply mine social media conversations, Internet of Things-connected products, and augmented and virtual reality for insights, including improvements and anticipatory, intent-based, targeted offers. CRM applications will become deeply integrated with adjacent marketing, sales, planning, and management solutions as well as with digital channels to provide a unified customer and user experience at lower IT and vendor management costs.

This report discusses notable industry trends, insights into the CRM software market, industry growth drivers and restraints, CRM solution vendors' focus, and growth opportunities.



As part of ongoing research, the publisher identifies companies that are true industry leaders, delivering best practices in what we term growth, innovation, and leadership (GIL). These companies have a keen eye on the future and drive innovation that meets upcoming needs before they become commonly visible. They are often the first to market with new solutions.

These service and solution providers focus on delivering the best products at optimal prices to maximize customer value and CX, and by doing so, are growth leaders in their respective industries.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Environment

Relevant Definitions for This Study

CRM - Definition and Advantages

A Typical Customer's Journey Mapped Across 5 Buying Stages

Customer Actions and CRM Process throughout the Customer Journey

What is Contact Center CRM?

Vendor Scoping Based on Suitability as a Contact Center CRM

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Top 10 CRM Industry Trends

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Industry-specific CRM Solutions

Growth Opportunity 2 - Security and Data Compliance

Growth Opportunity 3 - Interoperability and Integrations

List of Figures

CRM: Growth Drivers, Global, 2024-2028

CRM: Growth Restraints, Global, 2024-2028

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yz2v57

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.