Internet of Things Fleet Management Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030 - 17% CAGR Forecast, with Market Set to Reach USD 20.61 Billion by 2030

The global internet of things fleet management market size is expected to reach USD 20.61 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period.

The introduction of vehicular internet connectivity has triggered the rate of adoption for IoT fleet management. IoT fleet management includes various solutions such as vehicle tracking & monitoring, fleet analytics, fuel management, predictive maintenance, remote diagnostics, and driver performance tracking & monitoring. These solutions enable fleet operators to not only increase their operational efficiency but also assist them in reducing expenses.







For the IoT technology to work successfully, seamless connectivity is one of the most important prerequisites. Presence of strong wireless connectivity infrastructure in regions such as North America and Europe has facilitated the widespread adoption of IoT fleet management. Hence, it is anticipated that these regional markets will witness remarkable growth in coming years. Additionally, domicile of prominent IoT technology companies such as AT&T, Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, Verizon, and IBM is estimated to foster the growth prospects for the market.



While rising number of IoT devices are stoking market growth, there has also been significant concerns over data privacy and security. As there has been a significant increase in cyber-attacks around the world over the past few years, the need to safeguard end users from a potential attack is likely to play an important role in determining the growth of the IoT fleet management market.



Internet Of Things Fleet Management Market Report Highlights

By platform, device management segment dominated the global market in 2023. Need for managing the rising number of connected IoT devices is playing a pivotal role in the growth of the segment.

As managed services play a significant role in managing, monitoring, and reducing the operational cost of the complex Internet of things fleet management eco system, the segment is poised to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Benefits such as low cost and higher flexibility are projected to drive the hybrid cloud deployment segment. The segment is expected to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period.

Booming e-commerce market in countries such as India and China has created the demand for efficient transportation systems. Thus, the Asia Pacific IoT fleet management market is anticipated to be the most promising region over the forecast period.

The leading players in the Internet of Things Fleet Management market include:

Intel

Amazon Web Services

Cisco Systems

Telefonica

Semtech

Oracle

TomTom International

AT&T

Telenor Connexion (Telenor Group)

KORE Wireless

Geotab

Samsara

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $20.61 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Internet of Things Fleet Management Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Billion)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Internet of Things Fleet Management Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Internet of Things Fleet Management Market: Solution Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Internet of Things Fleet Management Market: Solution Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Billion)

4.3. Vehicle tracking & monitoring

4.4. Fleet Analytics

4.5. Fuel Management

4.6. Predictive Maintenance

4.7. Remote Diagnostics

4.8. Others



Chapter 5. Internet of Things Fleet Management Market: Enterprise Size Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Internet of Things Fleet Management Market: Enterprise Size Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3. Small & Medium Enterprise

5.4. Large Enterprise



Chapter 6. Internet of Things Fleet Management Market: Platform Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Internet of Things Fleet Management Market: Platform Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Billion)

6.3. Device Management

6.4. Application Enablement

6.5. Network Management



Chapter 7. Internet of Things Fleet Management Market: Deployment Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Internet of Things Fleet Management Market: Deployment Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Billion)

7.3. Private

7.4. Public

7.5. Hybrid



Chapter 8. Internet of Things Fleet Management Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Segment Dashboard

8.2. Internet of Things Fleet Management Market: Service Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Billion)

8.3. Professional

8.4. Managed



Chapter 9. Internet of Things Fleet Management Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Internet of Things Fleet Management Market Share, By Region, 2023 & 2030, USD Billion

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

10.2. Company Categorization

10.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

10.4. Company Profiles

