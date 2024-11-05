GRASS, a DePIN Project, Will Be Initially Listed on CoinW Exchange

Dubai, UAE, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will initially list GRASS, a groundbreaking decentralized data network designed to power AI and reshape data access, on the DePIN Zone. For all CoinW users, the GRASS/USDT will be officially available for trading on October 28th 2024, at 14:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of GRASS, we are launching the “ GRASS bounty program: Register & Trade & Retweet" event with a reward pool of 10,000 USDT.

Revolutionizing Data Access for AI with Grass

Grass serves as a decentralized network for collecting and structuring public web data,

creating a resource hub for AI model training. With nearly 2.5 million user-run nodes worldwide, Grass has already gathered extensive data, including over 500,000 media articles, using internet bandwidth shared by participants. Through its pioneering “Sovereign Data Rollup,” Grass offers companies, researchers, and non-profits an ethical, community-powered solution to data acquisition, challenging the data monopolies traditionally held by a few corporations. With the introduction of its unique dataset cleaning tool, Socrates, Grass enables users to provide high-quality, structured data essential for AI applications.

Strong Community Engagement and Reward Mechanisms

Grass has developed a robust user community, with 468,000 Twitter followers and an active Discord with 430,000 members. Following its recent airdrop on October 21, the project has continued to expand community engagement through a referral program and points-based activities. These points, earned by contributing network resources, will serve as airdrop credentials, converting into network ownership as the project progresses. This community-driven model aligns with Grass’s vision of a decentralized, transparent data network where users play an active role in governance, contributing to a sustainable and equitable data ecosystem.

GRASS Token Utility and Future Outlook

The GRASS token is central to the network’s functionality, allowing holders to engage in transactions, staking, and governance within the ecosystem. As Grass scales, token holders will be able to stake GRASS tokens to support network traffic, earn rewards, and participate in voting on key decisions, including proposals and partnerships. With a total supply of 1 billion tokens, GRASS distribution is designed to support network growth and incentivize user participation, with structured allocation for investors, teams, airdrops, and community rewards. Leveraging Solana’s low-cost and efficient technology, Grass is positioned as a critical player in Web3, offering a decentralized alternative to conventional, centralized data sources.

10,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 10,000 USDT equivalent GRASS prize pool will be up for grabs from October 28th, 2024, at 14:00 to November 4th, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of 10,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here.

About CoinW

CoinW is a pioneering crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world’s most secure crypto exchanges. Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website, and follow CoinW's Twitter Account, Btok, and Telegram Group.

About GRASS

Grass is building the first Sovereign Data Rollup. By leveraging a globally distributed network of Grass nodes, it simplifies data procurement and transformation, enabling AI to universally access structured web data. Grass is creating the first user-owned, internet-scale web crawler—currently, only two companies in the world possess this capability. The Grass network is powered by over 2.5 million user devices worldwide, allowing anyone to earn tokens by contributing unused internet bandwidth. Enterprises can utilize these tokens for large-scale public web data collection.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.