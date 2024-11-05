A New Era in DeFi: OptSwap Launches Innovative Crypto Options Trading Platform

Tortola, British Virgin Islands (BVI) , Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptSwap, a decentralized cryptocurrency options trading platform, is excited to announce its official launch. They are all set for a revolutionary approach to crypto options trading. With a mission to provide users with a fully decentralized, non-custodial, and transparent trading experience, OptSwap aims to redefine the crypto options landscape by offering a solution that addresses the shortcomings found in traditional finance and centralized exchanges.

To celebrate the launch, OptSwap invites users to join their exclusive Quest - an opportunity to explore the platform, engage with the community, and win some amazing rewards!

The Vision Behind OptSwap

OptSwap is the brainchild of two passionate crypto enthusiasts and seasoned technologists—Akshay Patel, the core developer, and Dhwanit Patel, who oversees the user experience. Both founders have extensive backgrounds in software development and deep experience in options trading, which have been pivotal in shaping their journey towards creating OptSwap.





Akshay Patel, with over 15 years of experience building Web 2.0 products, ventured into the DeFi and Web3 space in late 2020. His dissatisfaction with the limitations of existing crypto options protocols, combined with his expertise as an options and spreads trader since 2013, inspired him to develop a decentralized platform that meets the needs of traders who prioritize transparency and security.

Dhwanit Patel brings over two decades of programming experience, with a rich history in embedded systems and Web3 user interfaces. He entered the world of crypto in 2021 during the DeFi 2.0 wave, driven by a desire to innovate in the fintech and options space. A self-proclaimed permabull, Dhwanit has successfully utilized options strategies for income and hedging, and now channels this expertise into OptSwap to provide traders with a seamless, intuitive trading experience.

OptSwap: A Groundbreaking Platform for Crypto Options

OptSwap positions itself as the “Uniswap of Options,” offering a decentralized exchange (DEX) and automated market maker (AMM) designed specifically for cryptocurrency options. It allows users to trade both traditional European and American-style options, as well as multi-legged spread strategies, all through an open, fully auditable, on-chain order book and peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange.

Key features include:

- Decentralized Order Book & AMM: OptSwap integrates a decentralized order book with a specialized AMM for options, allowing for efficient risk management.

- T+0 Settlements: Users can instantly exercise the underlying asset or settle in cash after expiration, eliminating the typical waiting periods seen in traditional finance.

- Zero Counterparty Risk: Fully collateralized positions eliminate the need for liquidations, providing traders with peace of mind.

- Self-Governed DAO: The platform operates under a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) model, with community ownership and governance.

OptSwap’s approach ensures complete transparency and non-custodial trading, making it one of the few platforms where users retain full control over their assets and trades. This stands in stark contrast to the centralized exchanges (CEX), which although offering options trading, lack the open and publicly auditable nature of OptSwap’s smart contract model.

Addressing the Limitations of Traditional Finance

OptSwap aims to fill a significant gap in the market by targeting crypto traders, traditional options traders, and professional market makers alike. While options trading in traditional finance (F&O) can be restrictive and highly centralized, OptSwap offers an open, decentralized alternative that negates the limitations of stock market options trading. Unlike traditional F&O, OptSwap offers:-

Global, Non-Custodial Access: Users from anywhere in the world can trade options on crypto assets without the need for intermediaries.

True DeFi: OptSwap’s on-chain protocol is fully transparent and open to auditing by anyone, ensuring that users can trust the integrity of the platform.

The Roadmap Ahead

As OptSwap moves towards its mainnet launch, the team is focused on expanding its user base through an incentivized testnet and building their brand. Over the next 1-3 months, the company plans to gather valuable user feedback to refine the platform. In the following 3-6 months, OptSwap will raise initial funds, conduct technical code audits of its smart contracts, and prepare for its mainnet token launch. The ultimate goal is to create a vibrant, user-driven community that actively participates in the governance and growth of the platform.

The OptSwap Quest: Get Involved and Earn Airdrop Rewards

OptSwap is inviting users to join their OptSwap Quest, a fun and rewarding way to explore the platform and familiarise yourself with its features. The quest involves completing tasks on the testnet, allowing users to experience the platform first-hand before its mainnet launch. By participating, users can earn rewards and become eligible for airdrops when the mainnet token is launched.

To join the quest, visit OptSwap Quest and start your journey toward mastering crypto options trading.

What’s Next?

OptSwap’s end goal is to create a decentralized and trustable crypto options trading platform that empowers users to trade with confidence. By eliminating the pitfalls of centralized exchanges, OptSwap offers a transparent, secure, and community-driven platform for traders and market makers alike.

If you're interested in exploring a next-generation crypto options trading platform, now’s the time to get involved. Join the OptSwap Quest today and be part of the decentralized finance revolution. Visit OptSwap Quest and earn rewards as you navigate through the world of crypto options trading!

About us

OptSwap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) for trading cryptocurrency options on-chain. Powered by an automated market maker (AMM) and a meta-oracle, our mission is to create the world’s most advanced, open, and transparent DeFi options exchange. Governed by a DAO, OptSwap empowers users to trade options in a fully decentralized, non-custodial environment.

Twitter X: https://twitter.com/OptSwap

Website: https://optswap.org/



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.