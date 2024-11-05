China Top 100 Furniture Manufacturers Directory 2024

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 100 Furniture Manufacturers in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Top 100 furniture manufacturers in China publication offers a bird's eye view of the furniture competitive landscape in China with an analysis of the 100 leading furniture producers.

The information provided includes :

Ranking by Company's turnover

Company name and group

Total turnover for the last available year (mostly 2023 and 2022)

Number of Employees

Product portfolio

Company's Address, Website and Email Address

Furniture production and exports trends 2013-2023 in China enrich the analysis.

Top 100 furniture manufacturers in China is part of the Top furniture companies, a new series of research insights that focus on the leading furniture and furniture segments companies and include rankings and performance data of firms operating on a global level or by geographical areas.

Key Topics Covered:

Methodology

Essential Headlines

The Sample

Furniture Production and Exports in China

Top 100 Furniture

Manufacturers in China

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7zf6x4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment