Electric Hoist Market Size to Hit USD 1.9 Billion by 2031, Growing at 5.8% CAGR Amid Rising Demand Across Key Industries: Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electric hoist market (سوق الرافعات الكهربائية) is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for electric hoist is estimated to reach US$ 1.9 billion by the end of 2031.

The circular economy is a potential driver in the market. Companies are increasingly adopting refurbishment and remanufacturing practices, reconditioning and modernizing existing electric hoists. This approach aligns with sustainability goals, reducing waste while meeting performance standards.

Electric Hoist Market: Competitive Landscape

The electric hoist market shows fierce competition led by prominent players such as Konecranes, Columbus McKinnon Corporation, and Street Crane Company Limited. These industry giants dominate with a diverse portfolio of electric hoists catering to industrial, construction, and commercial sectors.





Companies like Ingersoll Rand and Demag Cranes AG (now part of Konecranes) intensify competition with their innovative hoisting solutions. Regional players, including GIS AG and VERLINDE, further contribute, emphasizing niche market expertise.

This competitive landscape thrives on product innovation, technological advancements, and a focus on customized solutions, driving the electric hoist market forward amidst growing demand for efficient and reliable lifting equipment across various industries. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

Tianjing Kunda Hoisting Equipment Co. Ltd

IMER International SpA

ABUS Kransysteme GmbH

Street Crane Company Limited

Ingersoll Rand

Konecranes

Columbus McKinnon Corporation

Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co. Ltd

Kran Direkt GmbH & Co. KG

The resurgence of local manufacturing initiatives presents a lucrative opportunity. Amid global supply chain disruptions, many industries prioritize localized production to reduce dependency and enhance agility. This trend encourages the establishment of smaller-scale manufacturing facilities, fostering a demand for electric hoists used in production and assembly lines.

The advent of predictive maintenance technologies subtly influences market growth. Implementation of predictive analytics and condition monitoring systems in electric hoists allows proactive maintenance, reducing downtime and repair costs. This emerging driver emphasizes the importance of minimizing operational disruptions, elevating the reliability and longevity of hoisting equipment.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Wire or rope hoist dominates the electric hoist market due to its versatility, ability to handle heavier loads, and diverse applications.

The capacity segment of “above 16000 lbs” leads the electric hoist market due to demand for heavy lifting applications.

Construction leads the electric hoist market, demanding reliable lifting solutions for material handling and heavy load operations on job sites.

Electric Hoist Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Increasing automation in manufacturing and logistics drives demand for electric hoists, enhancing operational efficiency and streamlining material handling processes.

Rising construction activities globally fuel the need for electric hoists for lifting heavy loads and materials at construction sites.

Emphasis on workplace safety and ergonomic design in electric hoists drives product innovation, ensuring operator comfort and accident prevention.

Integration of smart features such as IoT connectivity and remote monitoring elevates electric hoist capabilities, optimizing performance and maintenance.

Expansion of renewable energy projects necessitates electric hoists for lifting and transporting heavy components in wind farms and solar installations.

Global Electric Hoist Market: Regional Profile

North America leads the market due to extensive industrialization and infrastructure development. Key players like Columbus McKinnon Corporation and Harrington Hoists, Inc. dominate, offering advanced electric hoists catering to manufacturing, construction, and automotive sectors. Stringent safety regulations further drive market growth, ensuring the adoption of high-quality hoisting solutions.

In Europe, a robust manufacturing sector and emphasis on automation fuel the demand for electric hoists. Street Crane Company Limited and Konecranes hold prominence, delivering innovative lifting solutions, focusing on efficiency and safety in various industries.

fuel the demand for electric hoists. Street Crane Company Limited and Konecranes hold prominence, delivering innovative lifting solutions, focusing on efficiency and safety in various industries. The Asia Pacific emerges as a rapidly expanding market, driven by flourishing manufacturing hubs in countries like China and India. Players such as GIS AG and VERLINDE capitalize on this growth, providing cost-effective electric hoists tailored to diverse applications. As industrial activities surge, the region remains pivotal in shaping the global Electric Hoist Market through innovation and market expansion.

Product Portfolio

Street Crane Company Limited offers a comprehensive product portfolio specializing in crane systems and lifting solutions. Their range includes overhead cranes, hoists, and components, catering to diverse industrial sectors, emphasizing quality, innovation, and tailored lifting solutions for varying applications and industries.

Ingersoll Rand showcases a diverse product line comprising air compressors, power tools, and material handling equipment. Their offerings cater to industrial, commercial, and residential sectors, focusing on efficiency, reliability, and sustainability in providing innovative solutions for diverse applications.

Konecranes presents an extensive portfolio of lifting equipment and services, encompassing overhead cranes, port solutions, and automated material handling systems. Their offerings cater to various industries, prioritizing safety, efficiency, and advanced technology in delivering comprehensive lifting solutions and maintenance services.

Electric Hoist Market: Key Segments

By Hoist Rope Type

Chain hoist

Wire or Rope Hoist

By Capacity

Up to 1000 lbs

1000 lbs to 2000 lbs

2000 lbs to 4000 lbs

4000 lbs to 6000 lbs

6000 lbs to 8000 lbs

8000 lbs to 10000 lbs

10000 lbs to 12000 lbs

12000 lbs to 16000 lbs

Above 16000 lbs

By End-Use Industry

Automotive & Railway

Aerospace & Defense

Transportation & Logistics

Construction

Shipping & Marine

Material Handling

Agriculture & Forestry

Mining

Oil & Gas

Others (Entertainment, Waste Management, etc.)

By Application

Commercial Recovery

Cranes

Fixed Cranes

Mobile Cranes

Workboats

Utility

Others (Military recovery, Stage maker, etc.)

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

