LGI Homes Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results and Updates Full Year 2024 Guidance

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced financial results for the third quarter 2024 and the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

Home sales revenues increased 5.6% to $651.9 million

Home closings increased 0.3% to 1,757 homes

Average sales price per home closed increased 5.2% to $371,004

Gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues decreased 60 basis points to 25.1%

Adjusted gross margin* as a percentage of home sales revenues was 27.2% in both comparable periods

Net income before income taxes increased 2.7% to $91.9 million

Net income increased 3.8% to $69.6 million, or $2.96 basic EPS and $2.95 diluted EPS



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Highlights

Home sales revenues decreased 6.0% to $1.6 billion

Home closings decreased 9.6% to 4,495

Average sales price per home closed increased 4.0% to $366,007

Gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues increased 190 basis points to 24.7%

Adjusted gross margin* as a percentage of home sales revenues increased 220 basis points to 26.7%

Net income before income taxes decreased 0.7% to $191.8 million

Net income decreased 1.3% to $145.2 million, or $6.17 basic EPS and $6.15 diluted EPS

Active selling communities at September 30, 2024 of 138

Ending backlog at September 30, 2024 of 1,088 homes valued at $417.8 million

Total owned and controlled lots at September 30, 2024 of 68,564

*Non-GAAP

Please see “Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Margin (a non-GAAP measure) to Gross Margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total liquidity of $375.4 million at September 30, 2024, including cash and cash equivalents of $60.9 million and $314.5 million of availability under the Company’s revolving credit facility

Net debt to capitalization of 42.7% at September 30, 2024

Management Comments

“Our strong third quarter financial results reflect our focus on operational excellence and a commitment to maximize our profitability,” said Eric Lipar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LGI Homes.

“In the third quarter, we delivered 1,757 homes at an average sales price of $371,004, resulting in a 5.6% increase in revenue to $651.9 million. Our community count was 138 at the end of the third quarter, a 30.2% year-over-year increase, keeping us on pace to achieve our goal of approximately 150 communities by year-end. Our disciplined approach to pricing and incentives enabled us to deliver a gross margin of 25.1% and an adjusted gross margin of 27.2%. Both of these results represented sequential increases, exceeded the range of our full year 2024 guidance, and were aligned with our pre-pandemic, historical levels. Finally, pre-tax net income margin in the third quarter was 14.1%, an increase of 130 basis points sequentially and significantly higher than our pre-pandemic average of 12.8%.

“Given our performance to date and market trends observed thus far in the fourth quarter, we are updating our full year guidance for 2024. We now expect to close between 6,100 and 6,400 homes this year. Additionally, we are increasing the range of our gross margin and adjusted gross margin guidance by 50 basis points at both the low and high ends of our prior ranges.”

Mr. Lipar concluded, “While the industry continues to face near-term headwinds, the broader fundamentals of the housing market remain solid, and the appeal of homeownership endures. During this dynamic period, we remain committed to investing in the long-term growth of our business and delivering profitability-focused results for our stockholders.”

Full Year 2024 Outlook

Subject to the caveats in the Forward-Looking Statements section of this press release and the assumptions noted below, the Company is providing the following updates to its guidance for the full year 2024. The Company now expects:

Home closings between 6,100 and 6,400

Active selling communities at the end of 2024 of approximately 150

Average sales price per home closed between $360,000 and $370,000

Gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues between 24.0% and 25.0%

Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) as a percentage of home sales revenues between 26.0% and 27.0% with capitalized interest accounting for substantially all of the difference between gross margin and adjusted gross margin

SG&A as a percentage of home sales revenues between 14.0% and 14.5%

Effective tax rate of approximately 24.5%



This outlook assumes that general economic conditions, including input costs, materials, product and labor availability, interest rates and mortgage availability, in the remainder of 2024 are similar to those experienced to date in 2024 and that construction costs, availability of land and land development costs in the remainder of 2024 are consistent with the Company’s recent experience. In addition, this outlook assumes that governmental regulations relating to land development and home construction are similar to those currently in place.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call via live webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 5, 2024 (the “Earnings Call”).

Participants may access the live webcast by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.investor.lgihomes.com.

An archive of the Earnings Call will be available for replay on the Company’s website for one year from the date of the Earnings Call.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 70,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release or on the Earnings Call that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include information concerning projected 2024 home closings, active selling communities, average sales price per home closed, gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues, adjusted gross margin as a percentage of homes sales revenues, SG&A as a percentage of home sales revenues and effective tax rate, as well as market conditions and possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of the Company’s business plan and strategies. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “projection,” “should,” “will” or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements please refer to the “Risk Factors” section in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, including the “Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements” subsection within the “Risk Factors” section, the “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements” sections in the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2024 and subsequent filings by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company bases these forward-looking statements or projections on its current expectations, plans and assumptions that it has made in light of its experience in the industry, as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances and at such time. As you read and consider this press release or listen to the Earnings Call, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of future performance or results. The forward-looking statements and projections are subject to and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements or projections. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements and projections are based on reasonable assumptions at the time they are made, you should be aware that many factors could affect the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements and projections. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, there should be no inference that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

LGI HOMES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data) September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 60,903 $ 48,978 Accounts receivable 49,022 41,319 Real estate inventory 3,439,668 3,107,648 Pre-acquisition costs and deposits 33,676 30,354 Property and equipment, net 62,001 45,522 Other assets 159,399 113,849 Deferred tax assets, net 9,146 8,163 Goodwill 12,018 12,018 Total assets $ 3,825,833 $ 3,407,851 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable $ 53,314 $ 31,616 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 229,097 271,872 Notes payable 1,546,459 1,248,332 Total liabilities 1,828,870 1,551,820 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY Common stock, par value $0.01, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 27,625,950 shares issued and 23,513,488 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and 27,521,120 shares issued and 23,581,648 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023 276 275 Additional paid-in capital 334,792 321,062 Retained earnings 2,034,917 1,889,716 Treasury stock, at cost, 4,112,462 shares as of September 30, 2024 and 3,939,472 shares as of December 31, 2023 (373,022 ) (355,022 ) Total equity 1,996,963 1,856,031 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,825,833 $ 3,407,851





LGI HOMES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Home sales revenues $ 651,854 $ 617,539 $ 1,645,202 $ 1,750,166 Cost of sales 488,362 458,734 1,239,425 1,350,608 Selling expenses 55,196 49,781 149,196 141,811 General and administrative 27,991 26,748 90,022 84,334 Operating income 80,305 82,276 166,559 173,413 Other income, net (11,547 ) (7,173 ) (25,270 ) (19,793 ) Net income before income taxes 91,852 89,449 191,829 193,206 Income tax provision 22,277 22,407 46,628 46,068 Net income $ 69,575 $ 67,042 $ 145,201 $ 147,138 Earnings per share: Basic $ 2.96 $ 2.85 $ 6.17 $ 6.24 Diluted $ 2.95 $ 2.84 $ 6.15 $ 6.21 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 23,500,349 23,546,061 23,540,620 23,562,374 Diluted 23,579,592 23,640,686 23,611,906 23,696,095

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company has provided information in this press release relating to adjusted gross margin.

Adjusted Gross Margin

Adjusted gross margin is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management as a supplemental measure in evaluating operating performance. The Company defines adjusted gross margin as gross margin less capitalized interest and adjustments resulting from the application of purchase accounting included in the cost of sales. Management believes this information is useful because it isolates the impact that capitalized interest and purchase accounting adjustments have on gross margin. However, because adjusted gross margin information excludes capitalized interest and purchase accounting adjustments, which have real economic effects and could impact results, the utility of adjusted gross margin information as a measure of the Company’s operating performance may be limited. In addition, other companies may not calculate adjusted gross margin information in the same manner that the Company does. Accordingly, adjusted gross margin information should be considered only as a supplement to gross margin information as a measure of the Company’s performance.

The following table reconciles adjusted gross margin to gross margin, which is the GAAP financial measure that management believes to be most directly comparable (dollars in thousands, unaudited):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Home sales revenues $ 651,854 $ 617,539 $ 1,645,202 $ 1,750,166 Cost of sales 488,362 458,734 1,239,425 1,350,608 Gross margin 163,492 158,805 405,777 399,558 Capitalized interest charged to cost of sales 12,954 8,580 30,187 24,475 Purchase accounting adjustments (1) 1,157 767 3,134 5,511 Adjusted gross margin $ 177,603 $ 168,152 $ 439,098 $ 429,544 Gross margin % (2) 25.1 % 25.7 % 24.7 % 22.8 % Adjusted gross margin % (2) 27.2 % 27.2 % 26.7 % 24.5 %

(1) Adjustments result from the application of purchase accounting for acquisitions and represent the amount of the fair value step-up adjustments included in cost of sales for real estate inventory sold after the acquisition dates.

(2) Calculated as a percentage of home sales revenues.

Home Sales Revenues, Home Closings, Average Sales Price Per Home Closed (ASP), Average Community Count, Average Monthly Absorption Rate and Closing Community Count by Reportable Segment

(Revenues in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 As of September 30, 2024

Reportable Segment Revenues Home

Closings ASP Average

Community

Count Average

Monthly

Absorption

Rate Community Count at End of Period

Central $ 164,439 509 $ 323,063 45.7 3.7 47 Southeast 155,205 466 333,058 27.3 5.7 29 Northwest 83,061 150 553,740 14.3 3.5 15 West 150,646 361 417,302 23.0 5.2 24 Florida 98,503 271 363,480 23.0 3.9 23 Total $ 651,854 1,757 $ 371,004 133.3 4.4 138 Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 As of September 30, 2023 Reportable Segment Revenues Home

Closings ASP Average

Community

Count Average

Monthly

Absorption

Rate Community Count at End of Period Central $ 183,615 561 $ 327,299 34.7 5.4 34 Southeast 149,593 452 330,958 23.7 6.4 24 Northwest 67,666 131 516,534 11.0 4.0 11 West 94,950 249 381,325 14.3 5.8 15 Florida 121,715 358 339,986 20.0 6.0 22 Total $ 617,539 1,751 $ 352,678 103.7 5.6 106





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Reportable Segment Revenues Home Closings ASP Average Community Count Average

Monthly

Absorption Rate Central $ 441,609 1,363 $ 323,998 43.8 3.5 Southeast 407,068 1,231 330,681 26.2 5.2 Northwest 187,253 344 544,340 13.6 2.8 West 351,880 848 414,953 20.7 4.6 Florida 257,392 709 363,035 21.8 3.6 Total $ 1,645,202 4,495 $ 366,007 126.1 4.0 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Reportable Segment Revenues Home Closings ASP

Average Community Count Average Monthly

Absorption Rate

Central $ 564,580 1,724 $ 327,483 35.3 5.4 Southeast 397,618 1,216 326,988 24.1 5.6 Northwest 212,885 433 491,651 10.1 4.8 West 256,575 672 381,808 13.3 5.6 Florida 318,508 926 343,961 18.3 5.6 Total $ 1,750,166 4,971 $ 352,075 101.1 5.5

Owned and Controlled Lots

The table below shows (i) home closings by reportable segment for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and (ii) the Company’s owned or controlled lots by reportable segment as of September 30, 2024.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 As of September 30, 2024 Reportable Segment Home Closings Owned (1) Controlled Total Central 1,363 20,283 1,842 22,125 Southeast 1,231 14,072 4,239 18,311 Northwest 344 5,478 2,286 7,764 West 848 9,023 3,754 12,777 Florida 709 5,173 2,414 7,587 Total 4,495 54,029 14,535 68,564

(1) Of the 54,029 owned lots as of September 30, 2024, 38,734 were raw/under development lots and 15,295 were finished lots. Finished lots included 2,491 completed homes, including information centers, and 1,977 homes in progress.

Backlog Data

As of the dates set forth below, the Company’s net orders, cancellation rate and ending backlog homes and value were as follows (dollars in thousands, unaudited):

Backlog Data



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 (4) 2023 (5) Net orders (1) 4,993 5,646 Cancellation rate (2) 21.6 % 22.8 % Ending backlog – homes (3) 1,088 1,377 Ending backlog – value (3) $ 417,798 $ 509,932

(1) Net orders are new (gross) orders for the purchase of homes during the period, less cancellations of existing purchase contracts during the period.

(2) Cancellation rate for a period is the total number of purchase contracts cancelled during the period divided by the total new (gross) orders for the purchase of homes during the period.

(3) Ending backlog consists of retail homes at the end of the period that are under a purchase contract that has been signed by homebuyers who have met preliminary financing criteria but have not yet closed and wholesale contracts with varying terms. Ending backlog is valued at the contract amount.

(4) As of September 30, 2024, the Company had 212 units related to bulk sales agreements associated with its wholesale business.

(5) As of September 30, 2023, the Company had 273 units related to bulk sales agreements associated with its wholesale business.

